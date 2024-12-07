11 Best New Trader Joe's Items You Can Score in December

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

In November, specialty grocer Trader Joe's was in full Thanksgiving mode and released a wide variety of seasonal items like stuffing-flavored kettle chips and miniature pies. Now that it's December, shoppers can expect to see even more exciting products, including a whopping 475 holiday-themed items.

Over the next few weeks, TJ's fans can purchase all sorts of items suitable for holiday festivities or a low-key movie night at home. These include plenty of mouthwatering snacks, enticing charcuterie board accouterments, and crowd-pleasing desserts.

To help you navigate the inviting aisles of Trader Joe's, we rounded up some of the many items you'll want to add to your next grocery list. Read on to discover 11 new TJ's items you'll want to pick up this December.

French Onion Popcorn

Nutrition : (Per 2 Cup Serving)

Calories : 180

Fat : 14 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 280 mg

Carbs : 12 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 2 g

Make your Christmas movie nights even more memorable by indulging in the cheesy, savory goodness of French onion soup, which Trader Joe's has transformed into a crunchy, poppable snack. This seasonal popcorn features a French onion soup seasoning blend made with garlic powder, onion powder, parmesan cheese, and other spices. According to TJ's, this "evoke[s] the essence of a rich, flavorful broth in every bite."

Lemon Stuffed Olives

Nutrition : (Per 2 Olives)

Calories : 25

Fat : 2.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 190 mg

Carbs : <1 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 0 g

For a tart addition to cheese boards and cocktails like martinis, Trader Joe's just released new Chalkidiki olives that are jarred in a brine and stuffed with pieces of lemon peel.

"This, to me, flavor-wise, is absolutely Mediterranean," TJ's exec Matt Sloan, co-host of the "Inside Trader Joe's" podcast, said during the most recent episode. "The brightness of the lemon peel comes through with that saltiness."

Co-host Tara Miller said these olives would also be fitting for a foodie gift basket. You can pick up a jar for $2.99.

Granny Smith Apple & Calvados Spirited Fruit Spread

Nutrition : (Per 1 Tbsp Serving)

Calories : 35

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 5 mg

Carbs : 8 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 0 g

As you're putting together your holiday charcuterie board, you'll want to add some sweeter elements to complement the salty flavors of cured meat, cheese, and crackers. Consider picking up the new Granny Smith Apple & Calvados Spirited Fruit Spread.

As one could gather from the name, this tart and sweet fruit spread is made with Granny Smith apples and Calvados, which is an apple and pear brandy from France's Normandy region. In addition to pairing this fruit spread with cheese, you can also slather it onto sandwiches or use it as a meat glaze. Try it for yourself for $2.99!

Cashel Blue Cheese Irish Potato Chips

Nutrition : (Per 13 Chips)

Calories : 150

Fat : 10 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 230 mg

Carbs : 15 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: <1 g)

Protein : 2 g

Blue cheese can be polarizing, but if you're a fan of the sharp-flavored variety, TJ's has the perfect snack for you: Cashel Blue Cheese Irish Potato Chips. Priced at $2.99 per bag, these chips have had shoppers buzzing over the past few weeks.

"Plenty of savory blue cheese flavor, with a hint of sweetness and satisfying crunchy ridges!" wrote Trader Joe's fan account, @trader_joes_treasure_hunt.

"These were crazy good," another fan commented.

Jingly Jangly

Nutrition : (Per 1/3 Cup Serving)

Calories : 140

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 50 mg

Carbs : 18 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 14 g)

Protein : 1 g

Calling all Jingle Jangle fans! In addition to the OG chocolate holiday snack, Trader Joe's is offering a fun new twist on the item—and this one can easily fit into a Christmas stocking. Priced at $1.49 per bag, the new Jingly Jangly includes a mix of several chocolaty treats, including pieces of dark chocolate pretzel and Joe-Joe's cookie bark, mini milk chocolate peanut butter cups, milk chocolate candies that resemble M&M's, and dark chocolate-covered caramel popcorn.

English Toffee Ice Cream

Nutrition : (Per 2/3 Cup Serving)

Calories : 330

Fat : 20 g (Saturated Fat: 13 g)

Sodium : 120 mg

Carbs : 34 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 31 g)

Protein : 4 g

Just because temperatures are dropping doesn't mean you can't enjoy a frozen treat. At Trader Joe's, shoppers can now purchase English Toffee Ice Cream, a brown butter frozen treat with chocolaty covered toffee pieces and almonds. The ice cream costs $3.49 per pint and has racked up many fans on social media.

"10/10 no notes. I was blown away by this, it's now certainly one of my favorite ice creams I've ever tried," one Reddit user wrote in a recent post, noting that the ice cream is "buttery," has a "toasty caramel flavor," and that the toffee is "not too hard on the teeth."

Sugared Rice Cracker Stars

Nutrition : (Per 13 Pieces)

Calories : 110

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 160 mg

Carbs : 25 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 1 g

If you're looking for a snack that truly shines, Trader Joe's is now selling star-shaped crispy rice crackers for $1.99. These sweet and savory bites are coated in soy sauce and honey and sprinkled in sugar crystals.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"I picked up a bag of these today. Insanely delicious!" one fan wrote in a comment on Instagram. Others pointed out that the snack tastes like Frosted Flakes.

Phyllo Crisps

Nutrition : (Per 4 Pieces)

Calories : 160

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 15 mg

Carbs : 17 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 10 g)

Protein : 3 g

These new Phyllo Crisps feature a combination of ingredients often enjoyed during the holiday season: dried cranberries, pumpkin seeds, honey, and cinnamon. They're also topped with sunflower seeds and oats for additional texture and flavor. Each box of this limited-time item costs $2.99.

While your first instinct might be to pair the crisps with cheese, Trader Joe's notes that they're also "just sweet enough to serve for dessert alongside a cup of herbal tea."

Cocoa Truffles Collection

Nutrition : (Per 3 Truffles)

Calories : 170

Fat : 12 g (Saturated Fat: 11 g)

Sodium : 20 mg

Carbs : 14 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 11 g)

Protein : 1 g

Whether you're assembling a holiday dessert board or you're planning to gift your favorite chocolate lover, Trader Joe's has a tempting new truffle assortment. The new Cocoa Truffles Collection is made by a French supplier and includes individually wrapped cocoa truffles in four different flavors.

First, there's the fizzy variety, which crackles, pops, and melts in your mouth. Then, there's the popcorn flavor, which, yes, tastes like the popular buttery snack. The third option is the cookie cocoa truffle, which has cookie pieces inside of it. And finally, rounding out the selection is the raspberry-flavored truffle. You can try them all for $4.99.

Gingerbread Non-Dairy Oat Creamer

Nutrition : (Per 1 Tbsp Serving)

Calories : 25

Fat : 0.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 25 mg

Carbs : 5 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 0 g

Who said you have to go to Starbucks to enjoy a gingerbread latte? Trader Joe's now offers a gingerbread-flavored, oat-based creamer that features several cozy spices, including ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, clove, and cardamom. Pour it into your coffee or tea this holiday season. Each 16-ounce carton costs just $1.99.

Crispy Shiitake Mushrooms

Nutrition : (Per 1/4 Package)

Calories : 150

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 230 mg

Carbs : 15 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 2 g

Searching for an easy appetizer that you can just crisp up in the oven or air fryer? Trader Joe's is now offering Crispy Shiitake Mushrooms, which are battered and fried. Each bag retails for $4.99. As per usual, TJ's shoppers have shared ways to enhance the new product.

"Just needs some delicious ranch for dipping and you've got yourself a tasty snack. Would get again," one person wrote on Reddit.

"Great out the air fryer, add some pepper and garlic salt," another one recommended.