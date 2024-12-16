14 Trader Joe's Items That Make the Perfect Last-Minute Gift

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

There are many reasons why fans say Trader Joe's is better than other grocery stores. Not only can you find bargain food and beverage items, but its unique lineup of affordable, curated home goods is perfect for bringing to any holiday gathering.

If you're on the hunt for last-minute gift ideas, the popular specialty retailer is a great place to look. Whether you're shopping for a Secret Santa who loves cooking or you want to get a housewarming present for that young couple who just bought a house, Trader Joe's is simply a treasure trove of gift ideas.

In addition to the drool-worthy holiday items readily supplied at your local Trader Joe's, be sure to look out for the following last-minute gifts. From chocolates to skincare, there's something on this roundup for everyone on your holiday shopping list.

Dark Chocolate Orange

Nutrition : (Per 4 Pieces)

Calories : 170

Fat : 10 g (Saturated Fat: 26 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 19 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 16 g)

Protein : 2 g

Chocolate oranges are a holiday staple in many households. The perfect stocking stuffer or addition to a thoughtful gift basket, the Dark Chocolate Orange from Trader Joe's is a seasonal staple many shoppers look forward to stocking up on annually. You can pick one up for a limited time for $3.49.

English Fudge Collection

Nutrition :

Clotted Cream Fudge (Per 2 Pieces)

Calories : 110

Fat : 4 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 55 mg

Carbs : 19 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 18 g)

Protein : 0 g

The holidays are the perfect occasion to gift loved ones samples of their favorite treats. If you're shopping for someone who can never get enough fudge, they'll love the English Fudge Collection, available at Trader Joe's for $5.49. Each box contains three flavors of fudge: Clotted Cream, Chocolate, and a Holiday Spice Fudge blend of ginger, cinnamon, and vanilla.

Candy Cane Body Scrub

Food and beverage favorites are plentiful at Trader Joe's, but new shoppers might be surprised at the store's collection of quality skincare products, which are often seen as "dupes" for pricier products. You can shop for excellent last-minute holiday gifts like the Candy Cane Body Scrub for $6.99. It's both seasonal and a solid skincare gift option that will be appreciated all winter long, with "coarse sugar and coconut oil" helping to keep skin "polished" and "moisturized," according to the retailer.

Jingle Jangle for Dogs

Trader Joe's regulars have likely come across tin containers of Jingle Jangle, a chocolaty snack mix that includes an assortment of treats like chocolate-covered pretzels, chocolate-covered broken Joe-Joe's cookies, and chocolate-covered popcorn. This canine-friendly version of Trader Joe's Jingle Jangle removes the chocolate from the equation entirely and replaces it with "a festive mix of bone, star, circle, and pretzel-shaped biscuits in peanut butter, carob, and bacon flavors." Don't forget your furry four-legged friend this holiday season. Jingle Jangle for Dogs retails for $4.49.

Peppercorn Passport

Are you shopping for a home chef this holiday season and unsure what to buy? When in doubt, unique ingredients they can incorporate into their cooking is a safe bet. That's why this Peppercorn Passport is a steal at $7.99. The three-pack of pepper grinders includes white, pink, and Tellicherry peppercorns to offer a variety of flavors.

Gingerbread House Kit

Nutrition : (Per 1 Serving)

Calories : 110

Fat : 2 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 27 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 20 g)

Protein : 1 g

In many households, the quintessential holiday activity is building a gingerbread house. The Gingerbread House Kit from Trader Joe's takes the baking out of the equation with premade pieces ready for assembly. Not only do you get pre-baked gingerbread pieces for the walls and roofing and icing to cement it all together, but the kit also includes "outdoor" decor along with woodland creatures modeled out of sugar. Pick up a kit at Trader Joe's for $8.99.

Truffle Oil Duo

Nutrition :

Olive Oil with Black Truffle (Per 1 Tbsp Serving)

Calories : 120

Fat : 13 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 0 g

Food-themed gifts are a fun category to shop for, especially when you know the person receiving the gift will put everything to good use. Any home cook will love the Truffle Oil Duo, available at Trader Joe's for $9.99. The two-pack includes bottles of Olive Oil infused with black and white truffles, each offering their own unique flavor profile. Best used as a finishing oil, the Truffle Oil Duo will make the perfect complement to pasta, meats, or whatever creative dish the home cook in your life sees fit.

Chocolate Passport

Know someone who loves travel as much as the love chocolate? The Chocolate Passport from Trader Joe's is a no-brainer gift idea. The passport set is available for $10.99 and includes chocolates from eight countries: Peru, Ecuador, Venezuela, Dominican Republic, Ghana, Papua New Guinea, Sao Tome, and Tanzania. The adorable packaging lends itself to be the perfect yet simple gift idea for someone who will draw inspiration from each package of chocolate.

TJ Grand Reserve Rutherford Cabernet Lot 30

Trader Joe's aficionados are in on the secret that the wine section is not to be skipped. Wine makes the perfect last-minute gift for the holiday host, beverage connoisseur, or that one person you can't think of a gift idea for but you know enjoys a good glass of wine. Right now, shoppers can pick up a bottle of the TJ Grand Reserve Rutherford Cabernet Lot 30 for $12.99, which fits neatly into most Secret Santa or White Elephant budgets.

Olive Wood Spatula

Kitchen tools are an easy, low-cost gift idea that can never steer you wrong. You'll impress everyone at the family get-together when the recipient unwraps a beautiful Olive Wood Spatula repurposed from retired Tunisian olive trees. No one will ever guess that it costs just $2.99. Pair it with another item from this roundup for the perfect foodie gift set.

12 Days of Beauty Curated Collection

Skincare products from Trader Joe's are popular among customers—so much so that it might be hard to narrow down which item to gift this holiday season. With the 12 Days of Beauty Curated Collection, you won't have to choose. Each set includes a dozen products from Trader Joe's shelves, from body butter to facial oils. You can pick up a box for $19.99.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Dark Chocolate Collection

Nutrition : (Per 2 Pieces)

Calories : 160

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 10 mg

Carbs : 17 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : 2 g

Serious chocolate aficionados will love opening a package of the Dark Chocolate Collection from Trader Joe's. Available for $7.99, this collection includes 16 dark chocolates, which feature some unique varieties like Key Lime Pie and Coconut Crumble, along with classics like Salted Caramel.

Cinnamon Whisk

You may be asking, what on earth is a Cinnamon Whisk? It's simply an aromatic piece of decoration made from raw pine and pressed with pure cinnamon oil. It adds a touch of cozy charm to your countertop, mantle, shelf, or anywhere else you see fit. At just $1.29, it's the perfect addition to a gift basket.

Citrus Jute Bag

Trader Joe's Mini Tote Bags had a bit of a viral moment earlier this year, but fans have known the grocery chain's affinity for selling cute and handy totes for years. The retailer's Citrus Jute Bag makes the perfect addition to your lineup of reusable shopping bags and can act as a gift bag to house all of the other Trader Joe's goodies you're giving out this holiday season. They're currently available for $3.99 each.