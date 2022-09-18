The Ultimate Dad Bod Workout That'll Get Your Belly Into Shape

Many of my clients are fathers who want to work with me to get rid of the dad bod that they dread. I totally get it—it's easy for your daily routine to take precedence, and your healthy habits fall by the wayside. But rest assured, I've got your back on this with the ultimate dad bod workout that'll get your belly back into shape.

A dad bod is a term for a guy who has a beer belly overhang. He isn't lean but he's not necessarily very overweight, either, according to Men's Health. Prior to working with me, these clients typically carried too much fat around their stomachs and didn't have the fitness they had before coming a parent.

The best way to get rid of the dad bod is by improving your diet and prioritizing strength training in your fitness routine. This is important because resistance training builds and maintains lean muscle, and burns more calories than other forms of exercise such as cardio. I recommend most dads start off with full body workouts, since they target more muscle groups. Plus, it's easier to make progress when you're stimulating your body more frequently. So let's get started!

With each of your movements, focus mostly on compound movements, since they're the biggest bang for your buck. If you have a dad bod and are ready to get your belly into shape, here's the ideal dad bod workout for you to do. Aim for 3 to 4 sets of the following.

1 Barbell Front Squat

To perform the Barbell Front Squat, position yourself under the bar so that it's placed directly on your front shoulders. Put your fingertips on the bar outside your shoulders, and bring your elbows forward so that it's pointed in front of you. Lift the barbell out of the rack, take a step backward, and sit back onto your heels, squatting down to the point where your thighs are parallel to the floor. Drive yourself back up through your heels and hips, flexing your quads and glutes to finish. Perform 3 to 4 sets of 6 to 8 reps.

2 Incline Dumbbell Bench Press

Begin the Incline Dumbbell Bench Press by lying on an incline bench with a dumbbell in each hand. Hold them straight up above you with your arms fully extended. Pull your shoulder blades back and down into the bench as you lower the weights toward your chest. Get a solid chest stretch at the bottom, then press the weights back up to the starting position, squeezing your triceps and upper pecs at the top. Complete 3 to 4 sets of 8 to 10 reps.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

3 Cable Row

For this next movement, grab the attachment on a seated row machine, and place your feet firmly on the footpad. Pull the handle out, then straighten your legs. Keep your chest tall, and drive your elbows back towards your hips, squeezing your back and lats hard to finish. Straighten out your arms, and get a good stretch in your shoulder blades before performing another rep. Complete 3 to 4 sets of 10 to 12 reps.

4 Dumbbell Step-Ups

It's time for the final exercise in this dad bod workout. Start your Dumbbell Step-Ups by grabbing a set of dumbbells and placing your foot on a bench or sturdy surface. Make sure your chest remains tall and your core tight as you lean into the heel of your front leg and push off of it to step up. Flex your quad and glute at the top of the movement, then lower yourself under control before performing another rep. Perform 3 to 4 sets of 10 reps on each leg.