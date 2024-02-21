10 Unhealthiest Menu Items at Longhorn Steakhouse

There are quite a few hurdles to making balanced choices when it comes to dining at chain restaurants—and those hurdles can be even higher at steakhouses. Longhorn Steakhouse boasts a generous menu full of crowd-pleasing favorites like succulent steaks and hearty sides, but most of these popular dishes are loaded with saturated fat, calories, and sodium.

While these dietary shortcomings are on par with most steakhouses, a closer look at Longhorn's nutrition information reveals a handful of menu items that stand out for their potential negative impact on health. We spoke to dietitians to find out exactly which menu items they recommend you steer clear of next time you're eating at Longhorn Steakhouse.

How we judged the unhealthiest Longhorn Steakhouse menu items.

Here are some considerations to use when assessing which menu items were the unhealthiest at Longhorn Steakhouse.

Total calories: Added oil, deep frying cooking methods, and extra sauce and marinades tally up quickly to excess calories when eating out. Often, these are empty calories meaning they are not providing much additional nutrition for the energy they provide.

Total fat: Butter, oil, fatty cuts of meat, and deep frying all contribute to the high dietary fat content in menu items at Longhorn Steakhouse. While some dietary fat is necessary, most restaurants go overboard to make their dishes more flavorful.

Sodium: Added salt is one way that restaurants can make their food taste extra delicious compared to homemade meals. However, some meals can contain an entire day's worth of sodium 2,300 milligrams or more.

Indulging at Longhorn Steakhouse for a special occasion or dining out every once in a while is unlikely to significantly impact your health. However, if you frequently visit this steakhouse or opt for items known for their health detriments, consider prioritizing more balanced options or home-cooked meals.

Let's find out exactly which menu items dietitians say are the unhealthiest at Longhorn Steakhouse.

Parmesan Crusted Chicken

Nutrition (per order) : 1,120 calories, 69 g fat (28 g saturated fat), 3,160 mg sodium, 24 g carbs (4 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 102 g protein

With nearly one and a half times the daily sodium recommendation, the chicken-crusted Parmesan at Longhorn is one of the unhealthiest options. You might consider splitting this dish for a more balanced choice that still provides a great source of protein.

"With a whopping 1,120 calories, 69 grams of fat, 28 grams of saturated fat, and 3,160 milligrams of sodium, this dish serves up a significant calorie punch. While fine as an occasional indulgence, its lack of fiber and excessive fat and sodium content are concerning for regular consumption," says Krista Wale, RD, LDN and founder of Louisiana Nutrition Associates.

Texas Tonion

Nutrition (per order) : 1,180 calories, 69 g fat (12 g saturated fat), 2,720 mg sodium, 126 g carbs (9 g fiber, 9 g sugar), 15 g protein

This high-calorie menu item doesn't offer much balance when it comes to nutrition and provides a triple-threat combo that is high in calories, saturated fat, and sodium. "Texas Tonion contains 1,180 calories and 62 grams of fat, with 12 grams of saturated fat and over 2,700 milligrams of sodium. This dish contributes to over half your sodium, saturated fat, and calories and you haven't even ordered your main dish," says Amy Beney MS, RD, CDCES.

LH Burger

Nutrition (per order) : 980 calories, 63 g fat (20 g saturated fat), 1,400 mg sodium, 46 g carbs (3 g fiber, 5 g sugar), 54 g protein

The Longhorn Burger without any additional toppings or modifications will exceed your daily recommendation for saturated fat and over half of your daily sodium intake.

"The recommendation from the American Heart Association and most health experts recommend a daily intake of no more than 2,300 milligrams sodium daily for most adults and less than 300 milligrams of cholesterol per day. This burger alone clocks over 60% of your daily sodium intake," says Michelle Rauch, MSc, RDN, a Registered Dietitian for The Actors Fund.

THE Cheesecake

Nutrition (per order) : 1,370 calories, 89 g fat (37 g saturated fat), 900 mg sodium, 117 g carbs (4 g fiber, 79 g sugar), 18 g protein

With a shocking 79 grams of sugar in THE Cheesecake at Longhorn, you will exceed the recommended sugar allowance from added sugars nearly threefold.

"This is significantly higher than the recommended daily intake of 25 grams for women and 36 grams for men according to the American Heart Association," says Wan Na Chun, MPH, RD, CPT, and Owner of One Pot Wellness. "High sugar intake can lead to various health problems such as obesity, heart disease, and type 2 diabetes," she advises.

Crispy Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich

Nutrition (per order) : 920 calories, 55 g fat (10 g saturated fat), 2,190 mg sodium, 66 g carbs (5 g fiber, 8 g sugar), 43 g protein

"The unhealthiest thing you can eat at Longhorn Steakhouse is their crispy buttermilk chicken sandwich," Moushumi Mukherjee MS RDN says. With 2,190 milligrams of sodium, this chicken sandwich nearly meets your added salt requirements with a significant amount of empty calories from added fat. "It has almost no fiber, it is deep fried and packs in 920 calories," she adds.

Half-Pound Steakhouse Cheeseburger

Nutrition (per order) : 850 calories, 55 g fat (15 g saturated fat), 1,150 mg sodium, 45 g carbs (3 g fiber, 5 g sugar), 48 g protein

With 55 grams of total fat and 15 of those coming from saturated fat, you will exceed the American Heart Association's recommendation for added saturated fat in your day. With just 3 grams of fiber, this cheeseburger is not as balanced of a choice compared to other options on the Longhorn menu. Consider splitting the burger with a friend and adding a side salad for more balance here.

Chocolate Stampede

Nutrition (per order) : 2,460 calories, 132 g fat (74 g saturated fat), 1,040 mg sodium, 289 g carbs (12 g fiber, 191 g sugar), 28 g protein

With a shocking 191 grams of sugar, this dessert clocks in at nearly eight times the recommended added sugar allowance for Americans in a day. In addition, this dessert provides most people's calorie needs for the whole day with a significant source of empty calories coming from added fat and added sugar.

The LongHorn Porterhouse

Nutrition (per order) : 1,280 calories, 67 g fat (27 g saturated fat), 2,450 mg sodium, 1 g carbs (2 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 150 g protein

With a day's worth of sodium and nearly twice the amount of the recommended saturated fat content, the porterhouse steak is one of the unhealthiest choices on the menu. However, with 150 grams of protein, a significant source of these calories comes from a complete protein source. Because this is a large serving, sharing with a friend could help keep this item on the lower calorie side.

Baby Back Ribs

Nutrition (per full rack) : 1,270 calories, 87 g fat (33 g saturated fat), 1,150 mg sodium, 25 g carbs (2 g fiber, 24 g sugar), 96 g protein

Ribs are typically a fatty cut of meat, and at Longhorn, they deliver 87 grams of fat, 33 grams of which come from saturated fat. Consider that the American Heart Association recommends that Americans do not exceed 7% of their calories from saturated fat—this menu item is nearly three times the recommended limit in a day.

White Cheddar Stuffed Mushrooms

Nutrition (per order) : 730 calories, 60 g fat (30 g saturated fat), 1,570 mg sodium, 12 g carbs (1 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 27 g protein

You might think you're making a healthy choice because this appetizer includes mushrooms, but it's one of the unhealthiest menu items, shares Bailey Franklyn, RD, Registered Dietitian and owner of Harvest Table Nutrition. "This dish includes a few different cheeses and lots of cream, which contributes to the very high saturated fat content that is more than double the daily recommendation for men. If you are watching your sodium or saturated fat intake, I suggest avoiding this menu option," she comments.