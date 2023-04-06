83 Unhealthiest Fast Foods On the Planet

Convenience, price, and comfort are the main reasons Americans continue their love affair with fast food. No matter how much better we now understand the consequences of frequently indulging in it, the average person eats fast food 1-3 times a week, while about 85 million people are enjoying fast food in America on any given day. That's a whole lotta burgers, fries, and soda!

But the pitfalls of fast food are aplenty! For one, the portion sizes are getting bigger, so it's easy to overindulge and consume excess calories, sodium, fat, and sugar—basically, all the things that make you sluggish at best and susceptible to coronary heart disease, diabetes, and other chronic illnesses at worst. Not to mention, you'll be hard-pressed to find an actual nutritious component in most fast foods, like a fruit or vegetable in its raw form (besides, sure, that sad leaf of lettuce and tomato in your burger.)

We know we're preaching to the choir when we say fast food as a whole isn't great, but there sure are some fast-food items that are the absolute worst, most reprehensible representations of it. We're talking breakfasts that zap your energy, lunches that clog your arteries, and desserts so rich they should be eaten over the course of several days. To that end, we've scoured the menus of America's biggest quick-service restaurants to find and call out these abominations. We judged them by their nutritional panel, as well as how likely you are to eat them whole in one sitting.

To further judge the nutritional information in this article, refer to the dietary guidelines set forth by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The following are the breakfasts, burgers, sandwiches, pizzas, sides, and desserts that are currently the unhealthiest fast-food items you can eat.

1 McDonald's Big Breakfast With Hotcakes

Per item : 1,340 calories, 63 g fat (24 g saturated fat, 0.5 g trans fat), 2,070 mg sodium, 158 g carbs (5 g fiber, 48 g sugar), 36 g protein

When it comes to fast-food breakfasts, this is about as abundant as you can go. McDonald's diner-style plate has all the breakfast classics: eggs, hash browns, sausage, pancakes with butter and syrup, and a biscuit. And it also has enough calories, sodium, and fat to make your body feel like it's under attack first thing in the morning. With more than 2,000 milligrams of sodium and 24 grams of saturated fat, you're already maxing out on the "bad stuff" for the day.

2 Chick-fil-A's Hash Brown Scramble Burrito With Sausage

Per item : 720 calories, 47 g fat (16 g saturated fat, 0.5 g trans fat), 1,450 mg sodium, 46 g carbs (3 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 28 g protein

Sure, this burrito isn't as horrible as the McDonald's big breakfast, but it's still one of the most calorific things on Chick-fil-A's menu—and considering this is a place that serves fried chicken, that says a lot! If starting your day off with processed meat and deep-fried potatoes doesn't seem like such a terrible idea, take a look at the calories and fat content, which are pretty high for this relatively small item. At this rate, you're better off eating their famous chicken sandwich.

3 Burger King's Double Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Biscuit

Per item : 853 calories, 66 g fat (29 g saturated fat, 1.6 g trans fat), 2,522 mg sodium, 34 g carbs (1 g fiber, 4 g sugar), 33 g protein

If one sausage patty wasn't bad enough, this small sandwich has two! It also comes on a biscuit, which contributes to the insanely high amount of fat (almost as much as in McDonald's entire Big Breakfast platter) and the crazy level of sodium. You're better off eating anything else off Burger King's breakfast menu.

4 Burger King's Egg-Normous Burrito

Per item : 826 calories, 46 g fat (17 g saturated fat, 1.4 g trans fat), 2,038 mg sodium, 69 g carbs (3.5 g fiber, 4 g sugar), 35 g protein

This burrito is slightly better for you than the Double Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Biscuit, but that doesn't mean it isn't a terrible breakfast option. If Burger King is your breakfast destination, you're better off getting a simple Egg & Cheese Croissan'wich, which has half the calories.

5 Taco Bell's Breakfast Crunchwrap With Sausage

Per item : 730 calories, 47 g fat (15 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 1,290 mg sodium, 52 g carbs (4 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 20 g protein

Taco Bell's tortilla stuffed with breakfast goodies may be called a Crunchwrap, but it's still just as bad for you as any other breakfast burrito—especially if you get the option with the sausage. By getting bacon in it instead, you'll shave off a few dozen calories and some fat (not sodium, though.)

6 Whataburger's Pancake Platter With Sausage

Per item : 830 calories, 33 g fat (12 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 1,810 mg sodium, 109 g carbs (3 g fiber, 33 g sugar), 21 g protein

Whataburger's Pancake Platter with sausage may look innocent enough—it's just a stack of flapjacks and a protein on the side. But if you look at the calories, you're getting a lot more of them than you bargained for. Especially considering the fact that you aren't even eating any eggs, which would keep you stay fuller a bit longer.

7 Dunkin's Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Croissant

Per item : 720 calories, 52 g fat (20 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 1,120 mg sodium, 42 g carbs (2 g fiber, 6 g sugar), 21 g protein

This sausage, egg, and cheese sandwich can be made lighter by swapping the buttery croissant for an English muffin.

8 Hardee's Breakfast Platter With Sausage

Per item : 1,150 calories, 79 g fat (26 g saturated fat, 2 g trans fat), 2,420 mg sodium, 76 g carbs (12 g fiber, 5 g sugar), 30 g protein

Are you starting to sense a theme here? Let's just say that all the unhealthiest fast-food breakfasts include sausage, and this one is no exception. To top it off, this plate has the added bonus of gravy with the biscuit, which means additional fat, sodium, and calories. In fact, the fat is particularly problematic here. At 26 grams of saturated fat, you're getting more than you should consume in a day. And not to mention the 2 grams of trans fat—the worst kind of fat you could consume—which is particularly harmful to your cardiovascular health.

9 Taco John's Potato Olés Scrambler With Sausage

Per item : 1,140 calories, 79 g fat (20 g saturated fat, 0.5 g trans fat), 2,650 mg sodium, 75 g carbs (12 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 30 g protein

Sure, there may be a small portion of vegetables brightening up this otherwise heavy and indulgent combo of fried potatoes, sausage, and melted cheese. But those traces of peppers, onions, and tomatoes can't make up for the fact that you're eating more than half your daily calories and well over your daily allowance of sodium.

10 White Castle's Sack of Hash Round Nibblers

Per item : 1,440 calories, 110 g fat (17 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 1,830 mg sodium, 101 g carbs (10 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 10 g protein

When it comes to deep-fried sides, sticking to smaller, individual-sized portions is key. This sack of hash round nibblers from White Castle has four servings, but it's easy to go overboard and eat more than one serving alongside those breakfast sliders. If you finish the whole thing, you'll be consuming almost an entire day's worth of sodium and fat.

11 Burger King's Large Hash Browns

Per item : 740 calories, 48 g fat (9 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 2,040 mg sodium, 75 g carbs (6 g fiber, <1 g sugar), 6 g protein

Don't fall into the trap of mindlessly finishing a whole large portion of these tasty hash browns. They're meant to be shared!

12 Five Guys' Large Fries

Per item : 1,314 calories, 57 g fat (10 g saturated fat, 1 g trans fat), 1,327 mg sodium, 181 g carbs (21 g fiber, 6 g sugar), 20 g protein

Five Guys' boardwalk-style fries are cooked in peanut oil, which makes them completely addictive. But skip the high levels of fat and sodium by opting to pace yourself with a much smaller portion—the large size comes in at a whopping 1,314 calories!

13 Popeyes' Large Cajun Fries

Per item : 804 calories, 42 g fat (15 g saturated fat, 2 g trans fat), 1,760 mg sodium, 97 g carbs (9 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 10 g protein

We all know that Popeyes serves some of the tastiest fries in the industry, coating them in a blend of Cajun spices that kicks their flavor profile up a notch. But the large serving of these fries also comes with 2 grams of trans fats and a bunch of sodium, so pace yourself and opt for a smaller portion.

14 Wingstop's Large Louisiana Voodoo Fries

Per item : 1,180 calories, 64 g fat (11 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 1,870 mg sodium, 133 g carbs (0 g fiber, 6 g sugar), 16 g protein

Another major nutritional pitfall with fries are the condiments. No one wants a dry fry, but you also might want to avoid options that come pre-doused in rich sauces. These Voodoo fries from Wingstop come with a triple whammy of cheese sauce, ranch, and cajun seasoning. And while certainly a delicious combo, it's one high in fat and sodium. You should opt for regular fries and leave some room for those sauced-up wings.

15 Del Taco's Queso Loaded Fries

Per item :660 calories, 44 g fat (16 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 1,760 mg sodium, 46 g carbs (6 g fiber, 4 g sugar), 21 g protein

Del Taco's loaded fries are basically like nachos, but you likely won't treat them as a main event. Instead, you'll order them as a side, and end up consuming as much fat and sodium as if you were eating a second burrito.

16 Shake Shack's Bacon Cheese Fries

Per item : 840 calories, 52 g fat (21 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 1,570 mg sodium, 65 g carbs (7 g fiber, 1 g sugar)

Few things in life are better than hot cheese sauce on crispy potatoes. Add some bacon to it and you've got a real trifecta of craveable flavors. But indulge in these loaded fries from Shake Shack with caution—they pack more calories and fat than most of the burgers and shakes on the chain's menu, and they'll likely put you in a food coma.

17 Domino's Cheddar Bacon Loaded Tots

Per item : 960 calories, 64 g fat (20 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 2,360 mg sodium, 68 g carbs (4 g fiber, 4 g sugar), 28 g protein

The new loaded tots from Domino's come in three different varieties and are quite delicious. But considering their high levels of calories, fat, and sodium, they shouldn't be treated as a harmless appetizer to enjoy alongside your pizza. Instead, pace yourself and share them with a larger group, or just skip altogether and focus on that 'za!

18 Sonic's Large Chili Cheese Tots

Per item : 960 calories, 57 g fat (17 g saturated fat, 1 g trans fat), 2,960 mg sodium, 92 g carbs (9 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 19 g protein

Pssst, we'll let you in on a little secret: toppings on your tots usually spell trouble. And you can bet it's big trouble when your spuds are doused in chili. These large chili cheese tots from Sonic pack way too much sodium and fat to be eaten on the side of a burger.

19 Zaxby's Chicken Bacon Ranch Loaded Fries

Per item : 1,270 calories, 78 g fat (22 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 3,070 mg sodium, 88 g carbs (8 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 61 g protein

If you're topping your fries with other fried stuff, like chunks of crispy chicken and bacon, be prepared to make that your whole meal. This is one of the unhealthiest items you can get from Zaxby's menu, thanks to all the toppings and additions.

20 Buffalo Wild Wings' Buffalo Chicken Tots

Per item : 2,110 calories, 144 g fat (51 g saturated fat, 6 g trans fat), 7,360 mg sodium, 147 g carbs (0 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 47 g protein

These tots are big and shareable. And they're also topped with everything but the kitchen sink. From shredded chicken to blue cheese, Fresno chile peppers, green onions, and a heavy drizzle of ranch and buffalo sauces. And while they make for a tasty snack or appetizer, they're also very high in fat (including 6 grams of trans fat!), sodium, and calories.

21 Smashburger's Haystack Onions

Per item : 700 calories, 52 g fat (22 g saturated fat, 2 g trans fat), 1,420 mg sodium, 53 g carbs (15 g fiber, 5 g sugar), 6 g protein

These puppies may be irresistibly thin and crispy, but they're also "worth" a whopping 700 calories and 52 grams of fat per serving. They're by far the unhealthiest side on Smashburger's menu—you're better off getting the fries, which will set you back only 370 calories, or even Brussels sprouts, which are a great source of fiber and vitamins K and C, and will only "cost" you 250 calories.

22 A&W's Large Cheese Curds

Per item : 1,140 calories, 80 g fat (42 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 2,440 mg sodium, 54 g carbs (4 g fiber, 6 g sugar), 54 g protein

These bites from A&W are made with 100% real Wisconsin cheddar cheese, but that doesn't change the fact that said cheese is breaded and fried to a golden crisp. A large order of these curds has more than a day's worth of sodium, even though it doesn't taste like it! You're better off getting a regular-sized side of anything else.

23 Dairy Queen's Large Cheese Curds

Per item : 1,000 calories, 67 g fat (38 g saturated fat, 0.5 g trans fat), 1,960 mg sodium, 52 g carbs (0 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 49 g protein

If you're looking for a salty bite to go along with that blizzard from DQ, you should avoid these cheese curds. A large size will set you back 1,000 calories and will have you consuming 67 grams of fat and almost an entire day's worth of sodium for no good reason.

24 Freddy's Large Cheese Curds

Per item : 1,110 calories, 81 g fat (41 g saturated fat, 2 g trans fat), 1,180 mg sodium, 43 g carbs (0 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 52 g protein

Fried cheese is clearly trouble, no matter what menu it comes from. These curds from Freddy's have more fat, including trans fat, than either of the other large portions of curds mentioned in this article. Add to that some Freddy's Famous Fry Sauce and you're looking at a really hefty side dish.

25 White Castle's Sack of Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

Per item : 1,490 calories, 111 g fat (31 g saturated fat, 1 g trans fat), 3,110 mg sodium, 77 g carbs (4 g fiber, 6 g sugar), 41 g protein

White Castle's "sack" strikes again! White Castle's largest side dish size should serve three people, but considering it only includes 10 mozz sticks, it would be incredibly easy to go over the allotted 3.3 sticks per person. And if you do, you're looking at downright a downright scary nutrition panel: high in calories, sodium, and fat.

26 Popeyes' Large Homestyle Mac & Cheese

Per item : 850 calories, 63 g fat (36 g saturated fat, 1.5 g trans fat), 1,540 mg sodium, 48 g carbs (1 g fiber, 9 g sugar), 33 g protein

Popeyes Mac & Cheese is a very tricky side dish. It has more calories than a large order of those tasty Cajun fries, but it also might be more addictive.

27 Chipotle's Chips & Queso Blanco

Per item : 780 calories, 43 g fat (16 g saturated fat, 1 g trans fat), 880 mg sodium, 80 g carbs (7 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 17 g protein

Looking for a side that will complement your Chipotle burrito? You might want to skip the queso with chips. If you compare a regular serving of queso with a regular serving of guacamole, you'll see they're similar in calories. But keep in mind that not all calories are equal—the guac has less saturated fat and sodium, and a lot more fiber.

28 Chipotle's Carnitas Burrito

Per item : 1,430 calories, 67 g fat (24 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 3,030 mg sodium, 143 g carbs (21 g fiber, 9 g sugar), 56 g protein

Everything at Chipotle is customizable, but you'll likely rake up the highest number of calories with a burrito. This rather average burrito, which includes regular portions of white rice, black beans, guac, roasted chili corn salsa, tomatillo-red chili salsa, sour cream, and cheese, has a whopping 1,430 calories and a pretty crazy amount of sodium. Stick to a chicken burrito bowl instead.

29 Taco Bell's Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito

Per item : 920 calories, 44 g fat (18 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 2,170 mg sodium, 91 g carbs (6 g fiber, 7 g sugar), 40 g protein

Taco Bell's menu features all kinds of wonders and novelties, but its current unhealthiest options are the grilled cheese burritos with double servings of ground beef or steak, which clock in at over 900 calories and well over 2,000 milligrams of sodium. This steak version has even more sodium when you get it spicy.

30 Del Taco's Epic Cali Bacon Burrito With Carne Asada

Per item : 1,050 calories, 60 g fat (22 g saturated fat, 1 g trans fat), 2,600 mg sodium, 73 g carbs (4 g fiber, 4 g sugar), 51 g protein

Epic Burritos are the worst option at Del Taco and Carne Asada is the chain's protein option with the highest amount of sodium. But there are other problematic things in here as well: crispy bacon, chipotle sauce, sour cream, cheddar . . . oh, and fries! Does anyone really need fries in their burrito?

31 Del Taco's Queso Loaded Nachos With Seasoned Beef

Per item : 1,030 calories, 54 g fat (20 g saturated fat, 1 g trans fat), 2,580 mg sodium, 99 g carbs (17 g fiber, 8 g sugar), 41 g protein

These nachos might as well be a burrito, they're basically loaded with all the same ingredients: seasoned beef, slow-cooked beans, Queso Blanco, sour cream, diced tomatoes, and jalapeño slices. However, unlike a burrito, they're served on a bed of fried tortilla chips, which means they are far higher in calories, fat, and sodium than most of the burritos on Del Taco's menu.

32 El Pollo Loco's Double Chicken Tostada Salad

Per item : 990 calories, 46 g fat (13 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 1,790 mg sodium, 82 g carbs (8 g fiber, 6 g sugar), 64 g protein

A salad that has more calories than most burgers? Don't sign us up! This creation from El Pollo Loco starts with a deep-fried tostada shell and features rice, beans, cheese, toppings, and a double portion of grilled chicken—definitely not a salad you can look to when you want to go easy on the carbs, fat, or sodium.

33 Del Taco's Epic Loaded Queso Burrito With Beyond Meat

Per item : 960 calories, 51 g fat (23 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 2,650 mg sodium, 78 g carbs (7 g fiber, 6 g sugar), 48 g protein

Beyond Meat sure is a great meatless protein option, but it contains roughly the same amount of calories and fat as meat-based options (and oftentimes more sodium). A case in point is this meatless burrito from Del Taco, which is pretty much on par with the chain's Epic Loaded burrito that comes with carne asada.

34 Qdoba's Quesabirria Burrito

Per item : 980 calories, 95 g fat (17 g saturated fat, 1 g trans fat), 2,600 mg sodium, 124 g carbs (0 g fiber, 6 g sugar), 46 g protein

Qdoba's new brisket birria made waves when it was first launched in 2022—the general consensus being that it's really delicious. But the craveable new items that feature the brisket come at a steep nutritional price: high sodium. The Quesabirria Burrito combines it with Queso sauce, more cheese, and all the other usual fixin's, which adds up to a whopping 95 grams of fat and 2,600 milligrams of sodium.

35 McDonald's Double Quarter Pounder With Cheese

Per item : 740 calories, 42 g fat (20 g saturated fat, 2.5 g trans fat), 1,360 mg sodium, 43 g carbs (2 g fiber, 10 g sugar), 48 g protein

Arguably the most popular burger in the world, the classic double QPC from McDonald's isn't the unhealthiest burger you'll ever eat, but it's definitely the most calorific burger on the chain's menu. Thanks to double portions of meat and cheese, this otherwise pretty innocent burger packs way more saturated fat and sodium than you should have in one sitting—especially when you add those delicious crispy fries to the mix.

36 In-N-Out's 4×4 Burger

Per item : 1,050 calories, 70 g fat (34 g saturated fat), 2,320 mg sodium, (3 g fiber, 11 g sugar), 68 g protein

If you find yourself on the West Coast, you certainly shouldn't miss out on the sinful pleasure that is an In-N-Out burger. But you may want to skip its heftiest and unhealthiest version: the Quad Quad. This monster burger features four beef patties and four slices of cheese, and while this is certainly the stuff of fast-food dreams, the chain's Double Double will also do the trick.

37 Burger King's Bacon King

Per item : 1,200 calories, 81 g fat (32 g saturated fat, 1.2 g trans fat), 3,265 mg sodium, 56 g carbs (3 g fiber, 15 g sugar), 67 g protein

When it comes to hefty burgers, Burger King delivers. The Bacon King, for example, comes with half a pound of beef, two cheese slices, crispy bacon, and ketchup and mayo. Sounds like a pretty classic, all-American burger, doesn't it? It sure does, which makes its scary high levels of fat and sodium even more startling. Considering the fact that the American Heart Association recommends limiting the daily intake of sodium to 2,300 milligrams a day, this truly is one of the worst things you can have for lunch.

38 Burger King's Triple Whopper

Per item : 1,181 calories, 79 g fat (27 g saturated fat, 1.5 g trans fat), 1,297 mg sodium, 57 g carbs (4 g fiber, 15 g sugar), 76 g protein

The Triple Whopper is up there in calories, but doesn't have nearly as much sodium as the Bacon King. Still, it's high in fat, and delivers 1.5 grams of trans fats (a number that should really be 0).

39 Burger King's Texas Double Whopper

Per item : 1,062 calories, 70 g fat (25 g saturated fat, 1.5 g trans fat), 2,589 mg sodium, 55 g carbs (5 g fiber, 13 g sugar), 62 g protein

The Texas Double Whopper comes with bacon, which means the sodium level is way higher than it should be. This is another burger to skip at Burger King if you're worried about your blood pressure and general cardiovascular health.

40 Whataburger's Triple Meat Whataburger

Per item : 1,070 calories, 63 g fat (21 g saturated fat, 2.5 g trans fat), 1,720 mg sodium, 62 g carbs (4 g fiber, 12 g sugar), 65 g protein

You guessed it—three patties spell trouble! Whataburger's signature triple-meat burger is another one that exceeds 1,000 calories. And since most of us want fries and soda with that, the hundreds of calories consumed can add up faster than you think. (Whataburger does offer apple slices and unsweetened iced tea as low-calorie alternatives.)

41 Carl's Jr.'s Spicy Double Western Bacon Cheeseburger

Per item : 1,060 calories, 57 g fat (24 g saturated fat, 2 g trans fat), 2,080 mg sodium, 81 g carbs (0 g fiber, 17 g sugar), 58 g protein

Not only does this burger feature two beef patties and bacon, but there's also the addition of fried onion rings and a good slather of BBQ sauce. All of this makes the Spicy Double Western Bacon Cheeseburger one to skip at Carl's Jr.

42 Carl's Jr.'s Guacamole Bacon Angus Burger

Per item : 970 calories, 65 g fat (19 g saturated fat, 2 g trans fat), 1,750 mg sodium, 55 g carbs (5 g fiber, 11 g sugar), 44 g protein

The Guacamole burger from Carl's Jr. sure looks like it could be nutritious—it features several fresh and colorful ingredients that may make you think your meal is healthier than it really is. But this is one of the most calorific burgers on the chain's menu, so if you're going to eat it, eat it because you love guac, and not because you think its addition negates the bacon, cheese, and Santa Fe sauce that also come with it.

43 Smashburger's Double Smoked Bacon Brisket Burger

Per sandwich : 1,290 calories, 75 g fat (39 g saturated fat, 4 g trans fat), 2,800 mg sodium, 56 g carbs (24 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 81 g protein

You can get all of Smashburger's iconic signature burgers as doubles, and none of them are the epitome of a healthy meal. However, this guy, piled high with brisket and bacon (on top of two burger patties), just about takes the cake when it comes to indulgence. It is about 200 calories heftier than the other doubles, and will deliver a whopping 4 grams of artery-clogging trans fats to your system. The sodium also puts it up there with some of the unhealthiest burgers we've ever seen.

44 Checkers'/Rally's Triple Smoky BBQ Bacon Buford

Per item : 1,360 calories, 107 g fat (36 g saturated fat, 2 g trans fat), 2,740 mg sodium, 41 g carbs (1 g fiber, 10 g sugar), 58 g protein

This big boy, aka "the boss of all burgers," seems to be a proud menu moment at Checkers and Rally's. And while the gluttonous creation inspires awe thanks to its sheer size, it does so less for those who are health-conscious. With three beef patties, a pile of bacon, several slices of Swiss cheese, all slathered with BBQ sauce and "smoky" mayo, this burger reads more like an assault on your body than a good lunch option.

45 Hardee's Monster Double Thickburger

Per item : 1,400 calories, 97 g fat (35 g saturated fat, 4.5 g trans fat), 2,780 mg sodium, 53 g carbs (4 g fiber, 13 g sugar), 86 g protein

This giant burger from Hardee's has about a day-and-a-half's worth of salt, a whole day's worth of calories, and way more trans fat than your average fast food monstrosity. Avoid!

46 Culver's Triple Bacon Deluxe

Per burger : 1,090 calories, 76 g fat (30.5 g saturated fat, 2.1 g trans fat), 1,430 mg sodium, 42 g carbs (1 g fiber, 9 g sugar), 60 g protein

Culver's ButterBurgers are legendary—they come with a buttered bun which makes the whole affair extra delicious. But add several beef patties, bacon, cheese, and mayo to the mix and you have another burger that exceeds 1,000 calories, packs a bunch of trans fat, and should be consumed in moderation (aka only on your birthday).

47 Wendy's Big Bacon Classic Triple

Per item : 1,220 calories, 86 g fat (36 g saturated fat, 4.5 g trans fat), 1,770 mg sodium, 38 g carbs (2 g fiber, 9 g sugar), 75 g protein

We won't lie, Wendy's makes one heck of a burger. The buns are fresh, the meat is tasty, the whole thing is nice and juicy . . . it just works (this writer clearly isn't biased at all). But a triple with bacon, while not the most indulgent option on the menu, is very high in calories, sodium, and fat (including trans fat, the worst kind of fat for your cholesterol). Why not get a single, or at the very least, a double, and save room for some fries?

48 Wendy's Triple Pretzel Bacon Pub Burger

Per item : 1,530 calories, 107 g fat (44 g saturated fat, 5 g trans fat), 1,890 mg sodium, 53 g carbs (3 g fiber, 6 g sugar), 89 g protein

Ah, the Bacon Pub burger! It's kind of a masterpiece. From the pretzel bun to the hot beer cheese sauce and the addition of fried onions, it's a gourmet burger for the masses—and we're here for it. But to truly enjoy this delicacy, you might want to skip looking at the nutrition panel, because this 1,500-calorie item is the unhealthiest thing on the whole menu.

49 Sonic's SuperSonic Bacon Double Cheeseburger With Mayo

Per item : 1,170 calories, 81 g fat (23 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 1,940 mg sodium, 52 g carbs (2 g fiber, 10 g sugar), 57 g protein

Sonic throws its own bacon cheeseburger into the mix of fast food's most calorific options—and it's a double! And although loaded with fat and sodium, this isn't the worst menu option at Sonic—that honor is reserved for Sonic Blasts and milkshakes.

50 Subway's "The Boss" Footlong

Per item : 1,810 calories, 108 g fat (18 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 2,380 mg sodium, 88 g carbs (12 g fiber, 14 g sugar), 66 g protein

Subway revamped its menu last year and created new premade footlongs that are known both by name and by number. And The Boss, aka #6, is the chain's take on a classic Italian meatball sub, which features meatballs drenched in marinara sauce, slices of pepperoni, and fresh mozzarella on Italian Herbs & Cheese bread. But if you're looking to eat light at Subway, you'd best avoid Bachelor Number 6. He's basically the worst thing you could order at Subway when it comes to calories, and don't even get us started on the fat.

51 Domino's Chicken Bacon Ranch Oven-Baked Sandwich

Per item : 900 calories, 44 g fat (8 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 2,380 mg sodium, 74 g carbs (2 g fiber, 4 g sugar), 46 g protein

If you're debating between pizza and a sandwich at Domino's, know that neither option is great for your health. Of the chain's oven-baked sandwiches, the Chicken Bacon Ranch packs the most calories and fat, and is pretty high in sodium. And while the recommended serving size here is half a sandwich, let's be real: that's like someone telling you to eat only one slice of pizza.

52 Jimmy John's Gargantuan on 16-Inch French Bread

Per item : 2,160 calories, 99 g fat (30 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 7,750 mg sodium, 156 g carbs (12 g fiber, 10 g sugar), 156 g protein

This is the most humongous sandwich on Jimmy John's menu (and possibly on Earth). Piled high with salami, smoked ham, capicola, roast beef, turkey, and provolone, the chain boasts that it's "huge enough to feed the hungriest of humans." That's especially true if you get it on 16-inch bread, which is basically like getting two sandwiches in one. (Pro tip: Want to get double the meat on your giant gargantuan, to really put a nail in your own coffin? Ask for a Noah's Ark.) But just remember, if you finish this bad boy, you've eaten more than 2,000 calories and more than 7,750 milligrams of sodium in one sitting—and that can't be good for any human, no matter how hungry.

53 Whataburger's Patty Melt

Per item : 950 calories, 61 g fat (21 g saturated fat, 1.5 g trans fat), 1,760 mg sodium, 45 g carbs (1 g fiber, 6 g sugar), 49 g protein

This patty melt is a beloved staple at Whataburger. It features a couple of beef patties with cheese, smothered in grilled onions and Creamy Pepper sauce, all served on Texas toast. But just because this sandwich doesn't have the physical presence of a burger, doesn't mean it isn't higher in calories than the worst burger on the McDonald's menu.

54 Arby's Half Pound French Dip & Swiss/Au Jus Sandwich

Per item : 740 calories, 35 g fat (16 g saturated fat, 2 g trans fat), 3,400 mg sodium, 52 g carbs (2 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 55 g protein

Arby's has the meats, and also the sodium! It goes without saying that if you're getting the half-pound sandwich options at Arby's, you're going to be consuming exorbitant amounts of salt, thanks to the high piles of deli meats. The prime example is this Classic French Dip & Swiss sandwich. Get the regular size and you're already going overboard with 2,550 milligrams of sodium in one sitting. Get that in the supersized half-pound version and you're looking at 3,400 milligrams of sodium—from just one sandwich!

55 Firehouse Subs' Large Steak & Cheese Sub

Per item : 1,400 calories, 83 g fat (24 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 4,100 mg sodium, 95 g carbs (4 g fiber, 14 g sugar), 69 g protein

The large Steak & Cheese shockingly isn't the highest-calorie sandwich on the Firehouse Subs menu (that would be the large Smokehouse Beef & Cheddar Brisket), but it deserves a spot on this list for the amount of sodium it packs.

56 Burger King's Bacon and Swiss Royal Crispy Chicken

Per item : 820 calories, 48 g fat (13 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 2,172 mg sodium, 57 g carbs (5 g fiber, 11 g sugar), 47 g protein

If you compare crispy chicken sandwiches across the industry, there aren't many that seem nutritionally unsound. They usually hover around 500-600 calories and are kept simple with the most common toppings being pickles and mayo. Not this guy at Burger King. The chain gives its crispy chicken sandwich the burger treatment by topping it with bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and special sauce. Naturally, the calories add up.

57 Panera's Bacon Turkey Bravo Sandwich on Tomato Basil

Per item : 1,000 calories, 41 g fat (19 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 2,550 mg sodium, 104 g carbs (4 g fiber, 11 g sugar), 54 g protein

There are a few other sandwiches on Panera's menu that get up to 1,000 calories, but they belong in the melt category and are visibly hefty (looking at you, Pepperoni Mozzarella Melt). This guy is inconspicuously unhealthy and laden with sodium. You might think you're eating an innocent turkey club, but this is so much heavier than that. Why? Our money's on the signature sauce and the rich tomato basil bread.

58 Panera's Green Goddess Caprese Melt

Per item : 1,000 calories, 43 g fat (15 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 1,900 mg sodium, 117 g carbs (5 g fiber, 7 g sugar), 36 g protein

The Green Goddess melt comes on a baguette and is another situation of mistaken identity—just as you think you're eating something healthy, turns out, you're eating one of the most calorific options at Panera.

59 Quiznos' 12-Inch Chicken Carbonara Sub

Per item : 1,350 calories, 65 g fat (18 g saturated fat, 1 g trans fat), 3,360 mg sodium, 110 g carbs (5 g fiber, 10 g sugar), 82 g protein

This hefty footlong at Quiznos is actually much worse nutritionally than the worst footlong at Subway. And no wonder, since its ingredients read like a pasta dish on bread.

60 Arby's Half Pound Beef 'N Cheddar Sandwich

Per item : 740 calories, 39 g fat (14 g saturated fat, 2 g trans fat), 2,530 milligrams of sodium, 48 g carbs (2 g fiber, 9 g sugar) 49 g protein

The fact that you can place an order at a fast-food restaurant and exceed the daily recommended limit of sodium is unnerving. This sandwich from Arby's is piled high with roast beef, which means sodium is par for the course.

61 Papa Johns' Parmesan Crusted Grilled Buffalo Chicken Papadia

Per item : 1,050 calories, 430 g fat (22 g saturated fat, 2 g trans fat), 3,170 mg sodium, 80 g carbs (4 g fiber, 9 g sugar), 74 g protein

Papadias have become all the rage at Papa Johns, marrying the concept of their richly topped pizzas with sandwich melts. But do some spatial math and you'll realize you're basically eating a folded-up personal-sized pizza, which will set you back more than 1,000 calories. Additionally, the Garlic Buffalo Chicken variety has more sodium than you should be eating in a day.

62 Popeyes' Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Per item : 700 calories, 42 g fat (14 g saturated fat, 2 g trans fat), 1,470 mg sodium, 50 g carbs (2 g fiber, 8 g sugar), 28 g protein

If you consider the average fast-food fried chicken sandwich ranges between 500-600 calories (we're talking the likes of McDonald's, Chick-fil-A, and KFC sandwiches), then Popeyes' chicken sandwich is just a little bit extra. Must be all that tasty, thick breading. Both the classic and the spicy versions have the exact same nutrition profile, except for the fact that the spicy sandwich is a little higher in sodium.

63 Chick-fil-A's Cobb Salad with Chick-n-Strips

Per item : 910 calories, 63 g fat (13 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 1,880 mg sodium, 40 g carbs (5 fiber, 10 g sugar), 45 g protein

Because Chick-fil-A primarily deals in fried chicken, you'd think that the unhealthiest options on the menu are its sandwiches or tenders–but you'd be wrong. The unhealthiest item can actually be found on the chain's salad menu. If you add the chicken strips to the Cobb salad, you'll get a 910-calorie item, which is heavier than most burgers.

64 KFC's Famous Bowl

Per item : 740 calories, 35 g fat (6 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 2,350 mg sodium, 81 g carbs (6 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 26 g protein

The KFC bowl might bring together some of your favorite comfort foods, like mashed potatoes, corn, crispy chicken, gravy, and cheese, but it's a meal bursting with sodium. In fact, calling this a "bowl" when there's no vegetable in sight is kind of wrong.

65 KFC's Extra Crispy Chicken Breast

Per item : 530 calories, 35 g fat (6 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 1,150 mg sodium, 18 g carbs (0 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 35 g protein

A single piece of KFC's chicken breast is much higher in calories, sodium, and fat than the drumstick, thigh, or wing. Also, the extra crispy version, is worse than the original recipe chicken—probably because it has more breading.

66 Panera's Mac & Cheese Bread Bowl

Per item : 1,150 calories, 36 g fat (18 g saturated fat, 1 g trans fat), 2,310 mg sodium, 164 g carbs (4 g fiber, 9 g sugar), 43 g protein

Mmmmm, creamy, decadent pasta served in a crusty bread bowl—what could be better than that? And what could possibly pack more carbs?

67 Domino's Medium Cali Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

Per item : 2,400 calories, 135 g fat (50 g saturated fat, 2.5 g trans fat), 5,300 mg sodium, 185 g carbs (5 g fiber, 15 g sugar), 95 g protein

This pizza uses ranch instead of tomato sauce, and piles on chicken, bacon, and copious amounts of shredded Provolone cheese. Also, it's easy to end up eating more than just a couple of those medium slices, which means your sodium, carb, and fat intake can get out of hand quickly.

68 Domino's Medium ExtravaganZZa Pizza

Per item : 2,200 calories, 110 g fat (45 g saturated fat, 2.5 g trans fat), 5,400 mg sodium, 200 g carbs (10 g fiber, 20 g sugar), 95 g protein

As a general rule, anything that combines several different types of processed meat is bad news, and this pie certainly goes wild with the toppings. There's your basic ham and pepperoni, but then there's also Italian sausage and beef, which makes for a cornucopia of sodium and fat. Not even the adorable little slivers of olives and bell peppers can make this any better.

69 Pizza Hut's Big New Yorker Double Pepperoni

Per item : 2,820 calories, 126 g fat (60 g saturated fat, 3 g trans fat), 5,760 mg sodium, 282 g carbs (24 g fiber, 24 g sugar), 132 g protein

Pizza Hut re-introduced this take on a classic New York-style pizza just this year. The 16-inch pie features six oversized, foldable slices reminiscent of the $1 slices you'd find in the Big Apple. And while most won't eat anywhere near the whole pizza, even just a couple of slices will set you back more than 1,000 calories and nearly 2,000 milligrams of sodium.

70 Little Caesars' Pepperoni & Cheese Stuffed Crust

Per item : 3,340 calories, 188 g fat (81 g saturated fat, 5 g trans fat), 8,750 mg sodium, 261 g carbs (13 g fiber, 16 g sugar), 155 g protein

The novelty of the stuffed crust would almost make us forget that we're basically just eating more processed meat. This is one of the most sodium-laden pizzas in the world of fast food: just two slices will have you ingesting 2,187 milligrams of it. Generally, if you value your health, stay away from the stuffed crust.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

71 Papa Johns' Extra Large Fiery Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Per item : 3,500 calories, 130 g fat (50 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 12,500 mg sodium, 400 g carbs (20 g fiber, 50 g sugar), 160 g protein

This is a pretty big pizza (16 inches), but even if you eat just one slice, which is the recommended serving, you're ingesting 1,250 milligrams of sodium. And is it really possible to stop after one slice? Not to mention, if you add stuffed crust to the mix, the whole thing gets even worse.

72 McDonald's McFlurry With M&Ms

Per item : 640 calories, 21 g fat (14 g saturated fat, 0.5 g trans fat), 200 mg sodium, 96 g carbs (2 g fiber, 83 g sugar), 13 g protein

The McFlurry may be the most iconic dessert in fast food history, but it doesn't mean it's the best thing you can possibly treat yourself with, flavor- or nutrition-wise. It's a pretty small item that packs a lot of sugar, and most of it is added sugar (69 grams). It also has more calories than your Big Mac.

73 Starbucks' Venti White Chocolate Mocha with Whole Milk and Whip

Per item : 640 calories, 28 g fat (18 g saturated fat, 0.5 g trans fat), 330 mg sodium, 78 g carbs (0 g fiber, 78 g sugar), 19 g protein

Starbucks sees items come and go on its menu often, but this long-standing classic is definitely one to avoid. If you don't, you'll be slurping on a whopping 78 grams of sugar and 18 grams of fat. Considering this isn't even your lunch, is it really worth the 640 calories?

74 Starbucks' Venti Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino

Per item : 590 calories, 27 g fat (17 g saturated fat, 0.5 g trans fat), 360 mg sodium, 82 g carbs (3 g fiber, 75 g sugar), 8 g protein

This sinful-looking frappuccino is made with, among other things, mocha sauce, two layers of whipped cream, and so much cookie crumble. It's no wonder that it'll deliver close to 600 calories and 75 grams of sugar to your system.

75 Dunkin's Large Frozen Chocolate

Per item : 890 calories, 18 g fat (13 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 330 mg sodium, 175 g carbs (4 g fiber, 158 g sugar), 10 g protein

Frozen chocolate is one of the worst things you can get from Dunkin', no matter what flavor (yes, there's more than one flavor of frozen chocolate, because the chocolate flavor wasn't enough). This is the basic Frozen Chocolate, but both the Caramel Swirl and the French Vanilla are even slightly worse (900 calories apiece).

76 Panera's Kitchen Sink Cookie

Per item : 820 calories, 44 g fat (29 g saturated fat, 1 g trans fat), 760 mg sodium, 99 g carbs (2 g fiber, 56 g sugar), 8 g protein

As its name suggests, this cookie from Panera has everything: two types of chocolate, caramel, flaky salt, and even pretzels. Pick this as your dessert, and you'll double the calories for your lunch.

77 Shake Shack's Tiramisu Shake

Per item : 840 calories, 40 g fat (24 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 560 mg sodium, 101 g carbs (2 g fiber, 90 g sugar), 20 g protein

Can confirm: This tiramisu custard is super delicious. But if you want to sample it, go with the mini version (8 oz), because the regular size has a whopping 840 calories—far more than whatever Shake Shack burger you just had. And most of them come from sugar.

78 Sonic's Large Sonic Blast With M&Ms

Per item : 1,540 calories, 80 g fat (49 g saturated fat, 2 g trans fat), 680 mg sodium, 183 g carbs (3 g fiber, 138 g sugar), 22 g protein

Sonic's 20-ounce portion of vanilla ice cream with M&Ms has a whopping 138 grams of sugar and an incredible 1,540 calories—one of the worst things you can get at Sonic, burgers and fries included.

79 Freddy's Large Signature Turtle Concrete

Per item : 1,820 calories, 83 g fat (45 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 760 mg sodium, 230 g carbs (4 g fiber, 175 g sugar), 25 g protein

Freddy's Turtle Concrete is a drool-inducing combo of vanilla custard, hot fudge, caramel, and toasted pecans. Sadly, not only is it high in sugar, but it also packs more salt than you'd expect from a dessert. All in all, it's nearly 2,000 calories mostly void of nutrition.

80 Dairy Queen's Large Reese's Take Five Blizzard

Per item : 1,510 calories, 66 g fat (28 g saturated fat, 1.5 g trans fat), 1,150 mg sodium, 198 g carbs (6 g fiber, 151 g sugar), 39 g protein

Another frozen dessert that features candy and toppings galore: pieces of Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, pretzels, peanuts, and caramel drizzle. So it isn't much of a surprise that the large size has the same amount of calories as two average cheeseburgers, more salt than most fried chicken sandwiches, and more sugar than the worst drinks at Starbucks.

81 Jack In the Box's Large Oreo Cookie Shake With Whipped Topping

Per item : 1,170 calories, 61 g fat (38 g saturated fat, 2.5 g trans fat), 560 mg sodium, 134 g carbs (2 g fiber, 105 g sugar), 19 g protein

This super-sized sip packs the same amount of sugar you'd get from eating ten Krispy Kreme Original Glazed Donuts. That scary comparison should be enough to deter you from pairing it with your burger.

82 Culver's Large Salted Caramel Concrete Mixer With Reese's

Per item : 1,630 calories, 83 g fat (48 g saturated fat, 2.3 g trans fat), 1,100 mg sodium, 198 g carbs (2 g fiber, 157 g sugar), 25 g protein

We're starting to see a pattern here: frozen desserts that include pieces of popular cookies or candy (and then drizzled with caramel sauce), are sure to be some of the unhealthiest options on the menu. Culver's Salted Caramel Concrete Mixer with Reese's is no exception.

83 Dairy Queen's 10-Inch Oreo Blizzard Cake

Per item : 6,970 calories, 298 g fat (214 g saturated fat, 3.5 g trans fat), 3,670 mg sodium, 979 g carbs (26 g fiber, 715 g sugar), 102 g protein

This cake serves 12 to 16, and as a party cake, we'll give it a pass. But it's the most calorific thing on Dairy Queen's menu!