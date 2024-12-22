The 10 Unhealthiest Microwave Popcorns, According to a Dietitian

Microwave popcorn can serve as a convenient, high-fiber, and low-calorie option for movie night, parties, or a simple nighttime snack. While popcorn can support weight loss, optimal digestion, and overall health, not all microwave popcorn live up to the same nutritional standards. From questionable oils to sky-high sodium levels, some seemingly healthy picks could contain concerning amounts of sodium, fat, oils, and unnecessary ingredients you'll want to steer clear of.

Though many of these less-healthy picks are still better than other packaged snacks, overindulging can hinder progress toward your health goals. To guide you in your health journey, we scoured the nutrition labels and ingredient lists of popular microwave popcorns to help you make an informed choice.

10 Unhealthiest Microwave Popcorns

Jolly Time The Big Cheez

Nutrition (Per 3.5-cup serving, popped) :

Calories : 140

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 298 mg

Carbs : 14 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : <1 g

While the marketing language sounds appealing for the "cheesiest microwave popcorn ever," Jolly Time The Big Cheez contains some questionable ingredients. It contains palm oil as one of the first in the lineup, as well as various additives and colors with questionable health profiles. Too much palm oil is linked to cardiovascular disease risk, so choosing popcorn with olive oil or avocado oil would be more heart-healthy choices.

Pop-Secret Sweet 'N Crunchy Caramel Popcorn

Nutrition (Per 2-cup serving, popped) :

Calories : 170

Fat : 12 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 80 mg

Carbs : 18 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 1 g

Pop-Secret Sweet 'N Crunchy Caramel Popcorn contains 6 grams of saturated fat—close to 50% of the average daily saturated fat intake recommendations. It also packs several natural and artificial flavors and colors with controversial safety profiles, such as palm oil, yellow and red food dyes and colors, and artificial sweeteners like sucralose.

While more research is needed, there may be a heightened risk of behavioral issues in children who overdo it on food dyes.

Pop Secret Double Butter Popcorn

Nutrition (Per 4-cup serving, popped) :

Calories : 130

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 270 mg

Carbs : 12 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 2 g

Anything that denotes "double butter" sounds indulgent, but it's often a red flag for a nutritional nightmare. Pop Secret's Double Butter Popcorn fits the bill here with palm oil as one of its primary ingredients, which can negatively impact heart health when consumed regularly.

And while it appears to have more fiber than some other brands, it's because the serving size is larger.

Jolly Time, Blast O Butter

Nutrition (Per 3.5-cup serving, popped) :

Calories : 158

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 333 mg

Carbs : 14 g (Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 2 g

Jolly Time's Blast O Butter popcorn may seem more harmless with its non-GMO whole grain base, but the inclusion of palm oil and added butter significantly increases its saturated fat content, which can impact heart health if consumed frequently. While non-GMO refers to foods that haven't been genetically modified, the healthier choice comes down to limiting these added fats rather than just focusing on the label.

Ingredients like natural flavors and annatto for color are also vague and may include additives that offer no nutritional benefit. Despite being marketed as a cleaner option, this popcorn is still far from healthy.

Jolly Time KettleMania

Nutrition (Per 4-cup serving, popped) :

Calories : 140

Fat : 10 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 220 mg

Carbs : 16 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: <1 g)

Protein : 2 g

While Jolly Time KettleMania starts with a whole-grain makeup, its healthfulness is undermined by the inclusion of palm oil and the addition of artificial sugar sucralose. Sweeteners, whether natural or artificial, are unnecessary in popcorn and may encourage cravings for sweet foods, and recent research suggests sucralose may negatively impact gut health.

Pop Secret Kettle Corn

Nutrition (Per 4-cup serving, popped) :

Calories : 130

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 75 mg

Carbs : 12 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 2 g

While Pop Secret Kettle Corn may be a better alternative than others on this list, it still sneaks in some not-so-ideal ingredients. Its ingredient list is shorter (which, contrary to popular belief, is not always better), but it still contains palm oil as its primary oil, as well as sucralose.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Act II 94% Fat-Free Butter

Nutrition (Per 3-cup serving, popped) :

Calories : 130

Fat : 2 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 300 mg

Carbs : 27 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 4 g

ACT II's 94% Fat-Free Butter Popcorn proves that low-fat or fat-free is not necessarily healthier. Although it's lower in saturated fat compared to other options, it still contains palm oil and artificial colors with uncertain health implications. Additionally, its higher sodium content likely compensates for the flavor loss from reduced fat.

On the plus side, this popcorn provides more fiber and protein, which can help you feel fuller with a smaller portion.

ACT II Extreme Butter

Nutrition (Per 5-cup serving, popped) :

Calories : 160

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 290 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 3 g

When you have the choice of adding butter to your popcorn, your best bet is to limit it in the name of health. ACT II Extreme Butter popcorn packs 4 grams of saturated fat and 290 milligrams of sodium per serving, making it a less-than-ideal snack for heart health. The use of palm oil and butter adds two unhealthy fat sources while packing unknown natural flavors and additives.

Orville Redenbacher's Ultimate Butter

Nutrition (Per 5-cup serving, popped) :

Calories : 170

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 450 mg

Carbs : 17 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 2 g

Orville Redenbacher's Ultimate Butter microwave popcorn is far from a healthy choice, with 30% of your daily saturated fat and 450 milligrams of sodium per serving, which can contribute to heart health issues. Palm oil further adds to the unhealthy fat content, while added colors suggest unnecessary artificial ingredients.

Orville Redenbacher's Movie Theater Butter

Nutrition (Per 5.5-cup serving, popped) :

Calories : 170

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 340 mg

Carbs : 17 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 2 g

Orville Redenbacher's makes another appearance on our list with their Movie Theater Butter popcorn. While not quite as high in sodium as their Ultimate Butter version, it still provides 340 milligrams of sodium and 11 grams of saturated fat per serving. It also contains added palm oil and colors of unknown safety.