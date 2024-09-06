15 Low-Calorie Snacks That Are Actually Unhealthy

It's well-known that operating in a caloric deficit is the baseline way to lose weight—it's just science. But thanks to the low-fat, low-calorie diet craze of the 1980s through the 2000s, the idea of a caloric deficit took a fanatic turn, and harmful diet culture still runs strong. In the latter half of the 20th century, companies began marketing low-calorie foods as healthier alternatives when, in reality, nutrition and ingredient labels proved otherwise. While low-calorie snacks can be nutritious—think of now-popular air-popped popcorn or certain freeze-dried fruits—not all are created equally, and many unhealthy low-calorie snacks are lurking on grocery store shelves.

Calories aren't something to be afraid of. After all, they are simply a measurement of energy essential to fueling our body and ensuring proper internal functions. Like certain fats or added sugars, too many calories can lead to excess weight gain, but it's important to view the entire picture when it comes to proper weight maintenance. Some low-calorie foods, like many fruits and veggies, are low in calories while also providing vitamins, minerals, and plant compounds that support our overall health. On the other hand, some low-calorie foods are full of added sugars to 'make up for lost taste,' or they're filled with certain artificial sweeteners, flavors, and colors that are only there to compensate for the lower calorie count.

Of course, we don't want to fearmonger when it comes to artificial ingredients—after all, the science isn't clear on whether artificial ingredients should be labeled as unhealthy. But what's important is that many low-calorie packaged foods and snacks are made with low-quality, unwholesome ingredients devoid of other nutritional benefits such as vitamins and minerals. If you're hoping to watch your calories, remember that no part of the body works alone. In a healthy lifestyle, the entire nutritional panel must be considered.

To help you navigate these low-calorie claims that scream from grocery store shelves, we've rounded up 15 unhealthy low-calorie snacks that, despite their marketing claims, aren't necessarily more nutritious than their more caloric counterparts. Many of these brands contain dubious ingredients that today's better-for-you brands are doing without. And remember, one of the basic tenets of health is everything in moderation.

Jell-O Strawberry Sugar-Free Gelatin

Nutrition (Per 1 pack) :

Calories : 10

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 45 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 0 g

Jell-O Strawberry Sugar-Free Gelatin may seem like the perfect snack, as it contains only 10 calories per cup and includes no sugar or fat. However, the Kraft Heinz company achieves this by using ingredients you may not be too excited to see on the ingredient list. To create sweetness without sugar, this Jell-O contains aspartame, a sugar substitute, which may increase cardiovascular events, such as a heart attack or stroke.

Additionally, this strawberry flavor is colored with Red-40. This artificial coloring has not only shown a potential increase in hyperactivity in children but also may lead to colonic inflammation and an altered gut microbiome, as shown in certain animal studies. We still need more high-quality data to confirm the potential adverse effects of these ingredients. Our advice? Steer clear of this Jell-O and choose a sweet treat sweetened naturally—it's all about moderation.

Kellogg's Special K Strawberry Pastry Crisps

Nutrition (Per 1 pouch) :

Calories : 100

Fat : 2 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 80 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : <1 g

With only 100 calories per pouch, Kellogg's Special K Strawberry Pastry Crisps may seem like a good choice for your midafternoon snack. Although we don't want to fearmonger when it comes to artificial ingredients, we don't see its place in snacks when so many better-for-you brands are doing without. In this snack, strawberry puree concentrate doesn't come on the ingredients list until the eighth ingredient, after both sugar and palm oil.

As always, it's important to limit your added sugar intake despite a "low-calorie" label, and certain reviews have shown a correlation between high sugar and low fat, low-calorie labels due to an effort to make up for "lost" taste.

FiberOne Chocolate Fudge Brownies

Nutrition (Per 1 brownie) :

Calories : 70

Fat : 3 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 80 mg

Carbs : 17 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 2 g

Yes, these single-serve FiberOne Chocolate Fudge Brownies contain only 70 calories and 6 grams of fiber, but we can't call these brownies healthy thanks to the inclusion of ingredients such as erythritol, listed as the second ingredient included in this confusing smorgasbord of artificial ingredients. Erythritol, a sugar alcohol used as a low-calorie sugar substitute, may increase your risk for cardiovascular events such as stroke. Additionally, this brownie contains sorbitol to keep calorie counts down, but sorbitol can cause some very uncomfortable side effects, including diarrhea.

It may be a good idea to think twice before consuming artificial sweeteners, and eating real, natural sugar—in moderation!—may be a better solution for some people. And if you need a fiber boost that offers a sweet taste, try a classic prune or two.

Pop Secret 94% Fat-Free Butter Flavor

Nutrition (Per 1 cup popped) :

Calories : 20

Fat : 1.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 270 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 3 g

Popcorn can be part of a healthy diet, and air-popped popcorn can aid in weight management and inflammation reduction due to its role as a heart-healthy whole grain. However, when coated in butter, popcorn quickly loses its healthy attributes. Although Pop Secret boasts a 94% Fat-Free Butter Flavor, we aren't enthused with how this popcorn has obtained its low-calorie, low-fat label. This popcorn contains artificial flavor with the added note of "milk." This artificial flavor may not be unhealthy, but we aren't entirely sure as there is no further elaboration.

Additionally, this popcorn is unnecessarily colored with annatto extract, which, although sourced from a natural ingredient, may cause an allergic reaction in certain populations.

Aldi Benton's 100 Calorie Snack Packs

Nutrition (Per 1 pouch) :

Calories : 100

Fat : 2 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 85 mg

Carbs : 19 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 1 g

Aldi Benton's 100 Calorie Snack Packs are another example of how "healthy" snacks that mimic desserts are not always healthy. These snack packs offer little nutritional value and still contain 7 grams of added sugar, with sugar listed as the second most prevalent ingredient. These wafers also contain a host of artificial flavors and both palm oil and modified palm oil. Although palm oil isn't necessarily bad for you, it's a red flag that Benton's doesn't mention from where its palm oil is sourced. Palm oil is a leading cause of Amazon rainforest deforestation, and we'd like to see this Aldi brand offer more transparency about how it sources its ingredients.

Welch's Fruit Snacks, Mixed Fruit

Nutrition (Per 1 pouch) :

Calories : 45

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 10 mg

Carbs : 10 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 0 g

Healthier fruit snacks have taken the world by storm, but unfortunately, Welch's Fruit Snacks don't make this "healthy" cut despite their popularity. These mixed-fruit fruit snacks contain artificial flavors despite their boast of "real fruit" in every bite. Yes, these fruit snacks contain real fruit puree, but we're not sure we see the point of including artificial flavors when fruit contains enough flavor to stand alone.

Additionally, these fruit snacks contain the artificial dye Red-40, which may, besides certain health risks already underscored, disrupt the endocrine system, as shown in certain animal studies. If you are looking for a healthier alternative, remember that dried and freeze-dried fruits made without added sugars can offer a similar sweet taste and boost of antioxidants and vitamins.

Handi-Snacks Ritz Crackers N' Cheesy Dip Snack Packs

Nutrition (Per 1 pack) :

Calories : 100

Fat : 5 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 330 mg

Carbs : 11 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 2 g

Handi-Snacks Ritz Crackers N' Cheesy Dip Snack Packs are a classic, but when looking closer at the nutritional values, we're not happy with what we see. Each pack contains 330 milligrams of sodium. The American Heart Association recommends no more than 2,300 milligrams of sodium per day, so this amount constitutes approximately 14% of your daily sodium limit. This is much higher than we'd like it to be, and despite the inclusion of cheese, this snack only contains 2 grams of protein.

All said and done, we can't recommend this low-calorie snack despite its health claims. You're better off reaching for a low-sodium cheese—that doesn't include any color additives—and whole-grain crackers.

Newman's Own Low Fat Fig Newmans

Nutrition (Per 2 bars) :

Calories : 100

Fat : 1.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 120 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 10 g)

Protein : 1 g

A take on the classic Fig Newton, Newman's Own Low Fat Fig Newmans offers what's marketed as a healthy snack alternative. Yes, these bars are low in fat and provide 100 calories per two bars, but organic figs only make an appearance after sugar is listed on the ingredients list. These bars contain 8 grams of added sugar, constituting approximately 16% of your daily added sugar intake. It's important to remember that the American Heart Association recommends that the average healthy female adult eat no more than 25 grams of added sugar per day; males should restrict their added sugar intake to 37 grams or less.

Everydaze Sweet Jelly C – Strawberry

Nutrition (Per 1 pouch) :

Calories : 5

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 90 mg

Carbs : 13 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : <1 g

Although we love that these jelly pouches provide well over 100% of your daily vitamin C needs, we're not super keen on Everydaze Sweet Jelly C's ingredients. This jelly only contains 5 calories and 0 sugar due to its inclusion of both erythritol and sucralose. It's supposedly designed to "swap out your sugary cravings," but many people may not feel satisfied after one pouch and may ingest too much of these artificial sugars, leading to uncomfortable side effects such as an upset stomach.

Additionally, this jelly uses carrageenan (a seaweed), which, although wholly natural, has shown pro-inflammation markers in certain in vitro and animal studies. We think it's better to ingest a limited amount of natural sugar to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Twin Peaks Protein Puffs

Nutrition (Per 1 cup) :

Calories : 130

Fat : 4 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 410 mg

Carbs : 2 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 21 g

Yes, these "alternative" cheese puffs are high in protein, which can increase satiety, but we don't love the sodium found in these Twin Peaks Protein Puffs. One cup of these protein puffs contains 410 milligrams of sodium—or 18% of your daily value. As sodium directly contributes to cardiovascular risks such as heart attack and stroke, we can't recommend these puffs despite their rigorous marketing towards Keto and gluten-free audiences.

Remember, just because something is Keto-friendly doesn't make it automatically healthy—and taking a quick look at the ingredients list, we've spotted artificial flavors as well as Yellow No. 5 Lake that may lead to hyperactivity in children and may even cause damage to white blood cells.

Chef's Cut Zero Sugar Original Jerky Sticks

Nutrition (Per 1 stick) :

Calories : 90

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 410 mg

Carbs : 1 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 8 g

Chef's Cut Zero Sugar beef jerky sticks boast that they contain zero added sugars (unlike their other jerky offerings) and provide less than 100 calories per serving. While both factors are great for healthy snacking, we aren't keen on the fact that one stick is pumped full of sodium, providing consumers with 410 milligrams, or 18% of their daily sodium limit. If you do choose to indulge in these, watch your sodium content for the rest of the day.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Don't Worry Light Meringue, Cookies and Cream

Nutrition (Per 11 meringues) :

Calories : 15

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 20 mg

Carbs : 1 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 1 g

Yep, you read that right—11 of these little Don't Worry Light Meringues contain only 15 calories. This may sound too good to be true, and it may very well be. To make these meringues practically sugar-free, maltitol, a sugar alcohol, is utilized. Although much lower in calories than table sugar, this sugar alcohol is still considered a carbohydrate and contains a glycemic index. These cookies may not be suitable for those with diabetes (and don't fall trap to these low-calorie claims and overindulge, even if you aren't currently experiencing diabetes). These meringues also include artificial flavorings, which we don't think are necessary as an ingredient in a supposedly better-for-you dessert.

Sun-Maid Vanilla Yogurt-Covered Raisins

Nutrition (Per 1 box) :

Calories : 120

Fat : 4.5 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 20 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 18 g)

Protein : 1 g

While we applaud raisins as an all-natural, accessible snack that's a source of iron and fiber, Sun-Maid's Vanilla Yogurt Raisins don't make the cut. Of course, raisins contain natural sugars as they are, after all, dried grapes. However, adding yogurt adds on 9 grams of added sugar—or 19% of your daily added sugar intake—without significant nutritional benefits. These raisins also include a bit more saturated fat than we'd like to see in a small serving snack, so it may be good to give this snack a wide berth.

Instead, choose a healthy, unsweetened Greek yogurt and add raisins on top for a filling and protein-rich snack.

Snack Pack Chocolate Pudding

Nutrition (Per 1 pudding cup) :

Calories : 100

Fat : 2.5 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 125 mg

Carbs : 19 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 13 g)

Protein : <1 g

Although Snack Pack Chocolate Pudding cups contain only 100 calories, these cups are little sugar-bombs. Despite its lower calories, each cup contains 12 grams of added sugar, or 24% of your daily limit. It's important to remember that excess added sugar is linked to a slew of chronic diseases, including obesity, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, and type-2 diabetes. This pudding also contains artificial flavors, which is interesting as chocolate seems relatively straightforward—just add cocoa, right? If you want to indulge, remember that you're eating a dessert, not a healthy "alternative," and consume in moderation, a basic tenant of weight management.

Breyers CarbSmart Fudge Bars

Calories : 60

Fat : 3 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 30 mg

Carbs : 10 g (Fiber: 3g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 1 g

Don't assume these Breyers CarbSmart Fudge Bars are the best choice just because they are marketed as low-carb. Yes, they may be lower in carbs than other options, but they are not carb-free and contain some sugar. Plus, they only contain 1 gram of protein, which means they may not be a super-satisfying snack. The ingredients used are not making us any more excited over these—from maltitol syrup to polydextrose to acesulfame potassium (the sweetener we mentioned before that may be linked to adverse health effects). We hardly think sacrificing the taste and mouthfeel of real ice cream for this choice is worth it.