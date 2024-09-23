The #1 Unhealthiest Panera Order (and What To Eat Instead)

As with most fast-casual restaurants, Panera's menu is a nutritional mixed bag. With options ranging from sandwiches and salads to baked goods and specialty drinks, the choices vary from light and healthy to shockingly unhealthy. Recently, Panera's Charged Lemonade made headlines after being linked to the cardiac-related deaths of two customers due to its high caffeine content.

Though the Charged Lemonade has been removed from Panera's menu, several other unhealthy items remain. Ever wondered which menu item takes the cake (or sandwich) as the top offender? We're sharing the answer below.

The Unhealthiest Panera Order: Toasted Italiano on Baguette

Nutrition (Per whole sandwich) :

Calories : 1,280

Fat : 64 g (Saturated Fat: 19 g)

Sodium : 3,840 mg

Carbs : 115 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 61 g

Launched as part of Panera's April 2024 "New Era at Panera" menu reveal, the Toasted Italiano is a recent addition, but unfortunately, newer doesn't mean healthier. This deli meat-loaded sandwich is one to steer clear of due to its poor nutritional profile.

Why It's Unhealthy

It's loaded with processed meats. Let's start with the sandwich's ingredients. The Toasted Italiano features Black Forest ham and soppressata as its primary proteins. As savory and tasty as these meats may be, they're not an ideal choice for health. Deli meats are highly processed and have even been linked to an increased risk of stomach and colorectal cancer.

The sandwich bread is made with refined grains. The refined-grain French baguette that holds these processed meats won't do your health any favors, either. Most Americans consume too many refined grains—and not enough whole grains. The Dietary Guidelines for Americans 2020-2025 recommend eating three to five servings of whole grains per day (or making at least half your grains whole).

There are few veggies to be found. Then there's the Italiano's notable lack of veggies. Red onion, pepperoncini peppers, and a few Romaine leaves are the only veg representation here, making this sandwich pretty poor in the antioxidant and fiber departments.

Its nutritional values far exceed what most people should consume in an entire day. Put it all together and you get a nutrition picture that's none too pretty. The Toasted Italiano is the highest-calorie entrée on Panera's menu at 1,280 calories. Its sodium is also through the roof at a whopping 3,840 milligrams (167% of the recommended 2,300 milligrams per day). And with 19 grams of saturated fat, it surpasses what most people need in a day. Overall, this sandwich offers little in terms of redeeming nutritional value.

What to Order Instead: Tuna Salad on Country Rustic Sourdough

Nutrition (Per whole sandwich) :

Calories : 550

Fat : 29 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 1,060 mg

Carbs : 50 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 24 g

If you're craving a sandwich, there are better options at Panera, such as the Tuna Salad Sandwich. You can enjoy the whole sandwich for just 550 calories, far lower than the Toasted Italiano.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Why It's a Healthier Choice

The nutritional values are more reasonable. Much of the rest of this order's nutrition is admirable, too. Saturated fat is nice and low—a mere 4.5 grams. And even though the sandwich uses tuna, not meat, as its filling, it still provides a nice boost of protein. Twenty-four grams equal nearly 50% of the Daily Value of 50 grams of protein.

It features healthy fish instead of processed meats. By choosing fish over processed meat, you'll add a few other health perks, too. Tuna is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, fats that help reduce inflammation. Plus, ordering tuna can get you closer to the weekly recommended 8 ounces of seafood.

The sandwich is made with a better bread. Finally, although the Tuna Salad on Country Rustic Sourdough may not be a bevy of whole grains, its bread has more going for it than you might think. Sourdough is a fermented food. Research shows that people who include high amounts of fermented foods in their diet may experience greater microbiome diversity and better immune responses. It's one more reason this lighter sandwich trumps the Italiano for health.

