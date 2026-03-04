4 Exercises Men Over 55 Should Do Daily to Restore Upper Body Strength

Want to feel strong again after 55? Do these 4 trainer-backed moves starting today.

While upper body strength doesn’t disappear overnight after 55, it does decline gradually if you don’t do resistance training. Research shows that men can lose three to eight percent of muscle mass per decade after age 30, with the rate accelerating after 60. This muscle loss affects not only your appearance, but also your independence and ability to carry out daily tasks as you get older. Things like lifting groceries, carrying luggage, pushing doors open, or placing items on high shelves become harder when your pressing and pulling strength decline.

The good news is that it’s never too late to build and maintain muscle, even later in life. Studies published in BMJ Open and the Journal of Strength & Conditioning Research consistently demonstrate that resistance training improves strength, joint stability, and muscle mass in older adults, regardless of previous training history or fitness level. Additionally, consistently doing strength-building exercises that focus on controlled movement and proper form as you age can reduce fall and injury risk while improving joint health.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

We spoke with James Brady, personal trainer at OriGym, who says restoring upper body strength over 55 requires movements that balance pushing and pulling while protecting your shoulders and spine. “Elevating your hands during presses, reinforcing posture during rows, and building overhead stability are key components,” Brady explains. “Strength doesn’t have to come from heavy gym machines—it comes from consistent tension and proper mechanics.”

Read on for Brady's top four exercises men over 55 should do daily to restore upper body strength, along with detailed instructions for each.

Wall or Incline Pushups

Incorporating wall or incline pushups into your routine is a safe and effective way to restore pressing strength after 55. Elevating your hands reduces strain on your shoulders while still strengthening your chest, triceps, and core.

How to do it:

Stand facing a wall or sturdy elevated surface. Place your hands slightly wider than shoulder-width apart. Step your feet back until your body forms a straight line. Engage your core. Bend your elbows and lower your chest toward the surface. Keep your elbows at a comfortable angle and avoid flaring them out. Press back to the starting position with control. Perform two to three sets of 8 to 15 reps, resting for 45 to 60 seconds between sets.

Resistance Band Rows

Resistance band rows are essential for counteracting rounded shoulder posture. Pulling strengthens your upper back and rear shoulders, which are muscles that stabilize your shoulder joints and help support pain-free movement.

How to do it:

Anchor a resistance band to a secure surface at chest height. Stand tall while holding the band with both hands. Step back to create light tension. Keep your chest lifted and your ribs down. Pull your elbows back toward your ribs. Squeeze your shoulder blades together. Pause for one to two seconds at the end of the pull. Return slowly to the starting position with control. Complete two to three sets of 10 to 15 reps. Rest for 45 to 60 seconds between sets.

Overhead Dumbbell or Band Press

The overhead press helps rebuild shoulder strength and maintain mobility since controlled overhead movement reinforces stability through your rotator cuff and upper back.

How to do it:

Stand tall while holding dumbbells or a resistance band at shoulder height. Keep your feet hip-width apart. Flex your core and avoid arching your lower back. Press the weights overhead slowly. Extend your arms without locking them out (maintain a slight bend in your elbows). Lower the weights back to shoulder height with control. Aim for two to three sets of 8 to 12 reps, resting for 45 to 60 seconds between sets.

Farmer’s Carry

Don’t let the simplicity of this exercise deceive you. The farmer’s carry is a powerhouse of a strength builder. That’s because holding weight at your sides activates your shoulders, grip, arms, and core all at once. It also reinforces balance and coordination, which become non-negotiable after 55.

How to do it:

Hold a pair of dumbbells or heavy household objects at your sides. Stand tall with your shoulders relaxed and your chest lifted. Brace your core and walk forward at a steady pace. Keep your head neutral and your eyes forward. Avoid leaning to one side. Maintain a tight grip and controlled breathing. Perform two to three carries of 20 to 40 seconds each. Rest for 60 to 90 seconds between rounds.

The Bottom Line

After 55, restoring upper body strength requires a balance of pressing and pushing exercises. Pressing strength helps build strength and confidence, pulling strength protects the shoulders, overhead stability improves mobility, and loaded carries boost full-body coordination. These four exercises, when done consistently at two to three times per week, can rebuild strength, improve posture, and help maintain independence as you age.