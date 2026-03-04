5 Morning Exercises That Shrink Belly Pooch Faster Than Ab Workouts After 55

Starting your morning with these exercises can help speed up belly fat loss.

Getting your body moving first thing in the morning can set a positive tone for the entire day. A speedy workout helps boost energy levels and mental well-being. Plus, checking exercise off your to-do list early-on ensures you won’t be tempted to skip it! We’re here with five morning exercises that can help shrink belly fat faster than ab workouts alone after 55. While ab workouts can be productive, melting stubborn belly fat requires compound movements and putting your entire body to work.

Belly fat—also known as visceral fat—increases your risk of stroke, type-2 diabetes, heart disease, and dementia. Hormonal shifts, a slower metabolism, and reduced physical activity all make belly fat more common to accumulate after 55. That’s why we’ve rounded up the best exercises to help kick excess fat to the curb.

“Compound, metabolic resistance exercises are significantly more effective than isolated core work like crunches,” explains Matt Bandelier, director of business development at Eden Health Club. “To burn visceral fat (belly fat), you need to mobilize large muscle groups to spike your metabolic rate and deplete glycogen stores. You cannot spot-reduce fat; you have to lower your overall body fat percentage. Exercises that recruit the legs, back, and shoulders simultaneously burn far more calories per minute than lying on the floor.”

Dumbbell Squat to Overhead Press (Thruster)

Stand tall, feet shoulder-width apart. Hold a dumbbell in each hand at shoulder level, palms facing inward. Bend your knees and press your hips back to lower into a squat until your thighs are parallel to the floor. Drive through your heels, exploding out of the squat as you extend your legs and press the dumbbells overhead in a smooth motion. Lower the weights to shoulder height. Return to a squat. Perform 3 sets of 12 to 15 reps.

RELATED: 5 Simple Moves That Melt Belly Fat Without a Single Crunch After 456254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Reverse Lunges

​​Stand tall, feet hip-width apart. Step one foot back and lower your knee toward the ground. Press through the front heel to rise back up to standing. Complete 3 sets of 10 reps on each leg.

Walkouts (Inchworms)

Begin by standing tall. Hinge at the hips to place both hands on the ground. Walk your hands out to a high plank position. Hold for a moment, keeping your core braced. Walk your hands back in toward your feet and stand up tall.

Complete 3 sets of 8 to 10 reps.

Kettlebell Swings

“This engages the entire posterior chain and spikes the heart rate,” Bandelier points out.

Hold a kettlebell with both hands using an overhand grip. Stand tall, feet about shoulder-width apart. Hinge forward at your hips and bend your knees slightly. Maintain a slight arch in your back, and keep your chest up. Swing the kettlebell back between your legs while exhaling. Explosively force the kettle forward and stand, locking out your hips. Perform 4 sets of 15 to 20 reps.

Mountain Climbers

“This acts as a cardio burst that demands core stability,” Bandelier says.