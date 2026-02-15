4 Exercises Women Over 55 Should Do Each Morning to Restore Upper-Body Strength

Add these morning moves to your day to restore and build upper-body fitness.

There are many things women over 55 can’t avoid as they age, including weight gain, the loss of lean muscle, and hormones that are totally out of whack. But that doesn’t mean they can’t take action to combat some of those changes. One of the biggest concerns is muscle loss, because that directly impacts the ability to live independently. We spoke with an expert who shares four exercises women over 55 should do each morning to restore upper-body strength and muscle.

“After 55, what most women lose isn’t brute strength, it’s upper-body control, posture resilience, and push-pull balance,” explains Felicia Hernandez, NASM-certified personal trainer and community engagement lead at Eden Health Club. “Hormonal shifts and muscular atrophy impact shoulder stabilization, posture, and grip strength first. These four movements focus on restoring strength where it matters most: across the shoulders, upper back, triceps, and chest, with an emphasis on joint-friendly mechanics and minimal equipment.”

4 Morning Exercises for Women To Rebuild Upper-Body Strength

Each one of the exercises below helps establish solid real-world strength to conquer daily tasks like opening doors, carrying grocery bags, and reaching overhead. These moves also boost metabolism through lean muscle maintenance. When performed on a daily basis, this speedy session can gradually rebuild strength while reducing the risk of bone density decline.

“These can be done at home with a pair of light dumbbells or just body weight,” Hernandez adds.

Wall Pushups

Begin standing tall, arms-length away from a wall. Place your hands shoulder-width apart on the surface. Engage your core and bend your elbows to lower your chest toward the wall. Press back up to the starting position, keeping the movement slow and controlled. Perform 3 sets of 10 to 15 reps.

Bent-Arm Wall Angels

Stand with your back against a wall, your elbows bent to 90 degrees, and the backs of your hands against the wall. Slowly reach your arms overhead while pressing your arms into the wall. Lower your arms. Perform 2 sets of 8 to 10 slow and controlled reps.

Light Dumbbell Rows

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Stand tall, feet hip-width apart and a lightweight dumbbell (or water bottle) in each hand in front of you. Hinge at the hips until your torso is parallel to the ground. Maintain a flat back and soft knees. Allow the weights to lower with your arms completely extended. Row the dumbbells up toward your torso. Lower to the start position with control. Perform 3 sets of 10 reps.

Overhead Press