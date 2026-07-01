4 Wall Exercises That Firm Apron Belly Faster Than Gym Workouts After 60

Getting rid of apron belly fat requires a well-rounded approach.

If you have an apron belly—excess fat and skin that hangs over your lower abdominal area—you’re not alone. An “abdominal pannus” is usually caused by pregnancy, genetics, aging, or a substantial change in weight. It can be frustrating to deal with, but more importantly, it can pose serious health risks, including hip and back pain, mobility and hygiene challenges, and skin rashes or infections.

“One of the most important things to note is that an apron belly can be eliminated faster through a combination program- and should not be tackled through exercise alone. It should combine both diet and reducing cortisol spikes through mental health practices. The top exercises to combine with getting enough sleep and regulating your moods/ hormones through food etc. are as follows. Surgical options exist, but there’s a real path to meaningful reduction without going that route,” explains Luke Lombardo, Director of Fitness at Brain-Body Therapy.

To get you on the right track, we have four productive wall exercises that can help firm apron belly fat faster than gym workouts after 60. All you need is a wall to get started!

Wall-Assisted Standing March

“This is your crunch relocation without having to do an actual crunch for 60+ and it’s easier on the back and much easier on the neck,” Lombardo says.

Start by leaning against a wall with your back firmly pressed into the surface. Lift your arms to shoulder level. Place your feet together. Slowly begin to “march” in place—alternating between lifting one knee up to chest height, holding for 1 second at the top, then lowering. Perform 12 to 15 marches, increasing the number of reps by 5 each week.

Wall-Supported Standing Dead Bug

Begin standing tall with your lower back pressed against a wall. Slowly lift one arm straight overhead while extending the opposite leg forward, keeping it slightly lifted off the floor. Return to the start position. Repeat on the other side and continue to alternate.

Wall Sit

Stand tall with your back pressed against a wall and arms extended ahead of you. Slide down until your knees are bent at a 90-degree angle as if you’re sitting in a chair. Engage your core. Hold the position with proper form.

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Wall Mountain Climbers