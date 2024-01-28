10 ‘Wall Pilates’ Exercises To Shrink Love Handles

Love handles—those stubborn pockets of excess fat around the waist—can be a source of frustration for many of my clients. While spot reduction is not entirely possible, targeted exercises can help tone and strengthen the muscles in the area. Wall Pilates—a modified version of classic Pilates—offers an effective way to work on your core, including the obliques, helping to reduce love handles over time. That's why we're here to share 10 of the best wall Pilates exercises to shrink love handles for good.

Implementing these exercises into your routine can contribute to a slimmer waistline and improve overall core strength. Here are 10 wall Pilates exercises we hand-picked to target and shrink love handles. Keep reading to learn all about them, and when you're finished, be sure to check out the 5 Most Effective At-Home Workouts for Weight Loss.

Wall Plank Twists

Play

Wall plank twists engage your core muscles and specifically target the obliques, helping to reduce love handles. By incorporating a twisting motion, this exercise activates both the rectus abdominis and the oblique muscles. The wall adds an element of stability, allowing you to focus on controlled movements for maximum effectiveness.

Begin in a plank position facing the wall. Twist your torso, bringing your right knee toward your left elbow. Return to the plank position, and repeat on the other side. Perform three sets of 15 reps on each side.

Wall Leg Lifts

Wall leg lifts are excellent for targeting the lower abdominal muscles and tightening the core. By pressing your legs against the wall, you create resistance, intensifying the workout. This exercise not only works on reducing love handles but also contributes to overall core strength and stability.

Lie on your back with your hips close to the wall. Extend your legs vertically, pressing them against the wall. Lower your legs toward the floor without arching your back. Lift your legs back up, and repeat for three sets of 12 reps.

Wall Side Planks

Wall side planks target love handles by engaging the oblique muscles while providing added stability with the support of the wall. This exercise challenges your lateral core strength, helping to sculpt and tone the sides of your waist for a sleeker appearance.

Begin in a side plank position with one elbow on the ground. Keep your feet against the wall for stability. Lift your hips to create a straight line from your head to your heels. Hold for 30 seconds on each side, repeating for three sets.

Wall Bicycle Crunches

This exercise brings a dynamic and twisting element to traditional ab movements. By combining a bicycle pedaling motion with the support of the wall, you engage both the upper and lower abdominals, working toward a more defined waistline and reduced love handles.

Lie on your back with your hips close to the wall. Place your hands behind your head, and bring your knees toward your chest. Perform a bicycle pedaling motion, touching your elbow to the opposite knee. Aim for three sets of 20 reps.

Wall Russian Twists

Wall Russian twists focus on the obliques and love handles, helping to trim excess fat from the sides of the waistline. This seated exercise, with the back against the wall, ensures proper form and stability, allowing you to concentrate on the rotational movement for maximum effectiveness.

Sit on the floor with your back against the wall and your knees bent. Lift your feet slightly off the ground. Twist your torso, touching the floor beside you with both hands. Complete three sets of 15 twists on each side.

Wall Knee Tucks

Play

Wall knee tucks engage the entire core, including the lower abdominals, helping to target love handles. By starting in a plank position facing the wall, this exercise challenges your stability and strengthens the abdominal muscles, contributing to a more sculpted waistline.

Start in a plank position facing the wall. Bring one knee toward your chest, rounding your back. Extend your leg back to the plank position, and repeat on the opposite side. Repeat for three sets of 12 reps.

Wall Side Leg Raises

This move focuses on the outer thighs and hips, contributing to a more toned and streamlined waist. By lying on your side with your hips against the wall, this exercise isolates the muscles along the sides of your torso, aiding in the reduction of love handles.

Lie on your side with your hips against the wall. Lift your top leg toward the ceiling. Lower it back down without letting it touch the wall. Perform three sets of 15 reps on each side.

Wall Windshield Wipers

Play

Wall windshield wipers are a challenging rotational exercise that targets the obliques and love handles. By lying on your back with your buttocks close to the wall, this movement requires controlled leg rotations, promoting muscle engagement along the sides of your waist.

Lie on your back with your glutes touching the wall. Extend your legs vertically, and rotate them from side to side. Aim for three sets of 20 rotations.

Wall Reverse Crunches

Play

Wall reverse crunches specifically target the lower abdominal muscles, contributing to a more defined and sculpted midsection. By pressing your hands against the wall for support, this exercise isolates the lower abs, which will melt love handles over time.

Lie on your back with your hands pressed against the wall. Lift your hips off the ground, bringing your knees toward your chest. Lower your legs back down without touching the floor. Complete three sets of 15 reps.

Wall Pike

Play

Wall pike is an advanced Pilates exercise that engages the entire core, including the obliques. By facing the wall in a plank position and walking your feet up, this exercise challenges your abdominal strength and flexibility, promoting a more sculpted waistline.

Start in a plank position facing the wall. Walk your feet up the wall, lifting your hips toward the ceiling. Hold for 15 to 20 seconds, and return to the plank. Repeat for three sets.