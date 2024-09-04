10 Best New Walmart Items You Can Score in September

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Shoppers have long flocked to Walmart for its convenience, affordability, and ever-expanding grocery selection. From fan-favorite foods to its new line of affordable, chef-inspired products, the growing retail giant is constantly stocking must-have items at unbeatable prices.

There are plenty of new items hitting Walmart shelves this month—in the freezer, refrigerator, and shelf-stable section in the middle of the store. Whether you're looking for a heat-and-eat dinner for one or some baked goodies to feed the whole family, Walmart's got some fun things that will make everyone's bellies happy this fall.

Ahead, we pulled out a few fun finds that are new to Walmart for the season that we think you should try. There are a few spins on old classics—orange chicken pizza rolls, anyone?—and classic spins on dishes that will never go out of style (chocolate strawberry ice cream for the win). If you're feeling especially ambitious, use this roundup as your grocery list for the month and hunt down these new items at your own local Walmart.

Find the full list of September highlights ahead and then see what new items arrived in August in case you missed it. Many of Walmart's recent releases are still on store shelves, so you can stock your own kitchen with all the newness.

White Castle Jalapeño Cheese Sliders

Nutrition: (Per 2 Sandwiches)

Calories: 310

Fat: 17 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)

Sodium: 560 mg

Carbs: 26 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein: 14 g

You don't have to schlep all the way to White Castle every time you want your favorite spicy slider. Walmart not only carries the classic sliders and the cheeseburger sliders, but also the jalapeño sliders now. Available in a box of six for $5.97, the microwavable jalapeño cheese sliders are almost as good as what you get in the restaurant.

John Soules Foods Fresh Southern Style Chicken Breast Sandwich

Nutrition: (Per 1 Sandwich)

Calories: 340

Fat: 7 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium: 870 mg

Carbs: 48 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein: 19 g

With these frozen chicken sandwiches, you can have a homestyle meal in no time flat. They come right out of the freezer, and within minutes, you've got a piping hot Southern-style sandwich. They can be made in the microwave, air fryer, or oven, and any of the options work just fine. The air fryer will give you a quick cook with a nice crisp finish on the chicken, and at just $4.97 for two sandwiches, it's a total steal.

Miss Jones Baking Co. Gluten Free Triple Chocolate Fudge Frosted Brownie Cake Mix

Nutrition: (Per 1 Bar)

Calories: 160

Fat: 7 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium: 140 mg

Carbs: 25 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 14 g)

Protein: 1 g

Miss Jones Baking Co. makes sure that even if you're gluten-free, you don't have to miss out on any sweet treats. The Triple Chocolate Fudge Frosted Brownie Cake Mix is so decadent and comes together quickly and easily—you just have to add eggs, water, and butter. The mix even comes with the frosting, so you don't even have to worry about buying it extra! A box costs $10.98, so it is on the pricey side, but it's worth the investment, especially if you're gluten-averse and have been avoiding regular wheat-based treats.

Wow Bao Chinese-Style BBQ Pork Bao

Nutrition: (Per 1 Bun)

Calories: 200

Fat: 5 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium: 390 mg

Carbs: 29 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 10 g)

Protein: 6 g

Wow Bao's four-packs of Chinese-style steamed buns are now available at Walmart in a few flavors, including the BBQ pork. Packed with meat, green onions, ginger, garlic, and Asian-inspired barbecue sauce, these buns will hit the spot when you're craving something sweet and savory. The bao are also available in teriyaki chicken and Mongolian-style beef, all for $7.47.

Van Leeuwen Limited Edition Chocolate Covered Strawberry Ice Cream

Nutrition: (Per ⅔ Cup Serving)

Calories: 250

Fat: 15 g (Saturated Fat: 9 g)

Sodium: 80 mg

Carbs: 27 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 23 g)

Protein: 5 g

Some flavors just blend together seamlessly: peanut butter and jelly, cookies and cream, and chocolate and strawberry. In this rich ice cream from the French-inspired brand Van Leeuwen, the chocolate base is dotted with strawberry pieces for added brightness and texture. It's the perfect sweet treat to close out summer and welcome fall. Grab a pint this month for $4.98—if you can find one before it flies off the shelves!

Carlo's Bakery Red Velvet Cake Slice

Nutrition: (Per ½-Slice Serving)

Calories: 380

Fat: 24 g (Saturated Fat: 11 g)

Sodium: 330 mg

Carbs: 38 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 29 g)

Protein: 4 g

Let's face it: a refrigerated cake slice from Carlo's Bakery isn't going to be the same as if you went to the actual bakery, famously featured on the hit TV show "Cake Boss." But, not everyone has the luxury of living near the original in Hoboken, N.J., or any of Carlo's dozen locations. Hence, the refrigerated slices, which can now be picked up at Walmart. This red velvet slice is so hefty that it could last you a couple of sittings, so the $3.98 price tag is actually quite reasonable.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Totino's Orange Chicken Flavored Pizza Snacks

Nutrition: (Per Serving)

Calories: 180

Fat: 3.5 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium: 270 mg

Carbs: 32 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein: 6 g

Forget pizza rolls and pick up orange chicken rolls instead. Totino's now has these orange chicken frozen snacks on shelves in Walmart, and they're just like pizza rolls, except the filling has all the flavors you know and love from your favorite Chinese-American dish. The dough pockets are stuffed with chicken to make for the perfect after-school or after-work snack. A 50-count pack is $5.66, so stock up!

Coffee Mate Salted Caramel Brownie Liquid Non-Dairy Creamer

Nutrition: (Per Serving)

Calories: 35

Fat: 1.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium: 5 mg

Carbs: 5 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein: 0 g

Who says your morning coffee can't also taste a little bit like a milkshake? Now that coffee creamers are so well-rounded when it comes to being dairy free, those of us who avoid dairy products no longer have to give up all the fun-flavored products, like this salted caramel brownie creamer. Made with soy, this creamer is loaded with salty, sweet goodness for just $2.78 for a 16-ounce bottle.

Panera Bread Ready-to-Heat Broccoli Cheddar Soup

Nutrition: (Per 1-Cup Serving):

Calories: 240

Fat: 14 g (Saturated Fat: 9 g)

Sodium: 990 mg

Carbs: 17 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein: 9 g

The beauty of Walmart is that it makes so many foods accessible, like the Panera Bread Broccoli Cheddar Soup. For people who can't get to the restaurant regularly (or ever), Walmart carries its popular soup in the refrigerated section, so you can heat and eat any time you want. It's $9.77 for a 32-ounce container, which is also a better deal than buying directly from Panera Bread!

Bettergoods Coffee Single Serve Cups Caramel Mocha

Nutrition: (Per Serving)

Calories: 0

Fat: 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g, Trans Fat: 0 g)

Sodium: 0 mg

Carbs: 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein: 0 g

Amp up your morning with a cup of Bettergoods caramel mocha coffee from Walmart's new chef-inspired product line. The sweet drink blends a hit of caramel with a kick of mocha for a rich morning brew. You can pick up a box of 12 for $6.94—and if caramel mocha's not your thing, the brand is also rolling out several other varieties this month to choose from. Whether you want a strong black coffee or a warm vanilla, there's something for everyone.