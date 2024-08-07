10 Best New Walmart Items You Can Score in August

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

From soft and fluffy Hawaiian-style dinner rolls to luscious blueberry cheesecake parfaits, Walmart offers many fan-favorite foods. America's largest grocery retailer just keeps giving its shoppers more reasons to come back, like the store's new line of over 300 affordable, chef-inspired products.

Every month, you'll find exciting new items added to the store's shelves. Whether you're browsing the freezer aisle, the snack aisle, or anywhere in between—and there are plenty of aisles in between (you don't call it "supercenter" for nothing)—there are so many things to discover.

We took a spin through Walmart's latest arrivals to see what's on offer and picked out a few that look particularly intriguing (and particularly delicious) to help you make the grocery list for your next shopping trip.

Ahead, you'll find 10 recommendations that'll get you through breakfast, lunch, dinner, snack time, and dessert. Plus, you'll be stocked up for your next party or summer picnic, and even have a few fun things in your pantry for a rainy day. And truly, what more could you want out of a Walmart run?

International Delight Cold Foam Coffee Creamer

Nutrition :

Caramel Macchiato Cold Foam Coffee Creamer (Per 2 Tbsp)

Calories : 20

Fat : 1 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 3 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 0 g

International Delight has hopped on the cold foam trend with a few new varieties of coffee creamer: caramel macchiato, French vanilla, and a sweet and creamy flavor, each available in a 14-ounce spray can for $4.68. It's perfect for hot or cold beverages. Add a dollop on top of your morning brew.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

By Chef Ramsay Cheese Bites

Nutrition : (Per 6 Pieces)

Calories : 270

Fat : 17 g (Saturated Fat: 9 g)

Sodium : 530 mg

Carbs : 18 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 13 g

Walmart welcomed a whole host of new freezer items from celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, including these cheese bites. The oven-ready snacks are made with white cheddar and a beer batter for a bit of British flair—much like Chef Ramsay himself. Priced at $6.97, the 10-ounce box comes with 3.5 servings, so you may just have enough for the whole family.

Betty Crocker Batchables Blueberry Muffin Mix

Nutrition :

Blueberry Muffin Mix (Per 1/2 Cup)

Calories : 320

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 520 mg

Carbs : 63 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 33 g)

Protein : 4 g

It's never been easier to make just a few muffins at a time than with Betty Crocker's Batchables Blueberry Muffin Mix. The premade mix allows you to make anywhere from four to 12 muffins by just adding the right amount of water or milk. You'll no longer have to worry about wasting the extra muffins if you're just baking for yourself. A 28-ounce container costs $5.98. Batchables also come in cookie and brownie varieties.

Great Value Strawberry Flavored Dairy Whipped Topping

Nutrition : (Per 2 Tbsp)

Calories : 15

Fat : 1 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 1 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 0 g

Why bother with plain whipped cream when you can have strawberry whipped cream? Great Value's flavored whipped cream could be a delicious topper for any number of things: pie, ice cream, fruit, cake, you name it. Or, if you're feeling frisky, you could have a dollop right out of the 13-ounce can. Get yours for $3.48.

Snickers Iced Coffee Latte

Nutrition : (Per 1 Can)

Calories : 130

Fat : 1.5 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 230 mg

Carbs : 26 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 23 g)

Protein : 3 g

There's no doubt that these prepackaged Snickers Iced Coffees are incredibly sugary, but for a treat once in awhile, they could be fun. Just imagine your regular iced coffee infused with the nutty, caramelly flavor of a Snickers bar. Pick up a pack of 12 for $23 and spread out the fun over a few days or share with your family.

Van Leeuwen Limited Edition Champagne Ice Cream

Nutrition : (Per 2/3 Cup)

Calories : 270

Fat : 19 g (Saturated Fat: 11 g)

Sodium : 120 mg

Carbs : 21 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 23 g)

Protein : 5 g

Van Leeuwen is known for its unique ice cream flavors—buttermilk berry cornbread, anyone?—and the newest one to roll out onto Walmart shelves is a celebratory Champagne flavor. The frozen dessert has a vanilla base, but according to some reviews, it offers a bubbly punch, just like you'd expect from drinking a glass of sparkling wine! A 14-ounce carton costs $4.98.

By Chef Ramsay Shepherd's Pie

Nutrition : (Per 1 Bowl)

Calories : 490

Fat : 32 g (Saturated Fat: 17 g)

Sodium : 990 mg

Carbs : 27 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 23 g

Another new addition à la celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, this frozen shepherd's pie is an easy grab-and-go work lunch or a quick microwavable dinner on a busy evening. It packs plenty of protein—but also a ton of sodium, so be mindful of how much you're eating during the rest of the day! A 10-ounce package costs $5.94.

Duncan Hines Dolly Parton's Banana Nut Flavored Muffin & Bread Mix

Nutrition : (Per 1/14 Muffin Mix)

Calories : 160

Fat : 3 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 200 mg

Carbs : 30 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 16 g)

Protein : 2 g

What can't Dolly Parton do? The popular entertainer is a woman of many talents, that's for sure. Now she's created a collection of baked goods with Duncan Hines, including a banana nut muffin and bread mix. This mix will whip up the perfect snack for an end-of-season picnic. Bake off a batch of these muffins and make Dolly proud! A box costs $8.67.

The Pizza Cupcake Margherita

Nutrition : (Per 1 Cupcake)

Calories : 160

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 220 mg

Carbs : 17 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 5 g

For a miniature pizza snack, The Pizza Cupcake is here. These small pizzas are perfect for parties, game day, after school, or when you don't feel like baking an entire pie. A box of six costs $8.98. So grab a couple for your next party night.

Farm Rich Chicken Bites with Sweet Thai Chili Sauce

Nutrition : (Per 3-oz. Chicken + 2 Tbsp Sauce)

Calories : 280

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 660 mg

Carbs : 40 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 15 g)

Protein : 10 g

Kick dinnertime up a notch with these Thai-style chili chicken bites. The chicken cooks up well in an air fryer (but can also be done in the oven), and the chili sauce adds a tinge of sweetness. If you're scared of spiciness, don't worry, it's not really all that hot! Priced at $6.98, the 15-ounce box has 3.5 servings, so you could grab a couple boxes and mix and match with some of the other new apps in Walmart's freezer section for the most delicious party spread ever.