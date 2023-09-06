Walmart Prices Have Skyrocketed & Customers Are Outraged

It's no secret that many grocery staples have gotten more expensive in recent years because of inflation, supply chain issues, and a myriad of other factors. However, a new viral video showcasing just how much prices at Walmart have increased since the start of the decade is leaving shoppers particularly frustrated.

TikTok creator @__curtdogg recently racked up 3.7 million views on a video where he called out Walmart over how much it is charging customers in 2023. In the video, he went through a Facebook post from a customer who shared receipts for Walmart mobile orders now compared to 2020. The Facebook post used the side-by-side to demonstrate that many of the exact same Walmart products, including items from its Great Value house brand, cost significantly more today.

For example, the receipts showed that the Great Value Thin Sliced Mesquite Smoked Turkey Breast Family Pack cost $3.14 in 2020 versus $6.72 right now, more than double the price. A 24-pack of Great Value Buttermilk Waffles has gone up from $2.93 in 2020 to $4.14 in 2023, while Great Value Vienna Sausages have gone up from $0.43 per can to $0.77, per the receipts. These are just a few of the examples @__curtdogg highlighted to illustrate how expensive it has become to shop at Walmart since 2020.

"Inflation is real," the TikToker lamented.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

It's important to note that prices may vary by the Walmart location so these increases may not be as severe for some customers. However, the TikTok video seemed to strike a chord with other Walmart patrons who've also been getting frustrated over their elevated grocery bills. Tons of other shoppers swarmed the comments section on the video to share their own experiences and express their outrage over Walmart's current prices.

"I looked back on a pickup order from August 2020 compared to today and it went up $70! 41% increase for the whole order," a shopper commented.

"It's sad/funny. I have doubled my income between 2013 and 2023, yet I'm struggling more than I was back then," another lamented.

Some even accused Walmart of "price gouging" and encouraged shoppers to defect to rival grocers like Aldi and Costco in order to get better savings.

"That's why Costco is the way to go. Huge savings when buying in bulk," a shopper commented on the TikTok.

Walmart did not immediately respond to our queries for comment on the price complaints from customers.