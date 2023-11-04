10 Best Wegmans Frozen Foods for Weight Loss

Navigating the grocery store can be quite the challenge when you're shopping with weight loss in mind. With a wide range of foods, nutrition labels, and brands, where does one even begin? If you're a regular Wegmans shopper, rest assured, this supermarket chain offers plenty of tasty options that can easily be worked into a healthy diet or weight loss eating plan. Eat This, Not That! spoke with the experts who share 10 of the best Wegmans frozen foods for weight loss to add to your cart during your next grocery store run. Because let's be honest: Who doesn't love a good frozen food you can seamlessly prepare?

Keep reading to learn all about the experts' top picks. (You'll notice a theme here—lots of lean protein, fruits, and veggies!) And when you're finished updating your shopping list, be sure to check out the 10 Best Costco Frozen Foods for Weight Loss.

Wegmans Just Picked* and quickly frozen Mixed Berries

Wegmans Just Picked* and quickly frozen Mixed Berries is an excellent weight-loss-friendly find from Melissa Mitri, MS, RD, nutrition writer and owner of Melissa Mitri Nutrition, "because they're both versatile and nutritious." One serving of these frozen berries is just 80 calories and offers five grams of fiber to keep you feeling full. You can seamlessly blend up these frozen berries to make a tasty smoothie base, or incorporate them into your morning bowl of oats for a filling and delicious breakfast.

Tyson Grilled and Ready Grilled Frozen Chicken Breast Strips

Mitri says frozen grilled chicken strips are a staple you should always have in the freezer. Tyson's Grilled Frozen Chicken Breast Strips will come in clutch for lunch or dinner when you're in a rush and don't have time to make chicken from scratch.

"Regularly eating grilled chicken can help you lose weight since it is high in protein and low in calories and carbs," Mitri explains. "My favorite way to eat them is on top of a salad, in a stir-fry, or inside a whole-wheat wrap."

Healthy Choice Simply Steamers Chicken & Vegetable Stir Fry

If you're looking for a quick yet delicious portion-controlled meal, the Healthy Choice Simply Steamers Chicken and Vegetable Stir Fry from Wegmans is a solid choice. This stir fry has just 200 calories in a serving (one per container); it offers four grams of fiber and a whopping 23 grams of lean protein.

"I recommend Healthy Choice meals to many of my clients because they contain natural ingredients with minimal processing, unlike other similar frozen entree options," Mitri explains.

Wegmans Microwaveable Steamables Long Grain Brown Rice

"Adding brown rice to your diet can support healthy weight loss because it's higher in fiber and protein content than typical white rice," Mitri tells us.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

If you're short on time on busy weeknights, Wegmans Microwaveable Steamables Long Grain Brown Rice is a smart buy. Microwave a pack, incorporate some lean protein and veggies, and you're all set for a tasty, well-rounded meal.

Wegmans Crinkle Cut Sweet Potato Fries

Wegmans Crinkle Cut Sweet Potato Fries are a seamless side dish and can easily be worked into any healthy diet or weight loss regimen.

"Sweet potato fries have a low glycemic index, meaning they won't spike your blood sugar as much as their white counterparts," Mitri says. "This is beneficial for losing weight and overall health." She recommends enjoying them with chicken lettuce wraps or a grilled turkey burger for a well-balanced meal.

Wegmans Frozen Mixed Vegetables

Let's be honest: Frozen veggies always come in handy. According to Lisa Young, Ph.D., RDN, the author of Finally Full, Finally Slim, a nutritionist in private practice, and a member of our Medical Expert Board, Wegmans Frozen Mixed Vegetables is a stellar option since this pack is incredibly low in calories—just 60 calories per serving—and doesn't contain any fat or cholesterol.

"It is versatile and can be incorporated into a variety of meals such as salads, soups, or as a side dish," Young says. "It provides fiber which contributes to appetite control and prevents excess calorie intake."

Wegmans Microwaveable Super-Sweet Corn

Sweet corn is another seamless weight loss pick; Wegmans Microwaveable Super-Sweet Corn, specifically, only has 70 calories per serving and doesn't contain added sugars, cholesterol, sodium, or saturated fats. Plus, you'll get two grams of fiber and two grams of protein in each serving.

"Fiber content helps in appetite control and supports weight loss efforts," Young says. "It can be incorporated into stir-fries, salads, or as a side dish."

Wegmans Roasted Baby Potatoes

Wegmans Roasted Baby Potatoes are another freezer staple. "[This option is suitable] for weight loss, as [it has] low energy density with 100 calories per serving, thus consumption in moderation supports weight loss goals," Young explains. "It provides carbohydrates to sustain energy throughout the day and fiber content helps promote satiety."

Caulipower Chicken Tenders

Caulipower Chicken Tenders offer a tasty lean protein option that easily fits into your weight loss routine. This choice is pretty low in calories—110 calories per every three-ounce serving—and the cauliflower coating offers key nutrients, such as potassium, Young explains.

"Consumption of protein promotes satiety and helps preserve muscle mass during weight loss," Young says. "It also has a lower sodium amount compared to other options available."

Wegmans Gluten-Free Egg Patties Made with Egg Whites, 5 Count

Research shows eggs can support your weight loss efforts, as they're packed with protein. That's what makes Wegmans Gluten-Free Egg Patties Made with Egg Whites a great addition to your breakfast rotation. These cage-free egg-white patties offer an impressive 10 grams of protein in every two patties. They're also free of artificial preservatives, flavors, and colors. At just 50 calories per two patties, you can't go wrong with this Wegmans frozen find.

All you have to do is microwave them, and enjoy! Fix these patties with a side of fresh berries, on top of a savory bowl of oats, or with your avocado toast for a filling protein-packed breakfast.