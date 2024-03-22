Wendy's Allegedly Pulling a Beloved Burger From Its Menu 6 Months After Its Debut

The next time you stop by Wendy's for a bite to eat, don't be too surprised if the list of burger options is a little shorter than normal. The fast-food chain allegedly plans to discontinue a burger with a fiercely devoted fan following about six months after it first debuted.

First reported by SheFinds, rumors began to emerge online this week that Wendy's popular Loaded Nacho Cheeseburger (710 calories) is slated to leave menus. The publication cited a now-deleted Reddit post from a Wendy's customer, who claimed that an employee informed them about the discontinuation.

"They told me they're getting ready to get rid of the best Wendy's burger I've ever had," the customer wrote, per SheFinds.

Eat This, Not That! spoke with Wendy's employees via phone at two separate stores and received confirmation from both that the burger will be discontinued. The Loaded Nacho Chicken Sandwich (670 calories) that debuted alongside the burger is also slated to be eliminated, one employee said. The workers declined to provide an exact date for when the menu items will be pulled.

When ETNT! contacted Wendy's directly for confirmation and comment on the claims, a spokesperson shared the following statement: "While we're always innovating and introducing new, exciting offerings to cater to our fans' ever-evolving tastes, there's no exact date set for when the Loaded Nacho Cheeseburger will roll off menus. Our menu is designed to evolve with the seasons, so stay tuned for more craveable offerings to come!"

Though the timeline is murky, the statement indicates that the burger may not stick around for good.

Wendy's launched the nacho-inspired sandwiches in August 2023 just ahead of football season. The burger features Wendy's classic square beef patty, poblano queso, spicy chipotle sauce, crispy corn, tortilla strips, lettuce, tomato, and American cheese on a jalapeño cheddar bun. The Loaded Nacho Chicken Sandwich features the same bun and toppings as the burger, but swaps out the beef for a breaded chicken breast fillet.

Jay Drumm, Wendy's manager of culinary innovation, said at the time of launch that the chain spent more than two years "perfecting" the burger so it would evoke the nacho experience in one bite. While it has only been on the menu for half a year now, many Wendy's customers have taken a fierce liking to the sandwich.

"Does anybody else find the Loaded Nacho burger insanely good? I don't really eat Wendy's that often but I tried it on a whim and it's one of my favorite fast-food burgers now," one fan raved on Reddit recently.

Another Redditor went so far as to call the burger "absolute perfection."

The Loaded Nacho Cheeseburger and Loaded Nacho Chicken Sandwich are still available to order for the time being. But since employees have confirmed that the sandwiches are on their way out, customers may want to make a point to enjoy them while they can.

This isn't the first time that a popular fast-food item has gotten the boot in 2024. Earlier this year, Taco Bell also discontinued its Chipotle Ranch Grilled Chicken Burrito, Beefy Melt Burrito, Fiesta Veggie Burrito, Chicken Chipotle Melt, and $5 Classic Combo to make room for its revamped Cravings Value Menu.