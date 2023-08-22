Wendy's Is Launching a New Gourmet Burger & Fries Today

Practically nothing pairs better with football than a tray of loaded nachos. And in good news for Wendy's fans, the chain is adding an exciting new take on the beloved game day snack and a cheesy side to menus just ahead of football season.

Starting today, Aug. 22, the fast-food giant is launching a brand-new Loaded Nacho Cheeseburger at participating restaurants nationwide. It features Wendy's classic square beef patty, poblano queso, spicy chipotle sauce, crispy corn, tortilla strips, lettuce, tomato, and American cheese on a jalapeño cheddar bun.

RELATED: 7 Best Wendy's Items On the Menu Right Now, According to Customers

"We've spent over two years perfecting this sandwich because we wanted to deliver that nacho platter experience that you get when you're watching a big game, but all in one bite," said Jay Drumm, Wendy's manager of culinary innovation.

The sandwich is the newest addition to Wendy's Made to Crave menu, a line of burgers and sandwiches that feature "craveable, mind-blowing, unforgettable flavors." Drumm said that the sandwich packs a little bit of a spicy kick, but it isn't so spicy that most customers will find it unapproachable. On a scale of one to 10, he rated the spice as being "around that six range."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

If you prefer chicken over beef but still want to experience the Loaded Nacho Cheeseburger flavors, Wendy's is offering a Loaded Nacho Chicken Sandwich with all the same toppings as well.

Alongside the new sandwiches, the chain is also debuting new loaded Queso Fries. The item features a bed of Wendy's fries topped with fresh cheddar cheese and the same poblano queso. John Li, Wendy's global vice president of culinary innovation, said that they wanted to pair the new Loaded Nacho sandwiches with a loaded fry and found that the queso was the "perfect topping."

"With every Made to Crave sandwich we build, we're thinking about the complement to that product, and it's typically loaded fries."

The Loaded Nacho Cheeseburger costs $7.59 and the Queso Fries cost $3.99 near me in New Jersey right now, but prices might vary depending on the location.

RELATED: Wendy's Wants to Open Hundreds of New Restaurants—But There's a Major Hurdle

The cheesy sandwiches and fries aren't the only new Wendy's items hitting menus today. Announced last week, Wendy's customers can now get their first taste of the chain's brand-new English muffin breakfast sandwiches. The breakfast additions include a fresh-cracked egg, melted American cheese, and the customer's choice of either oven-baked Applewood smoked bacon or a grilled sausage patty. The English muffins also come with a savory buttery spread that has a hint of brown sugar sweetness and fresh black pepper.

The launches of the new breakfast items and Loaded Nacho items also follow up the debut of Wendy's new Frosty Cream Cold Brew line late last month. Available in either chocolate, vanilla, or caramel flavors, the caffeinated drinks are a blend of cold brew coffee and Frosty creamer served over ice.