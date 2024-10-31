 Skip to content

8 Drinks To Help You Poop Immediately

Backed up and bloated? Get things moving again by sipping on these drinks that help you poop.
Avatar for Jordan Powers Willard
By
Published on October 31, 2024 | 10:44 AM
FACT CHECKED BY Olivia Tarantino

What's the one great equalizer between all living creatures—and yet, no one likes to talk about? Every organism, from protozoa to people, reaches a point where they need to exert waste. In other words, everybody poops! But if your regular routine involves pooping less than three times a week, chances are that you're not feeling too hot. The discomfort accompanying constipation can leave you feeling sluggish, backed up, and bloated in ways that can disrupt your entire day. Fortunately, there are a few simple dietary solutions that may help to get your bowels moving at a healthy rate, including some drinks that make you poop immediately.

To help you solve this predicament, we consulted a few dietitians for their best recommendations for drinks that can help provide constipation relief when you really need to go. Read on to see what they say are effective drinks to help you poop—and for more advice on drinking habits that can impact your digestive system, be sure to check out the 4 Worst Drinks Messing With Your Digestion.

Water

glass of water
Shutterstock

"The first line of defense to relieve acute or chronic constipation is adequate hydration with water," says registered dietitian Melanie Marcus, MA, RD. "Just think about it—constipation is a result of digested food, getting stuck in your intestines! Sometimes it's just a matter of staying well hydrated to keep everything moving through the gut."

"Adults should aim for half of their body weight in ounces, or about 1.5–2 liters a day," adds Marcus. "Mineral waters can further provide magnesium and sulfates, which are known for their laxative effects."

 6 Benefits of Drinking Hot Water Every Day

Water with lemon

lemon water
Shutterstock

According to registered dietitian Caroline Thomason, RD, CDCES, lemons and their juice contain a form of vitamin C called citric acid, which research suggests can act as a natural laxative for some people without causing diarrhea.

"When consumed, lemon juice pulls water into the GI tract, and this can stimulate the bowel emptying process," says Thomason.

I Drank Lemon Water Every Morning for 30 Days & Noticed These 5 Life-Changing Effects

Chia fresca

chia seeds in water with lemon chia fresca
Shutterstock

According to Lauren Manaker, MS, RDN, registered dietitian and author of The First Time Mom's Pregnancy Cookbook and Fueling Male Fertility, another drink that stimulates the smooth passing of your poop is known as a chia fresca: a combination of chia seeds, water, and few twists of lemon or lime. The insoluble fiber content of the chia seeds helps soften your stool in ways that, as the Cleveland Clinic notes, is theorized to have a laxative effect.

Coffee

cup of coffee latte on a wooden table next to a laptop
Shutterstock

"Coffee may be best known for its caffeine content, but drinking coffee can also trigger the digestive system to work, causing things to 'get moving' naturally," says Manaker.

While many may assume that coffee's propensity to trigger your bowels is exclusively due to its caffeine content, registered dietitian Kim Kulp, RDN, owner of the Gut Health Connection, claims that even decaffeinated coffee can help you defecate.

"Even without caffeine, coffee stimulates the gastrocolic reflex," explains Kulp. "[This] is when the stomach tells the colon to make room for what's coming by contracting to make you poop."

Why Does Coffee Make You Poop? A Doctor Explains

Fresh fruit juice

apple juice and apples
Shutterstock

"Juices like pear, apple, and apricot can provide constipation relief," says Ashley Kitchens, MPH, RDN, plant-based registered dietitian and owner of Plant Centered Nutrition. "Apple juice has a fairly high ratio of fructose to glucose and sorbitol content, which may help gently relieve constipation."

Prune juice

prune juice
Shutterstock

"Prune juice naturally contains sorbitol, a natural laxative that can cause people to feel gassy, as well," says Manaker. "Drinking prune juice has been linked to better digestive outcomes."

One study assessing the effects of prune juice concluded that this beverage was a safe and natural drink choice to imbibe, particularly in cases of chronic constipation. In a study published in the American Journal of Gastroenterology, these researchers found that "prune intake significantly decreased hard and lumpy stools while increasing normal stool and not increasing loose and watery stools. Prune intake also ameliorated subjective complaints of constipation and hard stools, without alteration of flatulence, diarrhea, loose stools, or urgent need for defecation."

Aloe vera juice

aloe vera juice
Shutterstock

Aloe vera contains a large number of antioxidants and can help speed up intestinal motility, which may help you poop. "There is some research to suggest aloe vera acts as a laxative," says Thomason. "Although, the FDA does not recognize this as a safe or effective method of stimulating a bowel movement."

True teas with fresh ginger

lemon ginger tea
Shutterstock

True teas, which include varieties of black and green teas, contain thousands of bioactive compounds—like amino acids, caffeine, lignins, proteins, xanthines, and flavonoids—making them an all-around healthy drink choice able to benefit your body in a number of ways. Black and green tea, in particular, tend to be higher in caffeine content relative to other teas, giving them a mild laxative effect that may stimulate the digestive system. Adding ginger to your tea can enhance these effects, as ginger is known for its natural ability to promote digestion and stimulate bowel movements, helping you poop immediately.

 Is Green Tea Healthier Than Black Tea? Here's What Science Says

Jordan Powers Willard
Jordan Powers Willard is a former Deputy Editor for Eat This, Not That! Read more about Jordan
Filed Under
//
Sources referenced in this article
  1. Source:
  2. Source:
  3. Source:
  4. Source:
More in Healthy Eating
  • chia seeds lemon water

    8 Drinks To Help You Poop Immediately

  • mozzarella, feta, and ricotta cheese with olive oil and olives

    5 Healthiest Cheeses You Can Eat With High Cholesterol

  • lettuce wrap burger on wooden cutting board

    14 Simple Food Swaps To Instantly Improve Your Diet

  • bowl of steel cut oats turned into oatmeal topped with blueberries and strawberries

    15 Side Effects of Eating Oatmeal Every Day

  • High-Protein Chicken with Roasted Veggies & Pasta

    The #1 High-Protein Dinner Recipe for Weight Loss

Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.