6 Benefits of Drinking Hot Water Every Day

Drinking a cup of hot water may seem like a simple habit, but it's chock-full of benefits that will boost your overall health and wellness. From supporting hydration to naturally detoxifying the body, we spoke with experts who share some of the best benefits of drinking hot water every day. After learning these surprising tidbits, you'll never overlook the temperature of your water again!

It helps prevent constipation.

As water passes through your digestive tract, it softens up stool, which, in turn, helps you avoid constipation.

"The warm water also helps with hydration, and dehydration is often the cause of constipation," explain The Nutrition Twins®, Tammy Lakatos Shames, RD, CDN, CFT, and Lyssie Lakatos, RD, CDN, CFT, who sit on our Medical Expert Board. "Water also helps aid digestion, which helps soften food to be broken down more easily so it can be eliminated more quickly."

It keeps you hydrated.

Your body needs water to complete daily functions, such as transporting nutrients to your cells and ensuring effective digestion, so getting your fill of H2O is crucial.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"When you are dehydrated, it stresses the body and compromises immunity," The Nutrition Twins point out. "[Making] it a habit to drink hot water [daily] will help you increase your fluid intake and hydration status. And although any liquid you drink, as well as getting liquid from foods like fruits and veggies, counts toward the Institute of Medicine's recommendation for women to get about 78 ounces (2.3 liters) daily and men to get about 112 ounces (3.3 liters) each day, making a conscious effort to increase hot drinks will certainly help meet those needs."

It naturally detoxifies your body.

Drinking hot water raises your core body temperature, which can prompt the release of toxins and heat as you sweat. "The skin is the body's largest organ so sweating is a great way for a large amount of toxins to be excreted," The Nutrition Twins tell us.

It can support weight loss.

Whether you drink it hot or cold, staying hydrated can fill up your tummy and curb hunger cravings, which, in turn, helps you eat less.

"Plus, if you are someone who tends to overeat during times of stress, the warm water can help to pacify you and calm your nerves," The Nutrition Twins add. "Staying properly hydrated will help the body to run more efficiently, and ultimately, a healthy body with an optimal metabolism will have an easier time achieving a healthy weight."

You can lower your disease risk.

When combined with tea or coffee, hot water can provide even more benefits.

"Drinking coffee has been linked to a longer life as well as possibly preventing Parkinson's disease, diabetes, some cancers, and liver disease," The Nutrition Twins explain. "Tea is rich in antioxidants and has been linked to [a reduced] risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes, some types of cancers, stroke, and liver disease."

It fights bloating.

If you consume too much sugar or salt, you'll likely experience fluid retention and bloating.

"Although it sounds counterintuitive, if you drink hot water (or any kind of water), you'll flush out the bloating culprit (the salt or sugar) along with the excess fluid the salt or sugar is holding, and the water you drink simply helps to restore proper fluid balance," The Nutrition Twins say.