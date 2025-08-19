We have some good and bad news if you like whipped cream on everything from hot chocolate and ice cream to apple pie. The bad: Many whipped toppings aren’t made with real cream. The good? There are a bunch that are. Whether you prefer yours in an aerosol can or like to whip it up yourself, here are 7 whipped toppings that actually use real cream.

Reddi‑Wip

Reddi-Wip prides itself on using top-quality ingredients. “Made with grade-A dairy cream and never with hydrogenated oils, our original lineup of creamy whipped toppings is the real deal. With four unique varieties, you’ve got more ways to add Reddi-wip goodness to your delicious creations—and unleash the joy!” the brand reveals on its website. This includes Original, Extra Creamy, Zero Sugar, and Fat Free.

365 Whole Foods Market Real Dairy Whipped Topping

You can usually rely on Whole Foods’ branded products to have high-quality ingredients. 365 Whole Foods Market Real Dairy Whipped Topping prominently lists pasteurized cream in its ingredient list, signaling that it’s made from genuine dairy.

Friendly Farms (ALDI) Seasonal Flavored Whipped Dairy Toppings

ALDI is a great place to shop for groceries for less without having to compromise quality. Friendly Farms (ALDI) Seasonal Flavored Whipped Dairy Toppings, including seasonal whipped toppings like Pumpkin Spice and Red Velvet, are made with real cream, milk, and cane sugar, delivering authentic dairy richness.

Gay Lea Real Whipped Cream

Gay Lea Real Whipped Cream is a Canadian brand that makes it clear they only use the real deal. The can is clearly labeled as made with real (100 % Canadian) cream, and its ingredient list starts with “Cream.”

7 Ice Cream Brands That Actually Use Real Cream

Producers Aerosol Whipped Light Cream

Producers Aerosol Whipped Light Cream is made with real heavy cream, water, corn syrup, sugar, and other standard ingredients. “Producers Aerosol Whipped Light Cream is a real dairy treat made with real cream. Enjoy this delicious topping with your dessert today!” they write on the website.

Horizon Organic Heavy Whipping Cream

The only two ingredients in Organic Heavy Whipping Cream is organic cream and gellan gum. It is so pure, you have to whip it yourself. “This is the best tasting heavy whipping cream I use it in my coffee and make my own butter with it,” writes one Target shopper.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Alta Dena Whipped Light Cream

Alta Dena Whipped Light Cream is another popular whipped cream made with real cream. “Lots of flavor. Our whipped light cream has all the right fluff,” they write on the website, clearly listing “heavy cream” as the first ingredient.