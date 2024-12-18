Why 'Turkish Get-Ups' Are the Perfect Test of Your Strength & Mobility

The "Turkish get-up" (TGU) is an ideal exercise to put your strength and mobility to the test. This total-body workout requires you to move from lying down on the floor to a standing position while holding a dumbbell or kettlebell overhead. That being said, if you're a beginner, you can start doing the exercise with just your body weight.

From your legs to your arms to your core, get ready to receive an invigorating, total-body workout. We spoke with a fitness expert who explains why Turkish get-ups are the perfect test of strength and mobility and how to complete the exercise with perfect form.

What Is a Turkish Get-Up?

The TGU features six movements that transition your body from lying down on the ground to standing tall. These motions can also be completed in reverse to safely return to the start position.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"If you're new to TGUs, start with just your body weight," recommends Nick Fey, CPT, Life Time personal training leader. "Focus on completing three full reps (up and down on each side) with a pain-free range of motion and proper technique before introducing additional weight. Once you're comfortable, progress by incorporating a dumbbell or kettlebell in your upright arm to increase the challenge."

How To Do It:

Begin lying flat on the floor with your right arm extended in the air, your right knee bent, and your heel planted flat on the floor. Using your left hand for balance, press your right arm up and sit tall, ensuring your right knee stays bent. In a sit-up position, press through your right heel to raise your hips off the floor in a bridge. Your left leg should be completely straight and you should use your left hand for support on the floor. Keep your gaze up toward your right hand. While in the bridge position, keep your hips raised as you bring your left leg behind you. Don't drag your knee on the floor. Push up through your right hand as you bring your left hand off the floor and place it at your side. At the same time, rotate your left leg so it's fully behind you. Push through your right heel to stand up tall, keeping your right arm extended overhead. Reverse the motion to return to the floor.

What Makes the Turkish Get-up an Effective Exercise for Testing Strength and Mobility

"We often focus on the concentric phase of an exercise (muscle shortening) and the strength required to complete it. However, as a personal trainer, [I] also identify the mobility needed to optimize strength development and reduce the risk of injury," explains Fey. "Exercises like Turkish get-ups (TGUs) are unique because they simultaneously test strength and mobility, quickly revealing weak areas that need attention."

When doing TGUs, you're improving your capacity for other functional movements and exercises. In addition, this movement is incredibly adaptable to best suit your training goals.

"TGUs have benefits that extend beyond the gym," Fey adds. "Because they require a high level of full-body motor control, TGUs are excellent for activating muscles around the hips, core, and upper back. This improved muscle coordination enhances posture and the mechanics of everyday movements, such as yard work, lifting laundry, or other recreational activities."