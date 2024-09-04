5 Best Workouts to Sculpt a Rounder Butt

When it comes to sculpting a rounder, more defined butt, many of my clients think they need to lift heavy weights or use complex gym equipment. However, with the right exercises, you can achieve impressive results using just your body weight, some dumbbells, and a few resistance bands. I've curated five of the best workouts to sculpt a rounder butt. The best part? You can complete them right at home.

The below workouts are designed to target your glutes from every angle, helping you build strength, lift, and tone your glutes for a more rounded appearance. Now, let's explore how to perform the best workouts to sculpt a rounder butt.

The Workouts

What you need: A set of resistance bands and some dumbbells. These workouts are focused on targeting your glutes to help you achieve a rounder, more sculpted butt. Each workout will take about 15 to 20 minutes to complete, depending on your intensity.

#1: Bodyweight Glute Workout

The Routine:

Glute Bridges (3 sets of 15 reps)

Single-leg Deadlifts (3 sets of 12 reps per leg)

Squat Pulses (3 sets of 20 reps)

Directions: Perform the exercises in the order listed, taking minimal rest between each exercise. After completing all three exercises, rest for 1 to 2 minutes and repeat the circuit twice.

Exercise Instructions:

1. Glute Bridges

Glute bridges target the glutes and hamstrings, helping to strengthen and lift the glutes.

Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the ground, hip-width apart. Place your arms by your sides, palms facing down. Lift your hips toward the ceiling, squeezing your glutes at the top. Lower your hips back down to the starting position and repeat.

2. Single-leg Deadlifts

Single-leg deadlifts engage the glutes, hamstrings, and core, improving balance and targeting each glute individually.

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, holding your arms straight down in front of you. Shift your weight onto your right leg and lift your left leg behind you, keeping it straight. Hinge at your hips to lower your torso toward the ground, keeping your back flat. Return to the starting position and repeat on the other leg.

3. Squat Pulses

Squat pulses focus on the glutes and thighs, keeping constant tension on the muscles for a deeper burn.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and lower into a squat position. Instead of standing up, pulse up and down within the squat, moving just a few inches. Keep your chest up and your glutes engaged throughout the movement.

#2: Resistance Band Glute Workout

The Routine:

Banded Lateral Walks (3 sets of 15 steps per side)

Banded Kickbacks (3 sets of 12 reps per leg)

Banded Squats (3 sets of 15 reps)

Directions: Complete each exercise one after the other, resting for 1 to 2 minutes between sets. Repeat the circuit for a total of three rounds.

Exercise Instructions:

1. Banded Lateral Walks

Banded lateral walks target the outer glutes and hips, helping to strengthen and shape the sides of your butt.

Place a resistance band around your thighs, just above your knees. Stand with your feet hip-width apart, knees slightly bent. Step to the side with your right foot, then bring your left foot in to meet it. Continue stepping to the side for the listed reps, then switch directions.

2. Banded Kickbacks

Banded kickbacks focus on the glutes and hamstrings, improving lower-body strength and stability.

Get on all fours with the resistance band around your thighs. Extend your right leg back, straightening it out while keeping tension in the band. Return to the starting position and repeat for the listed reps, then switch legs.

3. Banded Squats

Banded squats enhance glute and thigh engagement by adding resistance throughout the squat movement.

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, the resistance band around your thighs. Lower into a squat, pushing your knees out against the band. Push through your heels to return to standing, maintaining tension in the band.

#3: Glute Isolation Workout

The Routine:

Donkey Kicks (3 sets of 15 reps per leg)

Fire Hydrants (3 sets of 12 reps per leg)

Glute Bridge Hold (3 sets of 30 seconds)

Directions: Perform each exercise for the listed reps, with minimal rest between sets. After completing all three exercises, rest for 1 to 2 minutes and repeat the circuit two more times.

Exercise Instructions:

1. Donkey Kicks

Donkey kicks isolate the glutes, focusing on building strength and muscle in the glutes.

Start on all fours, hands under your shoulders and knees under your hips. Keeping your right knee bent, lift your leg toward the ceiling. Lower it back down without touching the ground, repeat for the listed reps, and then switch legs.

2. Fire Hydrants

Fire hydrants target the outer glutes and hips, helping to build a rounded shape.

Start on all fours, hands under your shoulders and knees under your hips. Lift your right leg out to the side, keeping your knee bent at 90 degrees. Lower it back down and repeat for the listed reps, then switch legs.

3. Glute Bridge Hold

The glute bridge hold engages the glutes and hamstrings, focusing on building endurance and stability in the glutes.

Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the ground. Lift your hips into a bridge position, squeezing your glutes at the top. Hold the position for the listed time, keeping your glutes engaged.

#4: Plyometric Glute Workout

The Routine:

Jump Squats (3 sets of 15 reps)

Step-up Jumps (3 sets of 12 reps per leg)

Lunge Jumps (3 sets of 10 reps per leg)

Directions: Complete the exercises in the order listed, taking minimal rest between each exercise. After completing all three exercises, rest for 1 to 2 minutes and repeat the circuit for a total of three rounds.

Exercise Instructions:

1. Jump Squats

Jump squats build explosive power in the glutes and quads while also improving cardiovascular endurance.

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Lower into a squat, then explode upward into a jump. Land softly and immediately lower back into a squat for the next rep.

2. Step-up Jumps

Step-up jumps engage the glutes, quads, and calves, building strength and explosive power in the lower body.

Stand in front of a sturdy platform or bench. Step up with your right foot, then drive your left knee up as you jump off the platform. Land softly back on the platform and step down to the starting position. Repeat for the listed reps, then switch legs.

3. Lunge Jumps

Lunge jumps target the glutes, hamstrings, and quads, building power and endurance.

Start in a lunge position with your right foot forward. Jump and switch legs in the air, landing with your left foot forward. Continue alternating legs for the listed reps.

#5: Weighted Glute Workout

The Routine:

Dumbbell Deadlifts (3 sets of 12 reps)

Weighted Step-ups (3 sets of 10 reps per leg)

Bulgarian Split Squats (3 sets of 12 reps per leg)

Directions: Perform each exercise for the listed reps, resting for 1 to 2 minutes between sets. After completing all three exercises, rest for 1 to 2 minutes and repeat the circuit for three rounds.

Exercise Instructions:

1. Dumbbell Deadlifts

Engages the glutes, hamstrings, and lower back, providing a strong foundation for glute development.

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding a dumbbell in each hand. Hinge at your hips, lowering the dumbbells toward the ground while keeping your back flat. Drive through your heels to return to the starting position, squeezing your glutes at the top.

2. Weighted Step-ups

Weighted step-ups strengthen the glutes, quads, and hamstrings, with an added challenge from the weights.

Stand before a sturdy platform or bench, holding a dumbbell in each hand. Step up with your right foot, then bring your left foot up to meet it. Step down and repeat for the listed reps, then switch legs.

3. Bulgarian Split Squats

Bulgarian split squats target the glutes, quads, and hamstrings, improving balance and strength in the lower body.