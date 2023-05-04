5 Simple but Effective Workouts To Change Your Body Shape

If you want to seriously transform your body and build a head-turning physique, those ordinary, "ho-hum" workouts aren't going to cut it. To put it bluntly, a few minutes on the treadmill followed by a random hodgepodge of machine exercises won't give your body enough stimulus to build muscle, burn fat, and create real change. Instead, you need hyper-effective workouts to signal to your muscles, "Hey, it's time to grow!" Today, we're walking you through five of the most devilishly simple but effective workouts to change your body shape. They'll deliver incredible results in minimal time. (In fact, we'll keep each workout under five exercises!)

Give the below routines a shot, and watch the changes happen! Keep reading for our favorite simple but effective workouts to change your body shape. And for more fitness inspiration, check out The 5-Minute Strength Workout To Lose Belly Fat & Gain Abs.

Workout #1

A1) Lateral Squats

Start with a very wide stance and your feet straight. Sit back into one hip, and push that knee out. Repeat on the other side. Complete five sets of eight reps for each side.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

A2) Dumbbell Overhead Press

Grab two dumbbells, and hold them by your shoulders. Keep your core tight and your glutes squeezed as you push the dumbbells directly overhead. At the top of the motion, your biceps should be next to your ears. Don't lean back or arch your lower back. Complete five sets of eight reps.

A3) Three-Point Rows

Facing parallel to a bench, place your right hand and your right knee on the bench, getting your torso parallel to the ground. Grab a dumbbell with your left hand, squeeze your shoulder blades, and row. Complete five sets of eight reps for each side.

Workout #2

For each of the below exercises, set a timer for 10 minutes and complete as many sets of two to three reps as you can with as little rest as possible. Complete the first exercise before doing the second one. Use great technique and a weight you're comfortable with. Track how many sets you complete, and beat that number the next workout.

A1) Goblet Squats

Grab the end of one dumbbell in both hands and hold it by your chest with your elbows underneath. Stand shoulder-width apart with your toes slightly out. Start the movement by sitting backward and spreading your knees apart. Descend below parallel while keeping your lower back flat. At the bottom, drive through your heels and keep your knees apart. Do this exercise for 10 minutes.

B1) Pushups

Get in a pushup position with your hands about shoulder-width distance apart. Keep your lower back flat, and don't let your hips sag. Lower yourself, and keep your elbows close to your body as you descend. Do this exercise for 10 minutes.

Workout #3

Kettlebell Swings

Start in a deadlift position with the kettlebell a few feet in front of you. Then, hike the kettlebell back between your legs like a center in football, and explosively drive your hips forward. Imagine propelling the kettlebell to a target in front of you. Keep your arms relaxed. Complete five sets of 10 reps.

Kettlebell Snatches

Start in a deadlift position with the kettlebell a few feet in front of you. Then, hike the kettlebell back between your legs like a center in football, and explosively drive your hips forward. Swing the kettlebell up to an overhead position like with the push press; imagine zipping up your jacket as you pull the kettlebell overhead. Drop the kettlebell back between your legs, and repeat. Don't whip the kettlebell around your hand; whip your hand around the kettlebell. Complete five sets of five reps for each arm.

Kettlebell Windmill

Hold one kettlebell overhead, and stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and your toes pointed away from the kettlebell. Bend at your hip, and lower your torso to the side. Keep the kettlebell over your shoulder and your lower back flat. Use the back of your bottom hand to trace your forward leg. Keep the back leg straight, and watch the kettlebell throughout. Complete five sets of five reps for each arm.

Turkish Get-Up

Lie on the ground with your right knee bent, your right foot flat on the floor, your right arm holding a weight above you, and your left arm and left leg at your side. Drive through your right foot, and roll onto your left elbow. Then, straighten your left arm. Squeeze your right glute, and drive your hips straight up. Pull your left leg underneath and behind your body, resting on the knee and ball of the foot. Move your torso straight up, then lunge to a stand. Reverse the sequence to descend. Do all your reps on one side, and repeat on the other side. Keep your chest up, and watch the weight the entire time. Complete five sets of three reps for each arm.

Workout #4

The next of our simple yet effective workouts to change your body shape will have you setting a timer for 20 minutes. Complete as many rounds of the below circuit as possible.

A1) TRX Jump Squats

Grab the TRX handles, and stand far enough where there's some tension in the straps. Squat down, and jump as high as you can while pushing down on the straps to give you more lift. Complete eight reps.

A2) TRX Pushups

Face away from the anchor point with TRX handles in each hand. Get in a pushup position with your hands about shoulder-width distance apart. Keep your lower back flat, and don't let your hips sag. Lower yourself, and keep your elbows close to your body as you descend. Complete eight reps.

A3) TRX Inverted Rows

Grab TRX straps from underneath with your feet closer to the anchor point. Squeeze your shoulder blades together, and pull yourself up while keeping your body straight like a plank. Complete eight reps.

A4) TRX Jackknifes

Get into a pushup position with your shins on a TRX (or stability ball). Drag your knees to your chest while keeping your upper body as still as possible. Complete eight reps.

Workout #5

Mountain Climbers

The last of these workouts to change your body shape starts with mountain climbers. Place both feet on a slide board or separate sliding discs. Get into a pushup position. Keep your core tight, and run as fast as you can on the slide board or sliding discs. Keep your head up and your hips low. Do this exercise for six sets, 30 seconds.

Crab Walk

Start in the "crab position." Your hands hands and feet should be flat on the ground, your chest facing up, your knees bent, your hips an inch from the ground, your arms straight, your hands directly underneath your shoulders, and your fingers pointing behind you. Crawl forward by taking a tiny step with your right arm and left leg at the same time, and then another step with your left arm and right leg. Alternate while keeping your hips low and your chest up. Do this exercise for six sets, 15 yards.

Underswitches

From the crab position, lift your right arm and left leg at the same time, pull your left leg underneath you, while rotating your body over the leg and reaching over to your left with your right hand. Land on all fours. Switch sides. Do this exercise for six sets of five reps for each side.

Dead Bugs

Lie on your back with your arms and knees in the air (like a dead bug), press your lower back into the ground, and lift your glutes. Reach out with your right leg and left leg at the same time while keeping your lower back flat on the ground, keeping your hips off the ground, and exhaling all of your air. Switch sides and repeat. Do this exercise for six sets of five reps for each side.