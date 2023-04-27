The 10-Minute Muscle-Building Workout To Change Your Body Shape Faster

If you want to change your body shape, building muscle should be your top priority. Of course, burning fat is important as well, but without underlying muscle mass, you won't actually change your body shape into a lean, athletic appearance. Furthermore, added muscle mass boosts your metabolism, making fat loss easier and more efficient in the future. If you are in a tight time crunch and don't have tons of time to work out, don't sweat it. We've put together a 10-minute muscle-building workout to change your body shape in a timely fashion.

You can still build muscle with shorter workouts, as long as you perform them at least three times per week and eat a healthy diet, get sufficient sleep each night, drink plenty of water, and avoid alcohol. If you can get this formula down, you have tons of room for serious muscle growth and can guarantee a rapid transformation in your body shape.

The following workout is designed to be efficient and effective, and can ideally be performed in under 10 minutes. Perform one set of 10 reps for each exercise, then immediately move into the next exercise. Complete at least one round, but ideally, two or three if time permits. Do this workout at least three times per week, especially if you only go through one round during each workout. Aim for a total of three sets of 10 per week on each exercise for maximal benefits.

1 Squats

Squats are a fundamental compound movement that hit your quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes, and core muscles. Hold weights in your hands for added resistance and maximal muscle growth benefits.

To perform squats, stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and your toes pointed slightly outward. Keep your chest upright, engage your core, and keep your gaze straight ahead. Push your hips back, and bend your knees to lower your body. Lower until your thighs are parallel to the ground, then push through both feet to return to the starting position. Repeat for the target repetitions.

2 Pull-ups

Pull-ups hit your lats, biceps, and upper-back muscles for a solid muscle-building effect and V-taper development.

To perform pull-ups, grip a pull-up bar with an overhand grip and hang onto it. Pull yourself upwards toward the bar until your chest makes contact. Lower yourself in a controlled manner until your arms are straight. Repeat for the target repetitions.

3 Lunges

Lunges are an excellent lower-body exercise that builds functional strength and muscle in your glutes, quads, and hamstrings. As with squats, hold extra weight if you want the best results.

To perform lunges, stand with your feet hip-width distance apart and your hands by your sides or holding external weight. Take a step forward with your right foot, keeping your chest lifted and your core engaged. Lower your body until your right thigh is parallel to the ground and your left knee hovers just above the floor. Push through your right foot to stand up and return to the starting position. Repeat for the target repetitions on both legs.

4 Bicycle Crunches

Building a sculpted core on a tight schedule means taking advantage of exercises that hit more than one muscle in one shot. Bicycle crunches target the various core muscles including your obliques and lower abs, sculpting a defined midsection.

To perform bicycle crunches, lie on your back with your hands behind your head, your knees bent, and your feet flat on the ground. Lift your head, shoulders, and feet off the ground, bringing your right knee toward your chest. Twist your torso, bringing your left elbow to meet your right knee. Alternate sides, extending the opposite leg out straight each time as if pedaling a bicycle. Repeat for the target repetitions.

5 Pushups

Hitting your chest is a must for serious, well-rounded physique development. Pushups target your chest, shoulders, and triceps, contributing to a solid, muscular upper body. If you have more time, you can opt for dumbbell bench pressing, but pushups offer a much faster setup.

To perform pushups, begin in a pushup position with your hands under your shoulders. Engage your core, and keep your spine in a braced neutral position. Lower toward the ground by bending at the elbows and shoulders. When your chest is roughly one inch above the ground, push evenly through both hands to return to the starting position. Focus on a deep squeeze in your chest as you reach the top of the movement. Do not allow your hips to sag throughout the movement. Repeat for the target repetitions.