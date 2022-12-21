If you're looking for a healthy drink that's chock-full of energy and natural healing qualities, look no further than Lionel Messi's favorite sip, yerba mate. Following Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup Win, you're likely wondering all things about the star of the show, Lionel Messi, and we're here to spill the tea—the herbal tea, that is.

Just how much does Lionel Messi love yerba mate? Well, according to Gulf Today Report, the Argentine winning team apparently brought around 500 kilograms of this energy-boosting drink with them to the World Cup. Heck—Messi's even posing on Instagram, chilling in bed with two great cups: the impressive World Cup trophy and what appears to be a cup of yerba mate. What a way to celebrate his major W! Keep reading to learn more, and next up, don't miss Lionel Messi, 35, Swears by These 5 Fitness & Diet Habits.

What is yerba mate, Lionel Messi's favorite drink?

According to WebMD, this herbal tea is a popular drink in Argentina, Uruguay, Brazil, and other countries in South America where it's grown. The traditional way to sip yerba mate is by pouring it into a hollowed-out gourd and using a filtered straw. You can also pour it over ice, and enjoy.

When you learn the many health benefits associated with yerba mate, you may very well swap out your morning cup of joe for a cup of yerba!

The benefits of yerba mate:

Many individuals drink yerba mate for its energy-boosting properties, as it's very high in caffeine. It's a solid source of vitamin C, magnesium, antioxidants, and zinc. According to WebMD, this drink serves as a soothing remedy for chronic headaches, depression, fatigue, and weight management. It can make you feel more alert, too, similar to coffee.

As if yerba mate couldn't get any more impressive, this herbal tea contains antioxidants that might shield you from serious health issues like liver diseases and certain forms of cancer, as reported by WebMD. It could help in preventing diabetes as well—research says so.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

If you're looking to lose weight, you may want to pour yourself a warm gourd of yerba mate, as this drink can promote fat oxidation and help fill you up. According to a study published in BMC Complementary Medicine and Therapies, a group of individuals who had yerba mate for 12 weeks experienced reduced body fat mass. Their waist-to-hip ratios substantially decreased when compared to the control group.

So you may want to take a cue from your favorite pro footballer, Lionel Messi, and add a little bit of yerba mate to your routine. (Before doing so, it's smart to check in with your healthcare provider to see if it's the right move for you.)