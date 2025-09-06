7 Yogurt Brands That Use Real Fruit, Not Fake Flavoring

Fruit flavored yogurt often tastes like dessert, but that is because a lot of brands basically are. While you might think you are eating yogurt and fruit, many fruity flavors aren’t actually made with real fruit. Instead, the ingredient list is filled with fake flavoring and lots of sugar. However, there are some healthier options at the store. Here are 7 yogurt brands that use real fruit, not just fake flavoring.

Siggi’s Icelandic Yogurt

Siggi’s Icelandic Yogurt is a thick, creamy skyr made with real fruit and no artificial flavors. “Siggis just tastes good, light, and healthy. Doesn’t feel bogged down by all the extra stuff other companies put in their yogurt to sweeten or thicken. High levels of protein and a breakfast or snack you can feel proud of. Love all their flavors too! Also, they make recycling easy with their easy remove labels,” one Target shopper writes. Another says that it’s “a great option for a healthy, high-protein” snack. “The flavor is fresh and not too sweet, which I really appreciate. I like that it has real fruit pieces and a natural, slightly tart taste that makes it feel wholesome and satisfying. The texture is thick and creamy, just like traditional Icelandic skyr. It keeps me full for a long time and has simple, clean ingredients without artificial sweeteners. Perfect for breakfast or a quick snack during the day. I would definitely buy this flavor again!”

FAGE Total 2% Mixed Berries

FAGE Total 2% Mixed Berries features real fruit with no fake flavoring or syrups. This flavor has blueberries, raspberries, and strawberries paired with FAGE Total’s creamy reduced fat yogurt.

Chobani Strawberry on the Bottom Nonfat Greek Yogurt

Chobani Strawberry on the Bottom Nonfat Greek Yogurt is made with cane sugar and non artificial flavor. “This yogurt is deliciously creamy with a smooth, milky texture and a refreshing peach flavor. I really appreciate that it’s made with cultured nonfat milk, real peaches, and cane sugar—no artificial flavors or overly processed sweeteners. The cane sugar gives it a natural sweetness that feels just right, and the peach pieces add a nice fruity bite. It’s a wholesome, well-balanced treat that makes a simple meal or snack feel like it ends on a happy note,” writes a shopper. “This comes in nice packaging and is a great tasting yogurt with a great texture and a good amount of strawberries. It’s usually an excellent value and I really enjoy it.”

Stonyfield Organic Probiotic Whole Milk Strawberry Yogurt

Stonyfield Organic Yogurt is certified organic, and made with real fruit purees plus clean ingredients. “I had the Stonyfield whole milk strawberry yogurt and really liked it. It’s super creamy, the strawberry tastes real, and it’s not too sweet. Feels like a treat but still wholesome,” one shopper writes. “I really like this yogurt. Good composition, fresh, sweet, you can eat it with a spoon and add it to others.. it tastes great, the consistency is thick.. strawberry pieces 🍓 convenient, beautiful packaging in a jar,” adds another.

Noosa Yoghurt

Noosa Yoghurt offers velvety texture with real fruit purées, no fake extracts or colors. “This smooth and creamy yogurt packed with fresh ingredients is a delightful treat. The cherry mixed with the chocolate and granola was absolutely delicious. Everything was packaged to perfection and easy to open and mix. Will be buying in the future,” a Target shopper writes.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Too Good

Too Good & Co. Low Fat Lower Sugar Greek Yogurt is also a better option for real fruit. “Better for you,” writes one shopper. “Would recommend,” adds another. “If you’ve been buying those high sugar super sweet yogurts, then yes, this won’t taste the same. It’s not as sweet. C’mon, folks. It’s a little sweet and tangy like yogurt should be. We’ve been buying this for our family because of the low sugar. We all love it! Good by itself, in smoothies, etc. A little frustrated that the price keeps going up? It used to be $5-something. Now it’s showing over $6. So that’s a bummer. The higher cost is worth the less sugar, though. A better for you option!!!”

Icelandic Provisions Skyr

Icelandic Provisions Skyr is a traditional Icelandic skyr with real Nordic fruit blends and no fake additives. “Tasty, creamy and very filling,” writes a shopper.