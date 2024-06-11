 Skip to content

The 10-Minute HIIT Workout for Men To Get Shredded

Blast fat in record time with this powerful circuit.
By Anthony J. Yeung, CSCS
Published on June 11, 2024 | 6:00 AM
FACT CHECKED BY Alexa Mellardo

To get lean and see muscle definition, you need to shed the sneaky layer of "hidden" body fat. Losing fat is basic math: If you burn more calories than you consume in your diet, you'll lose weight. However, the process is also complex because it feels like there are infinite ways to do that—so which is best? The timeless answer is adding high-intensity interval training (HIIT) to your routine. I have you covered with a 10-minute HIIT workout for men to build muscle and get shredded.

HIIT is effective because it burns maximum calories in minimal time as you alternate between intense bouts of exercise and rest (or gasping for air). In addition, it creates an "afterburn" effect—after you finish your training, your metabolism will be elevated, so you continue to burn more calories than usual.

Below, I've broken down an incredible 10-minute HIIT workout for men to build muscle. For best results, read the entire workout before you start. That way, you can gather what you need (a kettlebell, an exercise band, and your phone timer), set up a mini workout area, and have everything ready to go because—trust me—once you start your timer, you'll be moving.

Finally, don't do this workout every day. Once or twice a week, in addition to your existing routine, is enough to help you drop some extra body fat safely and sustainably.

Now, let's jump into the ultimate 10-minute HIIT workout for men to build muscle and achieve their dream body.

Kettlebell Swings

kettlebell swings
Shutterstock

Repeat 4 times: 20 seconds on, 20 seconds off
Total time: 160 seconds

Start in a deadlift position with the kettlebell a few feet before you. Then, hike the kettlebell back between your legs like a center in football and explosively drive your hips forward. Imagine propelling the kettlebell to a target in front of you. Keep your arms relaxed.

Pushups

pushups
Shutterstock

Repeat 4 times: 20 seconds on, 20 seconds off
Total time: 320 seconds

Get in a pushup position with your hands about shoulder-width apart. Keep your lower back flat, and don't let your hips sag. Lower yourself and keep your elbows close to your body as you descend.

Prisoner Hold Jump Squats

Repeat 3 times: 15 seconds on, 30 seconds off
Total time: 455 seconds

Stand shoulder-width apart with your feet slightly turned out. Place your hands behind your head. Squat down by sitting back and spreading your knees apart. Keep your weight on your heels. Once you descend below parallel, explode up and jump as high as possible. Land softly and repeat as fast as you can.

Mountain Climbers

mountain climbers
Shutterstock

Repeat 3 times: 20 seconds on, 20 seconds off
Total time: 575 seconds

Get into a pushup position. Keep your core tight and lift each knee toward your chest in an alternating fashion. (It's like you're sprinting in place.) Keep your head up and your hips low.

Band Pull-aparts

As Many As Possible (use the remaining time)

Grab an exercise band about shoulder-width apart held at chest height. Keep your elbows locked. Start by squeezing your shoulder blades together and pull the band apart until your arms open 180 degrees. Do not arch your back.

Anthony J. Yeung, CSCS
Anthony J. Yeung, CSCS, is a fitness expert featured in Esquire, GQ, and Men’s Health and the founder of GroomBuilder, the destination for men who want to transform their bodies for their weddings. Join the free 5-day course to burn fat and build muscle for the big day! Read more about Anthony
Filed Under
