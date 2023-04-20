5 Quick Muscle-Building Workouts for Men That Trainers Swear By

If you want to build muscle while boosting your overall strength and fitness, we've got you covered. However, with all the noise and conflicting information online, it's easy to feel overwhelmed by the sheer number of workout routines and exercises out there. That's why we spoke with Rose McNulty, CPT, NASM-certified personal trainer and nutrition coach with Garage Gym Reviews, to bring you five quick and effective muscle-building workouts for men that can help you achieve your goals in no time.

It's no secret that building muscle isn't only about looking good, it also has numerous health benefits, such as increased quality of life, metabolism, bone density, and overall physical performance, according to the Mayo Clinic. Each of the following five workouts targets specific muscle groups across your entire body while improving your overall fitness and endurance. Also, each workout is designed to be quick and efficient, so you can fit them into your busy schedule without sacrificing results. Plus, they're easy to modify and adapt to your fitness level, so you can gradually increase the intensity as you get stronger.

Regardless of where you're at with your fitness, these workouts can help boost your health. With some discipline and hard work, you can achieve your muscle-building goals and become the best version of yourself. Keep reading for the workouts and their step-by-step instructions, then click here to find out the 5 Exercises Men Should Do Every Day to Stay Fit.

1. 10-Minute Bodyweight Tabata Strength Workout

"In this routine, you'll work in Tabata-style intervals, which are 20 seconds long followed by 10 seconds of rest for four minutes straight. Then, you'll take a quick break and perform another Tabata," explains McNulty.

Here's the workout:

Warm up for one minute by jogging in place, doing butt kicks, or performing high knees.

Tabata set #1:

Burpees — 20 seconds

Rest — 10 seconds

Squat Jumps — 20 seconds

Rest — 10 seconds

Alternating Lunges — 20 seconds

Rest — 10 seconds

Skaters — 20 seconds

Rest — 10 seconds

Repeat the circuit, then rest for one minute.

Tabata set #2:

Pushups — 20 seconds

Rest — 10 seconds

Renegade Row — 20 seconds

Rest — 10 seconds

Mountain Climbers — 20 seconds

Rest — 10 seconds

Plank Up-Down — 20 seconds

Rest — 10 seconds

Repeat circuit.

2. 15-Minute Full-Body AMRAP

"This strength-building routine is structured as an AMRAP (as many reps as possible)," says McNulty. "Each exercise has a set number of reps, and the name of the game is to do as many rounds of the circuit as possible in the allotted time without sacrificing form."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Here's the workout:

Set a timer for 15 minutes. Perform the following exercises and remember to go for quality over quantity. Each time you do this routine, track your progress. Take breaks as needed, but try not to rest for too long between rounds:

Dumbbell Biceps Curls — 10 reps

Dumbbell Shoulder Presses — 10 reps

Good Morning — 10 reps

Goblet Squats — 10 reps

Alternating Lunges — 16 reps (eight per leg)

Standing Side Crunches — 10 reps (five per side)

3. 15-Minute Bodyweight Strength

"This workout requires no equipment and doesn't require much space, making it perfect for an at-home sweat session or travel," says McNulty. "Complete the following movements as a circuit, doing 45 seconds of work and 15 seconds of rest before moving to the next exercise. Complete the circuit twice with a one-minute rest between rounds for 15 minutes."

Exercise 1: Jumping Jacks

Exercise 2: Walking Lunges

Exercise 3: Squat Jumps

Exercise 4: Glute Bridges

Exercise 5: Pushups

Exercise 6: V-ups

Exercise 7: Plank

Rest for one minute, then repeat.

4. 20-Minute Strength

"Complete the prescribed number of reps and give yourself the rest of each minute to rest before beginning the next exercise. This type of training is often referred to as EMOM or every minute on the minute," explains McNulty.

Here's the workout:

Complete the following circuit four times for a 20-minute workout.

Goblet Squats or Dumbbell Squats — 12 to 15 reps

Stiff-legged Deadlifts — 12 to 15 reps

Dumbbell Curl to Overhead Press — eight reps

Dumbbell Bent-Over Rows — 10 reps

Bicycle Crunches — 30 reps (15 per side)

Rest for a maximum of one minute between rounds.

5. 20-Minute Tabatas

The last of these muscle-building workouts for men makes use of Tabata intervals. You'll certainly work up a sweat! "Tabata intervals are 20 seconds long followed by 10 seconds of rest. Each circuit below has four exercises, which you'll repeat twice before getting a break and switching up the moves," says McNulty.

Here's the workout:

Do the following workout to start sculpting lean muscle. Warm up for one minute by jogging in place, doing butt kicks, or high knees.

Tabata set #1:

Dumbbell Overhead Press — 20 seconds

Rest — 10 sec

Dumbbell Lateral Raises — 20 seconds

Rest — 10 seconds

Biceps Curl — 20 seconds

Rest — 10 sec

Overhead Triceps Extension — 20 seconds

Rest — 10 seconds

Repeat the circuit then rest for one minute.

Tabata set #2:

Alternating Lunges — 20 seconds

Rest — 10 seconds

Sumo Squat — 20 seconds

Rest — 10 seconds

Alternating Reverse Lunges — 20 seconds

Rest — 10 seconds

Good Mornings — 20 seconds

Rest — 10 seconds

Repeat the circuit then rest for one minute.

Tabata set #3:

Alternating Toe Touches — 20 seconds

Rest — 10 seconds

Dead Bugs — 20 seconds

Rest — 10 seconds

V-Ups — 20 seconds

Rest — 10 seconds

Bicycle Crunches — 20 seconds

Rest — 10 seconds

Repeat the circuit then rest for one minute.

Tabata set #4:

Squat Jumps — 20 seconds

Rest — 10 seconds

High Knees — 20 seconds

Rest — 10 seconds

Skaters — 20 seconds

Rest — 10 seconds

Burpees — 20 seconds

Rest — 10 seconds

Repeat the circuit.