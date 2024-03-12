The #1 Daily 10-Minute Workout to Build Strength

A common misconception about strength-building is that you need to spend countless hours lifting heavy weights in the gym. But what if we told you that you could build strength from the comfort of your home, using only your body weight, and in as little as 10 minutes a day? We spoke with Mike Masi, CPT, a certified personal trainer at Garage Gym Reviews, who unveils his #1 daily 10-minute workout to build strength.

Strength training is essential for maintaining muscle mass, improving bone density, and boosting metabolism. According to a 2019 study, 10-minute bouts of exercise are all you need to impact your strength and health positively. The trick is to make your workout efficient and effective by focusing on compound exercises that target multiple muscle groups simultaneously, which is exactly what Masi's 10-minute strength-building workout accomplishes. Incorporating this simple strength training routine into your daily schedule can boost not only your strength but also your overall fitness and ability to perform daily tasks.

"This regimen is designed to be fast-paced, with minimal rest between sets to keep the heart rate up for both strength and cardiovascular benefits," says Masi. "It can be adjusted based on your current fitness level. Remember, increasing the reps or sets may increase the total workout duration. However, increasing the resistance will increase the difficulty without changing the workout time frame."

Before diving into the workout, here's a quick breakdown of its timeframe:

Squats: 2 sets x 45 seconds = 1.5 minutes

Rest: 30 seconds x 1 = 0.5 minute

Pushups: 2 sets x 40 seconds = 1.33 minutes

Rest: 30 seconds x 1 = 0.5 minute

Plank with Shoulder Taps: 2 sets x 40 seconds = 1.33 minutes

Rest: 20 seconds x 1 = 0.33 minute

Lunges: 2 sets x 40 seconds = 1.33 minutes

Rest: 20 seconds x 1 = 0.33 minute

Tricep Dips: 2 sets x 40 seconds = 1.33 minutes

Rest: 20 seconds x 1 = 0.33 minute

Mountain Climbers: 2 sets x 40 seconds = 1.33 minutes

Rest: 20 seconds x 1 = 0.33 minute

Total Time: Approximately 10 minutes

Squats

Squats are a staple lower-body compound exercise that targets multiple muscle groups, including the quads, hamstrings, and glutes.

"Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, then lower your body as if sitting back into a chair, keeping your chest up and knees over your toes," Masi instructs. "Push through the mid-foot to return to the starting position. Hold a weight close to your chest to make this exercise more difficult." Aim for two sets of 15 reps with 30 seconds of rest between sets.

Pushups

Up next are pushups, the classic bodyweight exercise that targets the chest, shoulders, and triceps. They also engage those core muscles, which are essential for overall strength and stability.

Masi tells us, "Start in a plank position with your hands slightly wider than shoulder-width apart. Lower your body until your chest touches the floor, then push yourself back up. You can scale this exercise up or down by elevating your feet or hands." Do two sets of 10 reps with 30 seconds of rest between sets.

Plank with Shoulder Taps

This variation on the traditional plank is a fantastic exercise for strengthening the core, shoulders, and arms. Adding the shoulder taps keeps you moving throughout the entire exercise, helping you burn more calories.

"Start in a high plank position. Tap your left shoulder with your right hand and then your right shoulder with your left hand, alternating each time," says Masi. Complete two sets of 10 reps per side and rest for 20 seconds between sets.

Lunges

Lunges are another lower-body strengthening movement that engages the glutes, hamstrings, quads, and calves.

"Step forward with one leg, lowering your hips until both knees are bent at about a 90-degree angle," Masi explains. "Return to the starting position, and repeat with the other leg. Add weight in each hand to make this exercise more difficult." Perform two sets of 10 reps per leg. Rest for 20 seconds between sets.

Tricep Dips

Incorporating tricep-strengthening exercises will help you build upper-body strength since they also work your chest and shoulders.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Mai says, "Sit on the edge of a sturdy chair or bench. Place your hands next to your hips and slide your butt off the edge, bending your elbows to lower your body while keeping your chest tall and spine erect. Push back up." Aim for two sets of 10 reps with 20 seconds of rest between sets.

Mountain Climbers

The final exercise in this 10-minute strength-building workout is mountain climbers—a dynamic exercise that targets the core, shoulders, and legs. The high intensity of this move will boost your cardio, helping you torch more calories.

"Start in a plank position. Drive your knee toward your chest, and quickly switch legs, keeping your core tight. You can make this exercise easier if needed by elevating the surface your arms are on," says Mas. Do two sets of 20 reps per leg, and rest for 20 seconds between sets.