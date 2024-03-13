These 10-Minute Workouts Melt Belly Fat in Record Time

When you only have 10 minutes for a workout, every single repetition matters. This short amount of time might not seem like much, but when you aim to achieve certain weight-loss goals, maximizing the effectiveness of each rep is key. That's why I've put together my best 10-minute workouts to melt belly fat in record time.

Utilizing workout formats like EMOM (every minute, on the minute), AMRAPs (as many rounds as possible), and circuit intervals are foolproof ways to melt belly fat in record time. These structured approaches ensure you make the most out of every minute. When selecting exercises, prioritize movements that are both effective and efficient, aligning with the idea that "time is money."

When time is tight, but your weight-loss goals are non-negotiable, consider these five 10-minute workouts to melt belly fat and propel you forward at an unprecedented pace.

Workout #1: AMRAP (As Many Rounds As Possible)

This roundup of the best 10-minute workouts to melt belly fat kicks off with AMRAP. In this routine, your goal is to complete as many rounds as possible within the given time frame. Take breaks when necessary, but maintain a high intensity throughout to rev up your metabolism and maximize calorie burn.

1. Box Step-ups

Box step-ups improve lower-body strength and stability while targeting your quads, hamstrings, and glutes. Your options are endless with this movement, as you can easily adjust the box height, use tempos or pauses, and weight the exercise with different variations of holds to keep up the challenge. Not to mention the unilateral nature and constant movement pump up the intensity!

To knock out reps of box step-ups, position yourself in front of a sturdy box that's 12 to 20 inches in height. Next, lift one foot onto the box, and push to stand tall. Finish each rep by driving the opposite knee up. Perform five reps per side for the AMRAP.

2. Dumbbell Push Presses

The dumbbell push press harnesses the combined power of your lower and upper body. Your legs initiate the movement with a powerful drive out of the dip, emphasizing the "push" phase, while your arms follow through with force, accentuating the pressing action. This full-body, high-intensity exercise effectively targets and sculpts key muscle groups, such as the quads, glutes, shoulders, and triceps.

Position yourself with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding a dumbbell in each hand at shoulder height, palms facing inward. Squeeze your core, initiate a slight knee bend to create momentum, then explosively push your legs upward, driving through your feet to propel the dumbbells overhead. Simultaneously press the dumbbells upward, extending your arms until they are straight overhead. Your legs should provide the primary force, with your arms finishing the movement. Pause momentarily at the top position, then lower the dumbbells back down to shoulder height with control. Perform 10 reps for the AMRAP.

3. Cross-Body Mountain Climbers

Mountain climbers are well-known for being dynamic and intense, making them a fantastic option for sculpting abs and increasing workout intensity. Keeping your abdominal muscles engaged throughout each repetition is vital, preventing relaxation, which is particularly advantageous for AMRAP workouts focused on weight loss.

Perform mountain climbers by starting in a plank position and squeezing your core. Quickly alternate between driving each knee toward the opposite elbow. Maintain a fast pace, ensuring continuous core engagement. Perform 10 reps per side for the AMRAP.

Workout #2: EMOM

EMOM (every minute on the minute) workouts are ideal for weight loss in short timeframes because they're structured and intense. With each minute dedicated to a specific task, EMOM workouts push you to give your all, promoting high-intensity intervals that are proven to boost metabolism and fat burning. Plus, they often involve compound exercises that work multiple muscle groups at once, maximizing calorie expenditure and supporting muscle development, which are both crucial for weight loss.

Complete the given reps and rest for the remainder of that minute. The faster your work, the more time to rest you receive, but don't let that sacrifice form!

1. Dumbbell Deadlifts

Dumbbell deadlifts are a fantastic choice for weight loss EMOM workouts, providing a comprehensive full-body exercise that targets numerous muscle groups. This compound movement engages the lower body, core, back, and arms, making it incredibly effective for burning calories and building muscle.

Hold two dumbbells in front of your thighs with your palms facing inward to perform dumbbell deadlifts. Hinge at the hips while maintaining a flat back, sending your hips behind your heels. Lower the dumbbells to the floor on either side of your feet. Finally, push the floor away from you as you return to a standing position, engaging your glutes and hamstrings to complete the movement. Complete eight reps for the EMOM.

2. Alternating Bent-Over Rows

The alternating dumbbell bent-over row is a dynamic exercise focusing on the upper back, lats, and biceps while also engaging the core. With each pull toward your body, your core muscles stabilize your spine, particularly as the weight shifts. The alternating motion ensures a continuous flow of movement, effort, and intensity, perfect for maximizing reps during an EMOM workout.

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart to perform dumbbell bent-over rows, holding a dumbbell in each hand. Hinge at the hips, keeping your back straight and your chest up, with your torso at a 45-degree angle (close to parallel with the floor). Engage your core to stabilize and prevent rotation. Pull the dumbbell toward your hip, keeping your elbow close to your body, then lower it with control. Complete eight reps per side for the EMOM.

3. Side Plank with Hip Dips

Side planks with hip dips are a high-intensity exercise that amps up your weight-loss potential. This dynamic move targets the obliques and deep core muscles while engaging the shoulders and hips. As you dip your hip toward the ground, you intensify the challenge, increasing calorie burn and sculpting your midsection with each repetition.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

To execute the side plank with hip dips, begin in a side plank position, with your elbow under your shoulder, and stack your feet. Lower your hip in a controlled dip, then push it back up, squeezing your obliques. Focus on maintaining a straight line throughout each rep. Perform eight reps per side for the EMOM.

Workout #3 Circuit Intervals

This workout comprises of only two exercises, but they're full-body and highly effective. You'll alternate between 30 seconds of work and 30 seconds of rest for five rounds, ensuring a challenging session within just 10 minutes. Maximizing your effort during those 30 seconds of work is crucial, pushing yourself to complete high-quality reps for optimal results.

1. Kettlebell High-Pulls

Kettlebell high pulls are a stellar choice for weight-loss workouts, presenting a comprehensive challenge for the lower and upper body. This exercise promotes calorie burning and engages multiple muscle groups, including the legs, glutes, shoulders, and back. Mastering kettlebell high pulls enhances strength and coordination and elevates your heart rate, establishing an optimal weight-loss environment.

Position your feet at hip-width, and grasp the kettlebell between them in a squat position. Initiate the movement by pushing your legs through the floor to stand tall, explosively extending your hips and knees while pulling the kettlebell toward your chest, keeping your elbows high. Lower the kettlebell back to the starting position under control, maintaining proper form throughout.

2. Renegade Rows with Pushups

Combining renegade rows with pushups forms a powerful upper-body workout that promotes weight loss, enhances strength, and boosts muscle endurance, not to mention stability. This dynamic duo targets key muscle groups, including the lats, upper back, abs, chest, shoulders, and triceps, providing a comprehensive and effective workout.

Start in a plank position with your hands under your shoulders. Lift one hand, pulling your elbow to the ceiling in a strong rowing motion while balancing on the other arm. Alternate sides, maintaining stability and squeezing your core. Next, lower your body to the height of the dumbbells and push back up, executing a pushup.

Workout #4: Tabata Time!

Next on this roundup of 10-minute workouts to melt belly fat is all about Tabata. Tabata workouts are highly effective for weight loss in short periods due to their structure and intensity. These workouts consist of 20 seconds of high-intensity exercise followed by 10 seconds of rest, repeated for eight rounds per exercise, equalling mini four-minute workouts. After completing the first exercise, you'll rest for two minutes (you'll need it!) before completing the next. This interval format keeps the heart rate elevated throughout the session, maximizing calorie burn and fat loss.

1. Single-Arm Kettlebell Swings

Utilizing kettlebell swings in a Tabata workout for weight loss is a game-changer. These dynamic movements fire up your posterior chain, helping you shed pounds by developing lean muscle in your hamstrings, glutes, and lower back. Introducing single-arm alternating kettlebell swings into your routine takes things up a notch, pushing your core stability to the limit and ramping up the calorie burn.

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, grasping a kettlebell while standing tall. Hinge at your hips, maintaining straight arms, then explosively drive your hips forward to swing the kettlebell to chest height, powered by momentum from your lower body. Return the kettlebell between your legs in the hinge position and repeat the movement. Switch hands each round.

2. Medicine Ball Front Slams

Including front slams in a Tabata workout for weight loss is a smart move. These dynamic exercises zero in on your abs, especially the rectus abdominis, boosting strength, power, and endurance. With each slam, you dial up the intensity, maximizing your weight-loss potential while sculpting lean muscle mass. The trick? Stay committed to executing each rep with precision and focus, unlocking the full benefits of this effective exercise.

Here's a straightforward guide for front slams: Stand tall, holding a non-bouncing med ball. Engage your abs while raising the ball overhead until your arms extend. Slam the ball before you with power, engaging your abs further as you crunch down. Repeat for your preferred number of sets and reps or a set duration.

Workout #5: Core Circuit

This roundup of the best 10-minute workouts to melt belly fat wraps up with a core circuit. This workout comprises two exercises that will be blasting your core. You'll alternate between 45 seconds of work and 15 seconds of rest for five rounds, ensuring a challenging session within 10 minutes. Maximizing your effort during those 45 seconds of work is crucial, pushing yourself to complete high-quality reps for optimal results.

1. Plank with Hip Dips

Planks with hip dips are incredibly effective for core interval workouts because they can engage multiple core muscles simultaneously while adding dynamic movement. The plank position targets the entire core, including the rectus abdominis, obliques, and transverse abdominis, building strength and stability. Adding hip dips introduces a dynamic element, further engaging the obliques and deep core muscles.

Begin in a plank position with your forearms on the ground and your body straight from your head to your heels. Engage your core and, without rotating your torso, lower one hip toward the ground, then return to the plank position before repeating on the other side. Alternate hip dips while maintaining a stable plank.

2. Dumbbell Chops

The wood chop stands out among core exercises for its intense rotational movement, engaging multiple abdominal and back muscles for stability. Involving both legs and arms adds stability and mobility. With adaptability to different positions and resistance tools like dumbbells, kettlebells, and med balls, it offers variety and challenge. This flexibility allows targeted focus on different muscle groups, enhancing overall effectiveness.

Start by standing with your feet shoulder-width apart and staggered, holding a dumbbell at one hip. If the dumbbell starts on your right hip, step your left foot forward, and vice versa. Next, execute a diagonal chopping motion, lifting the dumbbell from hip to opposite shoulder while rotating your torso and squeezing the abs. Maintain a slight bend in your arms as you repeat the chopping motion for the prescribed reps. Repeat the chop on the other side.

Focus on engaging the core, exhale during the lift, and inhale during the return. Keep a slight squat position, and maintain proper form to avoid injury.