The Best Treadmill Pace for Fast-Tracking Your Weight Loss

Many gym-goers don't use treadmills to their fullest potential, even though they're very popular and versatile pieces of fitness equipment. For instance, did you know that establishing the right treadmill pace can be a total game-changer when it comes to burning calories? We chatted with experts who reveal the best treadmill pace for weight loss and how the treadmill can be a stellar calorie burner.

"The treadmill is one of the best machines to increase calorie expenditure under a controlled environment," explains Sarah Pope, CPT at Life Time Clarendon. "It is also one of many cardiovascular machines that provide a wealth of information for the user."

Dr. Milica McDowell, a doctor of physical therapy, certified exercise physiologist, and VP of operations at Gait Happens, adds, "The treadmill is a useful tool for weight loss. You can tell how far you went on your walk/jog/run and use that data to measure how your fitness is changing."

Now, let's explore the ideal pace you should aim for on the treadmill to maximize your calorie burn and reach your goals quickly.

The Best Treadmill Pace for Weight Loss

For optimal results, the best way to burn calories is to walk faster and reach your distance quicker. The more intense your workout, the higher the calorie burn will be—and it will keep working even after you hop off the treadmill.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"Pace relates to [the health benefits] you'll receive after the workout," explains McDowell. "If you are working out at >70% of your max heart rate, we expect to see a cardiovascular conditioning benefit. If you work out at 50% to 70% of your heart rate max, that's the sweet spot for body composition changes. This is due to the lower-intensity exercises burning fat rather than carbs as your workout fuel."

If your goal is to lose weight, McDowell says it's common for most individuals to walk less than 4 mph, jog less than 5 mph, and run about 6 mph.

That being said, it's important to note that speed selection is not a "one-size-fits-all" approach; it's more about maintaining a safe heart rate as you exercise.

A VO2 Max test, for instance, is beneficial for pinpointing the ideal training zones that will help you achieve your fitness goals and calorie burn most efficiently. It will also alert you to any cardiovascular system weaknesses.

"The V02 Max test measures how much oxygen your body utilizes during exercise (usually performed on a treadmill) for a given length of time," Pope shares. "Each person's training zone for optimal weight loss is based on how much energy comes from carbohydrates and or fats during exercise. This is an important resource as it aids in designing an effective and safe program."

If a VO2 Max test interests you so you can optimize your weight-loss workouts, speak to your personal trainer or a fitness professional.

When it comes down to it, being mindful of the correct training zone that utilizes your heart rate is essential in any fitness regimen. It will help you safely and accurately identify the speed you should maintain. "Monitoring your heart rate would be a more accurate protocol to follow vs. choosing a speed that you may or may not be able to withstand," Pope stresses.