5 Beginner Treadmill Workouts for Weight Loss

If you want to shed excess pounds, the treadmill should be your new best friend. Often overlooked as just a tool for cardio, the treadmill is a powerhouse for burning calories and accelerating weight loss. Whether new to fitness or getting back into the groove, these beginner-friendly treadmill workouts will help you ease into a routine while effectively torching fat. With the right plan, you can turn every step into progress toward your weight-loss goals.

Treadmills offer more than a steady pace session—they allow you to mix things up with intervals, inclines, and different speeds, keeping your workouts fresh and your body challenged. This variety is vital to avoiding plateaus and staying motivated. Plus, when paired with a balanced diet, these workouts can help you achieve sustainable weight loss.

No further introduction is needed; it's time to check out five of our best beginner treadmill workouts explicitly. These routines will help you build stamina, burn fat, and keep your workouts engaging and fun.

Benefits of Treadmill Workouts for Weight Loss

Treadmill workouts are excellent for weight loss because they offer precise control over pace, incline, and duration, allowing you to tailor each session to your fitness level. This customization helps you gradually increase the intensity of your workouts as you progress, ensuring consistent calorie burn and fat loss. Treadmills also allow you to monitor your performance in real time, making tracking progress and setting goals easier.

Incorporating inclines in your treadmill routine can significantly boost calorie burn by engaging more muscle groups, particularly in the legs and glutes. The added challenge accelerates fat loss and prevents plateaus, keeping your weight loss journey on track. Additionally, treadmills are easier on your joints than running on hard surfaces, reducing the risk of injury and enabling more frequent, consistent workouts.

How to Get Started with Treadmill Workouts

Starting with treadmill workouts is simple—focusing on consistency and gradual progression. Begin with routines that match your current fitness level, such as brisk walking or light jogs, and gradually increase intensity as your endurance improves. Aim for short, manageable sessions, around 15 to 20 minutes, and extend them as you get more comfortable.

Pair your treadmill workouts with a balanced diet rich in whole foods to maximize results. Track your progress, whether the distance covered or calories burned, to stay motivated. As you gain confidence, experiment with different speeds, inclines, and intervals to keep your workouts engaging and effective.

Remember, consistent exercise and mindful eating are key to successful weight loss.

5 Beginner Treadmill Workouts for Weight Loss

These five beginner-friendly treadmill workouts are designed to help you lose weight effectively. These routines focus on mixing up walking and jogging intervals, incorporating inclines, and gradually increasing speed to keep your body engaged. Whether you're looking to burn fat, boost endurance, or just get moving, these workouts will set you on the right path.

1. Basic Walk-Jog Intervals

What you need: Just your body and a treadmill. This workout is short and manageable, taking about 20 to 25 minutes.

The Routine:

Warm-up Walk (5 minutes at 2.5–3.5 mph)

Jog (1 minute at 4–5 mph)

Walk (2 minutes at 2.5–3.5 mph)

Repeat 5 to 8 times

Directions:

Start with a 5-minute warm-up walk at a comfortable pace. Alternate between 1 minute of jogging and 2 minutes of walking. Repeat this cycle 5 to 8 times, depending on your fitness level. Finish the workout with a 5-minute cool-down walk at a slow pace and light stretching.

2. Incline Power Walk

What you need: A treadmill with an incline setting. This 30 to 35-minute workout is perfect for targeting your glutes and legs while burning fat.

The Routine:

Warm-Up Walk (5 minutes at 2.5–3.5 mph, 0% incline)

Incline Walk (3 minutes at 3–4 mph, 5% incline)

Flat Walk (2 minutes at 3–4 mph, 0% incline)

Repeat 6–8 times

Directions:

Start with a 5-minute warm-up walk at a flat incline. Next, increase the incline to 5% and walk at a steady pace for 3 minutes. Lower the incline back to 0% and walk for 2 minutes to recover. Repeat the incline-flat cycle 6 to 8 times. End with a 5-minute cool-down walk and stretch your legs to enhance recovery.

3. Progressive Speed Build-Up

What you need: Just your body and a treadmill. This workout gradually increases intensity and takes about 25 to 30 minutes.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Routine:

Warm-up Walk (5 minutes at 2.5–3.5 mph)

Steady Walk (5 minutes at 3–4 mph)

Jog (5 minutes at 4–5 mph)

Fast Jog (5 minutes at 5–6 mph)

Cool-down Walk (5 minutes at 2.5–3.5 mph)

Directions:

Begin with a 5-minute warm-up walk. Progressively increase your speed every 5 minutes, starting with a steady walk, moving to a jog, and finally to a fast jog. After you've completed the fast jog, slow down for a 5-minute cool-down walk and stretch to relax your muscles.

4. HIIT Treadmill Workout

What you need: Just your body and a treadmill. This high-intensity interval workout is short and effective, taking about 20 to 25 minutes.

The Routine:

Warm-Up Walk (5 minutes at 2.5–3.5 mph)

Sprint (30 seconds at 6–7 mph)

Recovery Walk (90 seconds at 2.5–3.5 mph)

Repeat 8–10 times

Directions:

Start with a 5-minute warm-up walk. Sprint for 30 seconds, followed by a 90-second recovery walk. Repeat the sprint-recovery cycle 8 to 10 times. Finish with a 5-minute cool-down walk and stretch to cool down your body.

5. Steady State Endurance Walk

What you need: Just your body and a treadmill. This workout, which takes about 40 to 45 minutes, is ideal for building endurance and burning calories.

The Routine:

Warm-up Walk (5 minutes at 2.5–3.5 mph)

Steady Walk (30–35 minutes at 3–4 mph)

Cool-down Walk (5 minutes at 2.5–3.5 mph)

Directions: