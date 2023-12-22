These Before & After Weight Loss Pics Prove the '3-2-8' Workout Works

If you're into viral fitness trends and workouts, it's sometimes challenging to sift through the noise. On TikTok, for instance, you'll find a variety of routines that claim to slim down your waistline and help you drop pesky pounds. It's always inspiring to watch videos of people who have tried these regimens out for themselves, documented their journeys, and achieved visible results. Take the "3-2-8" workout, for example. People swear by it to get fit, and some of them are even sharing their jaw-dropping before and after transformations.

If you're curious about the 3-2-8 workout that boosts muscle strength, metabolism, and fitness, read on to learn more.

What is the 3-2-8 workout method?

For those of you who didn't already know, this workout method was brought to life by certified personal trainer and Pilates instructor, Natalie Rose. It requires you to complete three weekly barre/Pilates workouts, two days of strength exercises, and 8,000 steps per day—or three strength workouts, two days of barre/Pilates, and 8,000 steps a day.

"If you're ready to get in the best shape of your life, start the 3-2-8 method," Rose encouraged in her TikTok video. "I started it when I came off birth control and I gained loads of weight. I didn't really know what to do, and I didn't get very good advice from the doctors. All they suggested I do is start some low-impact training and reduce my cortisol levels or go back on birth control, which I didn't want to do. So I started following this method, and I lost so, so much, but I also found a method that works for my body and also allows me to stay consistent, because I am not burned out by the end of it."

Rose revealed she "lost so, so much" weight.

Rose herself documented her results doing the 3-2-8 strength/Pilates method, and her before and after videos (week one versus week four versus week eight) are ultra-motivating. She noted in her video caption, "I created the 3-2-8 workout method to help you feel snatched and strong while keeping your hormones happy."

"The results speak for themselves," Rose commented about her clients' before and after pictures.

Rose wrote, "Who's ready to put in the work?" and that "the results speak for themselves," in her video caption where she shared a few before and after pictures her clients took while on their 3-2-8 journeys.

Another TikToker raved this workout is her favorite for weight loss and sculpting a toned body.

TikTok user Maia Henry noted in her 3-2-8 workout video that the routine is "life-changing," and she will forever recommend it to anyone else who's on their own fitness journey. She explained, "I have tried just about every type of workout routine and have always gotten bored of each one or tired of it—between lifting [every day], doing just yoga/Pilates, doing just 10K steps a day, running [every day], etc. and this routine has been my absolute favorite in terms of building muscle, losing weight, toning body, and making it enjoyable/sustainable as possible with keeping your body in check and not ruining your cortisol levels or putting high stress on the body."

After completing the 3-2-8 method for 12 weeks, this TikToker revealed, "Now, your girl is strong; your girl is snatched."

TikTok user Maddy Mathews couldn't have enough great things to say about completing the 3-2-8 challenge for 12 weeks. On her final day of the workout, she revealed in a video, "Now, your girl is strong; your girl is snatched … she is putting in work! Probably for the first time in my life, I am so proud of my body."