5 Best Low-Intensity Cardio Workouts for Weight Loss

When you want to lose weight, not every workout has to be super intense to yield results. In fact, low-intensity cardio workouts can be just as productive in your journey toward shedding unwanted pounds. Low-intensity cardio is especially useful for those who seek something easier on the joints or enjoy a slower-paced workout session. That's why we chatted with the experts to determine the best low-intensity cardio workouts for weight loss. (You can thank us later!)

Walking

Lace up your sneakers and head outdoors or to the treadmill for a brisk walk. This tried-and-true form of cardio can support weight loss while giving your cardiovascular health a solid boost.

"You don't have to elevate your heart rate to the levels you do while running to achieve weight loss," explains April Gatlin, senior master coach for STRIDE Fitness. "I would recommend walking for 30-45 minutes to get your blood flowing and burn some calories. Add some inclines in as well to increase that burn!"

Hiking

Hiking is similar to walking and a stellar way to get your fill of low-intensity cardio. Gatlin recommends choosing a trail in the woods or mountains you love and hiking for a few miles.

This physical activity will get you outdoors and help burn calories. In fact, an hour of cross-country hiking for a person who weighs 125 pounds will torch approximately 170 calories, while someone who weighs 155 pounds will burn about 216 calories.

Light Jogging

Light jogging is an excellent choice if you want something a bit more intense than walking while still keeping things low-intensity.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"Pick up the pace just above your walking tempo, and you'll definitely feel a lift in your heart rate and a step closer to your weight loss goals," says Gatlin.

Indoor cycling

Indoor cycling is low-impact and allows you to select your desired speed and resistance. If you still want to achieve a solid burn while keeping the intensity light, Emma Belluomo, ISSA-CPT and CycleBar instructor, suggests using moderate resistance and pedaling between 75 and 100 RPMs.

"Anywhere from 15 to 30 minutes (or more if you have the time) can go a long way in supporting your weight-loss goals, but the most important thing is that you are moving and feeling strong," Belluomo tells us. "When you're ready to kick up the intensity of your indoor cycling, you can add intervals by cranking up the resistance or increasing your speed for 30 to 60 seconds at a time."

Yoga

Stretch it out and get your namaste on in a light yoga session.

According to Veronica Najera, ERYT-500 and the director of education for YogaSix, "Yoga can be a solid form of low-intensity cardio, especially a power-focused yoga class with strength-building poses and empowering flows that will generate heat in the muscles. A bonus of yoga is that it will also improve your flexibility."