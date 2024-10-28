7 Best Low-Intensity Exercises for Weight Loss

Low-intensity exercise is a gentler form of physical activity than high-intensity workouts, but it's still a stellar way to shed unwanted pounds. These exercises are ideal for those just starting out or individuals seeking a more mellow approach. We chatted with a personal trainer who outlines the best low-intensity exercises for weight loss you can easily work into your routine. These moves will be kind to your joints while helping you achieve your weight-loss goals.

When performing low-intensity workouts, such as brisk walking or jogging, your body utilizes fat as its main fuel source. "This is because fat oxidation, burning fat, is more efficient at lower heart rates," explains Ellen Thompson, CPT, Blink Fitness. "Low-intensity workouts are easier on the muscles and joints making them more sustainable exercises for longer periods. Since they are easier on the body, low-intensity workouts have a lower risk of injury."

Now, let's explore the best low-intensity exercises for weight loss, according to Thompson.

Walking

Good old-fashioned walking is an excellent low-intensity exercise that keeps your body moving and burns calories. So, lace up your sneakers and head outdoors or to the treadmill!6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"Walk briskly (you should be able to hold a conversation) and focus on maintaining good posture and swinging your arms," instructs Thompson. Complete 30 to 60 minutes of continuous walking.

Swimming

Swimming is another perfect low-intensity cardio option for weight loss. It engages your entire body and is a great calorie burner. In fact, a 125-pound person will burn approximately 180 calories swimming for 30 minutes, while an individual who weighs 155 pounds will burn around 216 calories.

How To Do It:

Swin laps steadily, all while focusing on proper technique and even strokes. Begin with 10 to 20 minutes of swimming, gradually increasing the time to 30 to 45 minutes.

Cycling

Whether you hop on an indoor bike or head to the pavement, cycling is a low-intensity exercise that can help you achieve your weight-loss goals.

How To Do It:

Ride at a pace where you experience slight resistance but don't find it challenging to pedal. Complete 20 to 45 minutes of "easy to moderate" cycling.

Rowing

Rowing works your upper and lower body, helping to boost muscle tone and build endurance. This amazing cardio workout fires up your arms, core, back, shoulders, and legs for an impactful, low-intensity session.

How To Do It:

Sit on the rowing machine with your feet secured on the footpad. Use your legs to push off and pull the handle to your chest. Keep your back straight. Return to the start position in a controlled movement. Row moderately for 20 to 30 minutes.

Elliptical

The elliptical replicates running or walking without putting excess stress on your joints, making it a stellar, low-impact calorie burner.

How To Do It:

Hold the handlebars and step smoothly. Focus on keeping your movements consistent. Use the elliptical for 20 to 45 minutes, maintaining a moderate pace.

Bodyweight Squats

The bodyweight squat is a simple move but proves to be an incredibly effective addition to any weight-loss routine. This exercise fires up major lower-body muscle groups, such as your hamstrings, glutes, and quads.

How To Do It:

Stand tall with your feet planted shoulder-distance apart. Bend at the hips to descend into a squat, keeping your chest tall and back straight. Lower until your thighs are parallel to the floor. Rise back to the start position. Complete 3 to 4 sets of 12 to 15 reps.

Bodyweight Glute Bridge

The bodyweight glute bridge tones and strengthens the glutes, core, and hamstrings. It's simple to perform and yields major rewards.

How To Do It:

Lie flat on your back on the floor with your knees bent and feet flat. Press into the heels to raise your hips toward the ceiling. Squeeze your glutes at the top Lower back to the floor. Complete 3 to 4 sets of 15 to 20 reps.