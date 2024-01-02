The 30-Day Treadmill Workout Plan To Melt Belly Fat

One of the most time-tested ways to shed fat is simple: Lace up your trainers, open the door, and start moving around your neighborhood. Whether you choose a long brisk walk or a steady jog, it's one of the easiest, simplest, and most popular ways to drop weight and improve your physique. But when the weather is bad, who wants to go running? If it's too cold, wet, or icy, it could even be dangerous to expose yourself to harsh conditions for a long period of time. Thank goodness they invented the treadmill. I put together the ultimate 30-day treadmill workout to melt belly fat and get into shape.

In this article, gear up for an awesome month-long workout routine you can do with just a regular treadmill. Over time, it'll improve your conditioning, endurance, and waistline. Even better, it'll gradually ramp up over the month so your body can adapt and improve (instead of getting too fatigued far too quickly).

For the best results, I recommend investing in a heart rate monitor, preferably with a chest strap, so you can dial in your training. Many treadmills have one that measures the pulse from your hands, but it isn't always accurate or practical.

Your exercises:

Here are the exercises you'll use for your 30-day treadmill workout, followed by the exact training program. Always warm up before doing the exercises and do a gentle cool down. Do these on your non-weight-training days. If you have to do them on your lifting days, do these before your weight workout. Also, make sure to take at least one full day off from training per week. Good luck!

Treadmill Hike

Set the incline to at least 12%, and walk at a pace where your heart rate is between 135 to 150 bpm for time.

Treadmill Run

With a treadmill (between 0 to 3% grade), jog at a pace where your heart rate is between 135 to 150 bpm for time.

Treadmill Fartlek Run

Jog at an easy pace between 135 to 150 bpm. Then, increase the speed so you run at 70 to 80% intensity for 10 to 20 seconds. Next, return the speed back down to your easy pace. Repeat every few minutes.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Treadmill Fartlek Hike

Hike at a pace between 135 to 150 bpm. Next, bump up the speed so you run at 70 to 80% intensity for 10 to 20 seconds. Finally, return the speed down to your easy pace. Repeat every few minutes.

Tempo Intervals

Do a 10-second sprint at 70 to 80% intensity (not full speed). Wait until your heart rate drops below 135. Then, perform another sprint.

Threshold Intervals

Run at a pace between 155 to 165 bpm for the specified amount of time. Rest for 2 to 3 minutes. Then, repeat.

Treadmill Pushes

Find a regular treadmill and, while a treadmill belt is stationary, grab the handles, and sprint by pushing the belt backward as fast as you can. Do it for a short duration, rest, and repeat.

Week 1

Workout 1: Treadmill hike 20 to 30 minutes

Workout 2: Treadmill run 20 to 30 minutes

Workout 3: Treadmill hike 30 to 40 minutes

Workout 4: Treadmill fartlek run 20 to 30 minutes

Week 2

Workout 1: Treadmill fartlek hike 30 to 40 minutes

Workout 2: Tempo intervals 8 to 10 reps

Workout 3: Treadmill fartlek run 30 to 40 minutes

Workout 4: Tempo intervals 10 to 12 reps

Week 3

Workout 1: Treadmill fartlek run 30 to 40 minutes

Workout 2: Threshold intervals 4 x 3 minutes

Workout 3: Tempo intervals 12 to 15 reps

Workout 4: Threshold intervals 3 x 5 minutes

Week 4+

Workout 1: Treadmill pushes 8 to 10 reps

Workout 2: Treadmill hike 30 to 40 minutes

Workout 3: Treadmill pushes 15 reps

Workout 4: Threshold intervals 4 x 5 minutes

Workout 5: Treadmill pushes 20 reps