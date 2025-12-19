5 Standing Moves That Flatten Lower Belly Faster Than Floor Exercises After 50

A fitness expert breaks down the best standing moves to fire up your lower belly and burn fat.

Is a flat belly on your fitness bucket list? If so, you’ve come to the right place. This area of the body is a common spot to accumulate extra fat—and although it’s easy to put on, it can be challenging to lose. We spoke with Chad Lipka, fitness expert and president of North Shore Sauna, who shares five standing moves that flatten lower belly fat quicker than floor exercises after 50.

Standing exercises work quite effectively, as they fire up your core, along with several major muscle groups at the same time. You’ll burn calories, speed up your metabolism, and eliminate unwanted fat.

“When you work your core in a standing position, as compared to on the floor, your lower belly gets fired up in a distinct way because you have to stabilize your entire kinetic chain (from foot to pelvis) while controlling movement against gravity,” Lipka tells us. “After 50, the lower belly can sag and become more resistant to shift due to hormonal changes, reduced muscle activation in what’s called the transverse abdominis and years of sitting that tighten hip flexors and ‘switch off’ deep core support. Standing resistance moves counteract this by challenging the core in a way that mimics how it is used in everyday life: to stabilize while you move.”

Below, Lipka reveals his favorite standing exercises to help reduce lower belly fat after 50.

Standing Knee Drives

Begin standing tall. Reach your left arm overhead. Drive your right knee up toward your elbow. Feel the stretch and contraction. Return to the start position. Then, reach your right arm overhead and drive your left knee up toward your elbow. Complete 3 sets of 12 reps on each side.

High March Rounded Core Holds

Begin standing tall with your feet hip-width apart and arms relaxed at your sides. Activate your core by rounding your upper back gently and tucking your ribs in toward your pelvis. Lift your left knee to hip level while maintaining the rounded position. Hold the knee lift for 3 seconds, keeping your shoulders relaxed. Lower. Repeat on the other side, lifting your right knee to hip level and holding the lift for 3 seconds before lowering. Perform 3 sets of 20 seconds.

Standing Pelvic Tucks

Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart and shoulders relaxed. Activate your core by drawing your belly button in toward your spine. Tuck your pelvis by squeezing the glutes and tilting your pelvis back just a bit, flattening the lower back. Hold the tuck for a moment before slowly returning to the start position. Perform 3 sets of 15 reps.

Diagonal Core Pulls

Set a cable pulley at the low position and attach a rope. Stand sideways beside the machine with your feet shoulder-width apart and knees bent just a bit. Take hold of the handle with both hands near the hip that’s closest to the cable. Activate your core. Pull the handle diagonally up and across your body toward the opposite shoulder, naturally rotating your torso. Hold briefly at the moment, squeezing your obliques, before returning to the start position. Perform 3 sets of 10 reps on each side.

Kick-Back Extensions