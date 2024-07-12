10 Easy Nightly Exercises for Your Best Sleep Yet

A solid night of shuteye is so important. Not only will it make you feel well-rested and refreshed the next morning, but it also improves how well your brain works, your wellness, and your overall mood. Being sleep-deprived places you at risk for many chronic health issues, including heart disease, dementia, high blood pressure, obesity, and stroke. If you're looking to improve your slumber, we have some of the best easy nighttime exercises to help you achieve your best sleep yet.

It's important to note that people respond differently to exercising close to bedtime. In some cases, a workout is not beneficial and can result in quite the opposite of generating restful shuteye. In many situations, however, certain exercises can be extremely helpful for promoting a solid night's sleep.

"There are certain types of exercise that more consistently improve sleep quality and how quickly you fall asleep. These exercises are designed to relax muscles in your body. If your muscles are more relaxed and less tense, you will fall asleep more easily," explains Domenic Angelino, CPT and author from the International Personal Trainer Academy (NPTA).

Exercises that stretch out your muscles can create a relaxing effect and decrease tension in your body. This, in turn, can help you fall into dreamland more seamlessly. "These exercises also have the lowest risk of accidentally making it harder to sleep because they don't cause your body to release the cascade of hormones that moderate to high-intensity exercise would," says Angelino.

Moderate to high-intensity workouts are more beneficial for boosting sleep duration when they're performed well before bedtime—at least several hours before tucking yourself in.

Now, let's get into Angelino's 10 best nighttime exercises for better sleep. He recommends choosing a handful you're attracted to rather than doing all 10 every night. However, if you're ambitious and want to aim for all 10, Angelino keeps the durations short so your workout doesn't do the opposite and compromise your ability to fall asleep.

Deep Breathing

Engaging in deep breathing exercises before bed can help alleviate stress and anxiety from the day—research says so! Angelino recommends taking 10 slow and deep breaths. Inhale for three to five seconds, and take another three to five seconds to exhale.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

People Swear by the 'Drunken Monkey' Exercise for Better Sleep: 'You'll Sleep Better, I Promise'

Progressive Muscle Relaxation (PMR)

"[Progressive muscle relaxation (PMR)] is usually recommended for increasing sleep quality since it's quick, effective, and can be done when already in bed," explains Angelino.

Begin lying flat on your back. Choose a muscle to squeeze for one to three seconds, then consciously relax it after holding the squeeze. Move on to the next muscle until you do all major muscle groups in your lower and upper body.

"This will help reduce the resting tension of those muscles since you are forcing them to relax a little by consciously doing so," says Angelino. "The reason you squeeze the muscle first is to help you get the muscle to a point where you can more easily tell it to relax. It can help you reduce the resting tension of muscles you didn't even know were tight."

Cat-Cow

The gentle "cat-cow" movement will alleviate any tension in your spine. To perform it, assume an all-fours position with your palms and knees on the floor. Breathe in as you move into cat pose; arch your back, lower your belly button toward the ground, and shift your gaze toward the sky. Then, exhale and move into cow pose; tuck your belly button inward as you round your back and bring your chin toward your chest. Perform one set of 15-second holds for each position.

Do This Quick & Easy Nightly Workout To Melt Fat While You Sleep

Lying Trunk Extension Stretch

Play

Begin this exercise by lying flat on your stomach on a yoga mat with your legs extended and your hands on the ground by your shoulders. Activate your core. Bring your hands behind your back, and gradually lift your upper body—shoulders, head, and chest—off the mat by engaging the muscles in your back. Hold the stretch for 15 seconds before lowering back to the start position. Complete one set.

Seated Wide-Legged Forward Bend Stretch

Play

Sit on a yoga mat and extend your legs in front of you. Then, spread your legs as wide as you're comfortably able to, keeping your toes pointing up toward the sky. Assume a tall seated stance. Gradually begin to bend forward and lower your torso toward the ground. Don't round your back. Hold the stretch for 15 seconds while taking deep breaths. Complete one set.

The #1 Nightly Yoga Workout for Your Best Sleep Ever

Seated Toe Touch Stretch

Start the seated toe touch by sitting tall on the ground with both legs extended ahead of you. Make sure your feet are together, and your toes are pointed up. Reach your arms overhead, bend your hips, and reach forward to touch your toes. Hold this stretch for 15 seconds. Complete one set.

Seated Side Bend Stretch

Begin sitting tall, cross-legged on the floor. Engage your core. Lengthen your left arm out to the side and reach it overhead as you bend and stretch to the right. Hold the stretch for 15 seconds. Repeat by reaching your right arm overhead and bending toward your left side, holding for 15 seconds. Complete one set.

7 Easy Yoga Exercises for Your Best Sleep

Seated Chest Stretch

Play

Start seated on the floor on a yoga mat with your legs extended ahead of you and your toes pointed toward the sky. Sit tall with your core engaged. Place your hands behind your back. Lift your chest and gaze toward the sky as you roll both shoulders back. Hold the stretch for 15 seconds. Complete one set.

Butterfly Stretch Hold

Start seated tall with your legs ahead of you. Next, bring the soles of your feet together, spreading your knees out to the side. Activate your core. Hold the butterfly stretch for 15 seconds. Complete one set.

Seated Overhead Triceps Stretch

Play

Start seated with your legs crossed on the floor, or sit tall in a chair. Engage your core. Raise your right arm overhead, bending your elbow to point toward the sky. Enhance the stretch by pressing against your right elbow with your left hand. Hold the stretch for 15 seconds. Do the same on the opposite side, holding for 15 seconds. Complete one set.