This 8-Minute Bodyweight Flow Burns More Calories Than Cardio Classes After 55

After hitting 55, your body responds differently to workouts. Recovery time, joint health, and muscle density shift, meaning high-impact cardio classes aren’t always the best or safest way to get into shape. According to Karen Ann Canham, CEO and founder of Karen Ann Wellness, a well-structured bodyweight routine that blends stability, mobility, and strength training elements can melt calories while promoting strong, healthy joints and longevity. That’s why Canham came up with an eight-minute bodyweight flow to boost your fitness after 55.

“Unlike steady-state cardio, this kind of flow builds metabolic muscle, the kind that continues burning calories long after you finish your workout,” Canham explains. “It also supports hormone balance and bone density, two critical factors in maintaining a healthy metabolism later in life.”

Complete the sequence below as a continuous flow, moving from one exercise into the next with minimal rest periods. Perform two rounds in total, resting for one minute in between rounds.

Squats

“Bodyweight squats activate large muscle groups—glutes, quads, and hamstrings—for maximum calorie burn and metabolic boost, Canham tells us.

As for form, make sure to keep your feet shoulder-distance apart, maintain a tall chest, and sit back into your heels as you slowly lower.

Begin by standing tall with your feet shoulder-width apart. Extend your arms in front of you or place your hands on your hips. Use a chair for support, if necessary. Bend at the knees and hips as you lower into a squat. Use control to descend until your thighs assume a “sitting” position or lower. Press through your heels to return to standing. Perform the exercise for 1 minute.

Modified Pushups

“Modified pushups strengthen the chest, shoulders, and arms while engaging the core, improving upper-body tone and posture,” Canham points out.

You can perform this exercise from your knees or a full plank position, lowering your chest toward the ground and maintaining a tight core throughout.

Begin on all fours on a mat, placing your hands just outside shoulder-width. Rest your knees on the ground so your body is straight from head to knees. Activate your core and keep your back flat. Bend your elbows to lower your chest toward the ground. Press back up. Perform the exercise for 1 minute.

Standing Cross-Body Knee Lifts

“The standing cross-body knee lift elevates the heart rate and works the obliques and hip flexors — a gentle but effective way to strengthen the midsection,” Canham says. “Bring your right knee toward your left elbow and alternate sides with control.”

Begin standing tall with your feet hip-width apart and hands behind your head. Lift your left knee as you twist your torso and bring your right elbow toward it. Return to the center. Lift your right knee as you twist your torso and bring your left elbow to meet it. Continue to alternate sides with control, performing the exercise for 1 minute.

Reverse Lunges

“The reverse lunge builds lower-body strength and balance while engaging stabilizing muscles for joint protection,” Canham tells us. “[This exercise requires you to] step one leg back, lower into a lunge, and return to standing. Alternate sides.”

To begin, stand with your feet hip-distance apart and arms at your sides. Maintain a tall chest. Step your left foot back a few feet, making sure to land on the ball of your foot. Lower into a lunge position until your front thigh is parallel to the ground and your back knee hovers just above the floor. Press through your front heel to rise back up to standing. Perform the exercise for 1 minute.

Plank Hold

The plank hold is a real powerhouse move for your core that boosts stability and strength from your head all the way down to your toes.

“A classic plank hold strengthens the entire core and back chain, supporting posture and spinal alignment,” Canham explains. “[This move requires you to] Hold from the forearms or elevated surface like a bench or countertop.”

Assume a forearm plank with your forearms on the floor—elbows under your shoulders—and body straight from head to heels. Avoid letting your hips sag or rise. Hold your plank position with proper form for 45 seconds.

Chair-Assisted Tricep Dips

“The chair-assisted tricep dip tones the triceps, shoulders, and upper back—key for maintaining strength in daily tasks,” Canham tells us.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

You’ll use a sturdy chair, couch, or surface for this move as you lower halfway down, making sure your elbows don’t flare out, and press back up.

Begin sitting at the edge of a sturdy chair. Place your hands on the edge of the seat and lift your tailbone off the chair. Walk your feet away until your knees, hips, and torso form 90-degree angles. Activate your core and keep your shoulders relaxed as you bend your elbows to lower your body just below the seat. Press back up until your arms are straight, engaging your triceps as you do so. Perform chair-assisted tricep dips for 45 seconds.

Glute Bridges

“The glute bridge strengthens the glutes and hamstrings, improves hip mobility, and boosts lower-body power,” Canham notes.

This move calls for you to lie on your back with bent knees as you lift your hips toward the sky, squeezing your glutes as you do so.

Begin by lying flat on your back with bent knees and feet hip-width apart on the floor, arms at your sides with palms pressing into the ground. Press through your heels to lift your hips until your body forms a straight line from head to heels. Squeeze your buttocks, holding at the top for a moment. Lower your hips back to the start position. Perform this exercise for 1 minute.

Standing March

Wrapping up this eight-minute bodyweight flow with standing marches or light jogging in place keeps your heart rate elevated.

“This final exercise supports cardiovascular health while gently conditioning the joints,” Canham points out.

Stand tall, feet hip-width apart. Lift your left knee up to hip height. Lower your foot and repeat with your right knee and left arm. Maintain good posture throughout. Perform standing marches for 30 seconds.

On a final note, Canham tells us, “Unlike high-intensity cardio, bodyweight training builds long-term strength and energy instead of draining it. The result? A body that feels lighter, stronger, and more capable every year, not just during the workout.”