The Best 90-Day Workout To Melt Your 'Santa Belly' Before the Holidays

Tis' the season for joy, celebrations, and, well, Santa bellies. But if you're dreading the prospect of trying to squeeze into your holiday party outfit, don't worry, because we've got a game plan to help you bid farewell to that extra baggage around your midsection before the holidays roll in. We chatted with an expert who shares with us the best 90-day workout to melt belly fat before the holidays.

With the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, it's easy to let fitness fall by the wayside. According to a survey of 2,000 U.S. adults conducted by OnePoll, Americans anticipate gaining an average of eight pounds over the holidays. But what if you could dedicate the next 90 days to a workout routine that targets your Santa belly and helps you look and feel your best when it's time to deck the halls?

Here, we consulted Gianna Masi, CPT, RDN, a certified personal trainer and registered dietitian with Barbend, who curated the ultimate 90-day workout plan that's tailored to tackle stubborn belly fat. It's a comprehensive approach that blends cardio, strength training, and core exercises to maximize your belly fat loss.

The workout is split into three 30-day phases (one per month), each with a specific focus on building strength while trimming up your waistline. Masi offers the following advice before diving in, "Unless noted otherwise, the tempo for all movements is slow and controlled while lowering (two to three seconds) with a forceful lifting. Use a weight that leaves two to three reps in the tank. Reps for one arm or one leg movements are always per side. For example, a reverse lunge with 12 reps prescribed is 12 reps for each leg. For reps assigned with a rep range, such as 12 to 15, try to get all the reps of the upper range. Once you can, it's time to increase the weight."

Warm-Up and Cool-Down Protocol

Fitness 101: If you don't warm up or cool down, you skyrocket your risk of injury. Follow Masi's protocol to make sure your blood is pumping and your body is sufficiently warmed up before jumping into the workouts.

1. Cardio Machine

Hop on your cardio machine of choice for your warm-up, and focus on your breathing. Do this for three minutes.

2. 90-90 Hip Lifts

Sets: 2

2 Reps: 5 breaths

Lie on your back with your knees bent at 90-degree angles and your feet flat on the floor. Place your arms by your sides, palms facing down. Tighten your core, and squeeze your glutes as you lift your hips off the ground, creating a straight line from your knees to your shoulders. Hold for a moment, then lower your hips.

3. Wall Press Abs

Sets: 1

1 Reps: 8 per side

Stand with your back against a wall and your feet about hip-width apart. Press your lower back into the wall, engaging your core muscles. From this position, contract your abdominal muscles as if you're trying to bring your navel toward your spine. Hold this contraction for a few seconds while continuing to breathe normally.

4. Reverse Baby Crawls

Play

Sets: 2

2 Reps: 6 yards

Start on your hands and knees, with your hands directly under your shoulders and your knees under your hips. Lift your knees slightly off the ground, keeping them close to the floor. Begin to move backward, taking tiny steps with your hands and feet while maintaining a flat back.

5. Inchworm

Sets: 2

2 Reps: 5 to 10 yards

Stand with your feet hip-width apart. Bend at your waist, and reach your hand toward the floor, keeping your legs straight. Walk your hands forward until you are in a plank position with your body in a straight line from your head to your heels. Then, walk your hands back toward your feet and return to a standing position.

6. Reverse Cross-Connect March

Play

Sets: 2

2 Reps: 8 per side

Stand tall. Simultaneously lift your right leg and your left arm, bringing them toward each other as you crunch your body. Step back as you lower your raised leg. Repeat with the opposite arm and leg, and continue to march back.

Phase 1: Weeks 1-4

"While this block will challenge you metabolically, we're amping up the strength focus here," says Masi. "Move quickly on the first Fast Feet and Power series, have great intent on the strength work and push the intensity, and make sure to push the pace on conditioning days. This first phase is getting you used to the flow of the workouts, which variations work best for you based on your body, and how to perform the movements you'll do for the next 12 weeks. Don't worry about this week being super tough, come out feeling confident to up the intensity next week."

1. Fast Feet Series

Sets: 2

2 Reps: 10 seconds

10 seconds Rest: 20 seconds

20 seconds Exercises: low runs, low pogos, fast food shuffle

2. Speed + Power

Sets: 2

2 Reps: 10 yards

10 yards Rest: 30 seconds

30 seconds Exercises: march, non-counter movement box jump, tall kneeling slam

3. Squats

Sets: 1

1 Reps: 10

10 Rest: 60

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, toes slightly turned out. Keep your chest up and your back straight. Bend your knees and hips, lowering your body as if you're sitting back in a chair. Go as low as your flexibility allows, ideally until your thighs are parallel to the ground. Push through your heels to return to the standing position.

4. Lat Pulldowns

Sets: 1

1 Reps: 10

10 Rest: 60

Sit at a lat pulldown machine with your knees secured under the pads. Reach up and grip the bar with your hands slightly wider than shoulder-width apart. Pull the bar down to your chest while keeping your back straight and your chest up. Slowly return the bar to the starting position.

5. Dumbbell Shoulder Presses

Sets: 2

2 Reps: 12 to 15

12 to 15 Rest: 30

Sit on a bench with a backrest, or stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Hold a dumbbell in each hand at shoulder height, palms facing forward. Push the dumbbells upward until your arms are fully extended overhead, then lower them back to shoulder height.

6. Kettlebell Deadlifts

Sets: 2

2 Reps: 12 to 15

12 to 15 Rest: 30

Stand with your feet hip-width apart and a kettlebell placed between your feet. Bend at your hips and knees, keeping your back straight, and grab the kettlebell handle. Stand up straight while holding the kettlebell, pushing your hips forward and straightening your knees.

7. Swiss Ball Dead Bugs

Play

Sets: 2

2 Reps: 6 per side

6 per side Rest: 60 seconds

Lie on your back with a Swiss ball held in your hands and your knees lifted so your hips and knees are at a 90-degree angle. Extend your right arm and left leg simultaneously while keeping your lower back pressed into the floor. Return to the starting position, and repeat with the opposite arm and leg.

Phase 2: Weeks 5-8

"Now that you're familiar with the new routine and know what weights to use, it's time to hit the gas pedal," says Masi. "Phase 1 was about fueling up the rocket ship. Phase 2 is lift-off."

1. Jumping Jack Series

Sets: 2

2 Reps: 15 seconds

15 seconds Rest: 20 seconds

20 seconds Exercises: jumping jacks, seal jacks, skier jacks

2. Speed + Power

Sets: 2

2 Reps: 10 yards

10 yards Rest: 30 seconds

30 seconds Exercises: skip, counter movement box jump, standing slam

3. Squat of Choice

Sets: 3

3 Reps: 10

10 Rest: 45 seconds

45 seconds Notes: same as Phase 1, except add 10 to 20 lbs.

4. Lat Pulldowns

Sets: 3

3 Reps: 10

10 Rest: 45 seconds

45 seconds Notes: same as Phase 1, except add 10 to 20 lbs.

5. Dumbbell Lateral Raises

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, holding a dumbbell in each hand by your sides with your palms facing your body. Keep your arms slightly bent and your back straight. Lift the dumbbells out to the sides until they reach shoulder height, forming a T shape with your body. Lower them back down slowly.

6. Dumbbell Deadlifts

Stand with your feet hip-width apart and a dumbbell in each hand in front of your thighs. Maintain a straight back as you hinge at your hips and bend your knees slightly to lower the dumbbells to the ground. Keep the dumbbells close to your body throughout the movement. Stand back up by straightening your hips and knees, returning to the starting position.

7. Weighted Dead Bugs

Play

Lie on your back with your knees bent at a 90-degree angle and your arms extended straight up toward the ceiling, holding dumbbells or weight plates. Lower your right arm and left leg toward the floor simultaneously, keeping your lower back pressed against the ground. Return to the starting position and repeat with the opposite arm and leg.

Phase 3: Weeks 9-12

"Last phase of the program. Time to put all your hard work to the test," says Masi.

1. Low Box Jumps

Play

Sets: 3

3 Reps: 10

10 Rest: 20

Stand in front of a low box or platform with your feet shoulder-width apart. Bend your knees and swing your arms back. Explosively jump onto the box, landing softly with your knees slightly bent. Step back down and repeat.

2. Speed + Power

Sets: 3

3 Reps: 8

8 Rest: 30 seconds

30 seconds Exercises: run, hurdle jumps, standing medicine ball rainbow slam

Medicine Ball Rainbow Throws: Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding a medicine ball with both hands in front of your chest. Engage your core and twist your torso to one side while raising the ball overhead, creating a rainbow-like arc. Bring the ball back down to the starting position and repeat on the other side.

3. Squat of Choice

Sets: 3

3 Reps: 10

10 Rest: 60 seconds

60 seconds Notes: same as Phase 2, except add 10 to 20 lbs.

4. Lat Pulldowns

Sets: 3

3 Reps: 10

10 Rest: 60 seconds

60 seconds Notes: same as Phase 2, except add 10 to 20 lbs.

5. Barbell Shoulder Presses

Sets: 3

3 Reps: 8 to 10

8 to 10 Rest: 45 seconds

Sit or stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding a barbell at shoulder height with an overhand grip. Press the barbell overhead until your arms are fully extended. Lower it back down to shoulder height and repeat.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

6. Barbell Deadlifts

Sets: 3

3 Reps: 8 to 10

8 to 10 Rest: 45 seconds

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, a barbell on the ground in front of you. Bend at your hips and knees to lower yourself to the bar, keeping your back straight and your chest up. Grip the bar with your hands slightly wider than shoulder-width apart. Push through your heels, straighten your hips and knees, and lift the bar by extending your hips and standing up. Lower the bar back down by bending at your hips and knees.

7. Dead Bug + Crunch

Sets: 3

3 Reps: 4 per side

4 per side Rest: 60 seconds

Lie on your back with your arms extended toward the ceiling and your knees bent at a 90-degree angle. Simultaneously lower your right arm and left leg toward the floor while keeping your lower back pressed to the ground. Return to the starting position, and repeat with the opposite arm and leg. Follow this with a regular crunch, lifting your upper back off the ground.