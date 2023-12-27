5 Ab Workouts That Burn the Most Calories

When it comes to sculpting a strong core and burning calories simultaneously, strategic ab workouts are key. Engaging multiple muscle groups and incorporating high-intensity movements can elevate your calorie burn while chiseling your midsection. These are the five ab workouts that burn the most calories that I always recommend to my clients.

Incorporating these calorie-burning ab workouts into your fitness routine can help you achieve a strong, defined core while maximizing your overall calorie expenditure. Remember to maintain proper form, stay hydrated, and combine these exercises with a well-balanced diet for optimal results. Whether you prefer the intensity of HIIT or the stability of bodyweight exercises, there's a calorie-burning ab workout for everyone.

Workout #1: High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) Abs Circuit

HIIT is renowned for its ability to torch calories in a short amount of time. By incorporating explosive movements and short rest periods, this ab workout will kick your metabolism into high gear.

1. Mountain Climbers (3 sets x 30 seconds)

Start in a plank position. Alternately bring your knees toward your chest in a running motion. Keep a brisk pace for 30 seconds.

2. Russian Twists (3 sets x 20 reps)

Sit on the ground with your knees bent and your feet flat. Lean back slightly, maintaining a straight spine. Twist your torso, touching the ground on each side.

3. Burpees (3 sets x 15 reps)

Begin in a standing position. Drop into a squat position, placing your hands on the ground. Kick your feet back into a plank, and immediately return to the squat. Jump up from the squat position.

4. Plank Jacks (3 sets x 30 seconds)

Start in a plank position. Jump your feet out and in, keeping your core engaged. Maintain a steady pace for 30 seconds.

Workout #2: Kettlebell Core Crusher

Kettlebell exercises require a combination of strength and stability, making them highly effective for burning calories while sculpting your abs.

1. Kettlebell Swings (4 sets x 15 reps)

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding the kettlebell with both hands. Hinge at your hips, and swing the kettlebell between your legs. Thrust your hips forward, swinging the kettlebell to chest height.

2. Turkish Get-Ups (3 sets x 10 reps per side)

Lie on your back with a kettlebell in one hand. Follow a series of movements to stand up while keeping the kettlebell overhead. Reverse the movements to return to the starting position.

3. Windmill (3 sets x 12 reps each side)

Hold a kettlebell in one hand overhead. Keep your legs straight, and hinge at your hips, reaching toward the opposite foot. Maintain a strong core throughout the movement.

4. Russian Kettlebell Twists (3 sets x 20 reps)

Sit on the ground with your knees bent and your feet elevated. Hold the kettlebell with both hands, and twist your torso, touching the ground on each side.

Workout #3: Tabata Core Blast

Tabata training involves short bursts of intense exercise followed by brief rest periods. This approach keeps your heart rate elevated, promoting calorie burn throughout and after the workout.

1. Hollow Body Hold (4 sets x 20 seconds)

Lie on your back with your legs and arms extended. Lift your head, arms, and legs a few inches off the ground, creating a "hollow" shape. Hold for 20 seconds.

2. Leg Raises (4 sets x 15 reps)

Lie on your back with your legs straight. Lift your legs toward the ceiling, then lower them without letting them touch the ground.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

3. Planks (4 sets x 30 seconds)

Hold a plank position with your body in a straight line. Engage your core, and maintain the position for 30 seconds.

4. Bicycle Crunches (4 sets x 20 reps)

Lie on your back, lift your legs, and bring your right elbow toward your left knee while extending the right leg. Repeat on the other side in a cycling motion.

Workout #4: Bodyweight Blast

No equipment? No problem. This bodyweight ab workout utilizes your body's resistance to sculpt and define your core muscles while burning calories.

1. Plank to Alternating Knee Tuck (3 sets x 15 reps)

Start in a plank position. Bring your right knee toward your chest, then switch to the left. Maintain a steady pace.

2. Reverse Crunches (3 sets x 20 reps)

Lie on your back with your hands by your sides. Lift your legs toward the ceiling, then curl your hips off the ground.

3. Spiderman Planks (3 sets x 15 reps each side)

Begin in a plank position. Bring your right knee toward your right elbow, then switch to the left.

4. Toe Touches (3 sets x 20 reps)

Lie on your back with your legs lifted toward the ceiling. Reach toward your toes, lifting your upper back off the ground.

Workout #5: Core Stability Superset

Enhancing core stability not only sculpts your abs but also engages additional muscle groups, boosting overall calorie burn.

1. Planks with Shoulder Taps (4 sets x 15 reps each side)

Start in a plank position. Tap your right hand to your left shoulder, then switch to the other side.

2. Superman Exercise (4 sets x 20 seconds)

Lie on your stomach with your arms extended in front of you. Lift your arms, chest, and legs off the ground, creating a "flying" position. Hold for 20 seconds.

3. Side Plank Hip Dips (4 sets x 15 reps each side)

Begin in a side plank position. Lower your hip toward the ground, then lift it back up.

4. Russian Twists with a Medicine Ball (4 sets x 20 reps)

Sit on the ground, holding a medicine ball. Twist your torso, touching the ground on each side.