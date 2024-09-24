13 Must-Have Aldi Products for 2024, According to Shoppers

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Attention, Aldi shoppers. If you're searching for shopping inspiration for your next trip to the popular discount grocery chain, look no further. Aldi recently called on your fellow customers to share their favorite products in an annual survey, similar to Trader Joe's Customer Choice Awards. And the votes are finally in—here's what Aldi fans have been loving this year!

The results of the 2024 Fan Favorites Survey highlight 13 Aldi items across multiple categories: from the best fresh produce item to the best healthy snack and dessert. Considering one of the categories is "Doordash Delights," Aldi is partnering with DoorDash to give away a reusable Fan Favorites tote bag, as well as 40% off Aldi DoorDash orders of at least $45. With this discount, shoppers can save a maximum of $35. To snag these offerings, you just need to purchase a 2024 Fan Favorites product from now through Oct. 21.

Heading to Aldi soon? Discover the products that have caught the attention of shoppers in 2024.

Aldi Encore: Huntington Home Swedish Dish Cloth

This year, Aldi introduced a new survey category, Aldi Encore, which invited shoppers to share which limited-edition Aldi Find they'd like to bring back. Customers can expect to see the Huntington Home Swedish Dish Cloth back in stores on Nov. 13.

"Our fans shared their love loudly for this one, so we're bringing back the popular Huntington Home Swedish Dish Cloth to the Aldi Finds aisle after it flew off the shelves last year in just two weeks," Chantel Hailer, Aldi's director of buying for trends, said in a press release. "We'll have refreshed designs and are also adding a new holiday edition."

Charcuterie Favorite: Specially Selected Aged Cheese

Nutrition (Per 1-ounce serving) :

Calories : 140

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)

Sodium : 240 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 9 g

Round up your favorite cured meats and crackers. Aldi's Specially Selected Aged Cheese took the top spot in the Charcuterie Favorite category and includes the Specially Selected 1,000-Day Aged Gouda Cheese and 4-Year Aged White Cheddar Cheese.

Cozy Comfort: Black Angus Beef Chuck Roast

Nutrition information unavailable

Aldi's Black Angus Beef Chuck Roast came out on top this year—and it can be transformed into a wide variety of dishes. Use it to make a hearty pot roast, make it the star of a comforting stew, or shred it for some tender beef tacos.

DoorDash Delights: Clancy's Restaurant Style Tortilla Chips and Mama Cozzi's Deli Pizza

Nutrition : Mama Cozzi's Take & Bake Pepperoni Extra Large Pizza (Per 1 slide):

Calories : 360

Fat : 14 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 610 mg

Carbs : 43 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 16 g

Aldi crowned not just one, but two winners in its DoorDash Delights category. Clancy's Restaurant Style Tortilla Chips took home the gold, as did Mama Cozzi's Deli Pizza—a repeated winner in Aldi's annual Fan-Favorites Survey.

The Mama Cozzi brand boasts a variety of pizzas beyond the beloved pepperoni, such as Supreme—another Fan Favorite product that features sausage, pepperoni, peppers, onions, and black olives on top of a creamy three-cheese blend. Other winning options include the Mega Meat and Five-Cheese.

Feel Good Pick: Park Street Deli Hummus

Nutrition information unavailable.

You're going to want to pick up some pita chips and veggies. Aldi's Park Street Deli Hummus is a hit among shoppers, and it comes in multiple flavors beyond Roasted Red Pepper, including Classic, Garlic, Pine Nut, Significantly Spicy, and Olive Tapenade.

Fresh and Fabulous: Tri-Colored Peppers

When it comes to produce, Aldi's Tri-Colored Peppers reign supreme. Stuff them with a filling of your choice, chop them for a salad, sautée them for fajitas—the list could go on forever.

In a Pinch: Little Salad Bar Chicken Caesar Salad Bowl

Nutrition (Per 1 bowl) :

Calories : 230

Fat : 16 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 730 mg

Carbs : 6 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 16 g

Pre-packaged salads can be a lifesaver when you're short on time, and this Caesar salad is a popular option among Aldi shoppers. Each container features iceberg and green leaf lettuce, white meat chicken, parmesan cheese, and, of course, Caesar dressing.

Summer Cookout: Ribeye Steak

Nutrition information unavailable.

Grab your favorite marinade or seasoning blend because Aldi offers a steak you'll want to add to your grilling rotation. The Black Angus Beef Choice Boneless Ribeye Steak won Aldi's Summer Cookout category.

Sweet Treats Anyone?: Bake Shop Cheesecake Sampler

Nutrition : New York Style (Per serving):

Calories : 380

Why have one cheesecake when you can have four? That's the idea with the popular eight-slice Bake Shop Cheesecake Sampler, which stole the hearts of shoppers this year. Each cheesecake includes four different flavors: New York Style, Strawberry Swirl, Turtle, and Triple Chocolate.

Top Catch: Fresh Atlantic Salmon

Nutrition information unavailable.

Fire up your grill or pre-heat your oven. When it comes to seafood, Aldi's Fresh Atlantic Salmon prevailed this year in the grocery chain's "Top Catch" category.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Internet Made Me Buy It: Barissimo Barista Cold Foam

Nutrition (Per 1/3 cup) :

Calories : 45

Fat : 2 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 7 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 0 g

After cold foam exploded in popularity on social media, Aldi decided to offer its own option: Barissimo Barista Cold Foam. This comes in Sweet Vanilla and Caramel Macchiato.

"We saw the cold foam trend take off in the coffee world and knew we had to bring it to Aldi fans fast so they could try it at home," Synticee Denmark, Aldi's director of buying for dairy, said in a press release. "In just eight months, we made it happen, and our shoppers couldn't get enough—nearly two million cans of the Barissimo Barista Cold Foam flew off the shelves in 2024. And we're not stopping there! We've added Pumpkin Spice Cold Foam and even an Oat Milk version to make sure there's something for everyone in the Aldi Finds aisle."

Wine Time: Specially Selected Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon

Nutrition information unavailable.

Aldi sells a variety of wine options, but the Specially Selected Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon has a special place in customer' hearts. According to the grocery chain, this wine features aromatics of spring flowers, black currants, forest floor, and "a touch of chocolate."