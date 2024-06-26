7 Surprisingly Good Finds in Aldi's Produce Section

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Ever since Aldi opened its very first store in the United States in 1976, the retailer has developed a huge fanbase for its discount groceries, private-label goods, and tempting selection of limited-time items. One thing that many Aldi fans don't like about the grocer, however, is its fresh produce.

Plenty of customers have taken to social media to complain about quality issues with Aldi's fruits and veggies, such as rapid spoilage or bananas that never ripen. Others have been let down by the size of Aldi's produce section, which they say is "basic" compared to the sprawling fruit and veggie selections available at other grocers. Certain shoppers have become so fed up with these problems that they've stopped buying Aldi produce altogether.

"[I've] had some of the weirdest produce experiences with Aldi. Not worth the risk, I'll literally go anywhere else for produce," a customer lamented on Reddit.

While I've been shopping at Aldi for pretty much my whole life, I also prefer to buy most of my produce elsewhere because I prefer a larger selection and I've experienced many of the same quality inconsistencies discussed online. However, I've also discovered some surprisingly good options sprinkled throughout Aldi's produce section—and I've rounded them up below for any other shoppers struggling to navigate the retailer's fruit and veggie aisles.

Just keep in mind that the produce selection and quality can vary at different stores, so shoppers should check their local Aldi to see exactly what's available near them. All of the products mentioned in this story are currently in stock near me in central New Jersey.

Tanimura & Antle Boston Lettuce

When shopping at Aldi, I often see bagged salads and greens that have already started to wilt or turn brown while they're still on store shelves. However, I've experienced none of those issues with this greenhouse-grown Boston lettuce from the California-based produce company Tanimura & Antle. It's fresh, mild in flavor, vibrantly green, and the perfect addition to any sandwich. This five-ounce container was selling for $2.89 at my local Aldi, though prices and availability could vary at other locations.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Meyer Farms Thyme

I love having fresh herbs on hand to give recipes a flavor boost, and Aldi has become one of my favorite places to stock up on one of my absolute favorites: thyme. These 0.75-ounce containers of organic Meyer Farms thyme are almost always in stock during my Aldi shopping trips, and they were exceedingly affordable during my last visit at just $1.69. The thyme itself is flavorful, plentiful, and tends to last me at least a couple weeks.

Sunset Wild Wonders Gourmet Medley

Due to its limited inventory and relatively basic product selection, you may not expect to find a multi-color tomato assortment up for sale at Aldi—but you'd be wrong. This Sunset-brand Wild Wonders Gourmet Medley features a mix of tomato colors, shapes, sizes, and flavors from different parts of the world. And according to the company's website, no two packages are exactly alike, so you could have a unique experience every time you grab one.

Every package available during my last Aldi trip looked fresh, colorful, and full. The varying hues in particular could make them an Instagram-worthy addition to any recipe that calls for fresh tomatoes, from bruschetta to salads. A 12-ounce container was selling for $2.99 at my local Aldi.

Freshire Farms J alapeños

I adore jalapeños, and my ideal ones have a good mix of spice and that delicious fresh, peppery flavor. Luckily, the jalapeños sold under Aldi's private label Freshire Farms are consistently able to find that balance. The peppers always look amazing thanks to their shiny, unblemished skin. The flesh is crunchy and vegetal when raw, but then becomes smoky and a little sweet when cooked. An eight-ounce bag was selling for $0.85 at my local Aldi.

I Love Produce Ginger

There are so many recipes that become even more delicious with a dose of fresh ginger, whether it's a stir fry or baked goods. In great news for Aldi (and ginger) fans, I've found the ginger root sold at the discount retailer to be just as good as what I can get at a pricier grocery store. It's got a nice kick of sharp, spicy flavor, and each eight-ounce bag will stay fresh for weeks at a time. The product is currently selling for $1.99 at my local Aldi.

Freshire Farms Zucchini

While zucchini is the type of offering you'll find in pretty much any grocery store produce section, Aldi's private label Freshire Farms brand sells a particularly good version. The tight packaging seems to protect the squash's delicate green skin from getting too damaged in the bin. Meanwhile, the taste and texture of the zucchini itself is also just as good as what you'd get at any other grocery store: slightly sweet and mild enough to pair well with a variety of flavors. The squash was selling for $1.45 a pound at my local Aldi during my last visit.

Tanimua & Antle Cilantro

Thyme isn't the only fresh herb that I've found to be a consistently good purchase at Aldi. This Tanimua & Antle Cilantro—from the same supplier as the Boston lettuce—has also become one of my favorite finds in Aldi's produce section. It's always very fresh, incredibly fragrant, full of herbaceous flavor, and keeps for at least a few days in my fridge at home. I also love the fact that it comes prepackaged so I never have to bag it up myself and get my hands dirty. Bunches were selling for $0.65 apiece at my local Aldi.