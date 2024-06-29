The 10 Absolute Best Breakfast Foods at Aldi Right Now

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

The importance of eating breakfast is drilled into children from a very young age—and for good reason. Health professionals say the morning meal can provide a plethora of tantalizing benefits, from boosting your energy to reducing brain fog.

Luckily for Aldi shoppers, the discount retailer is a great place to score breakfast items that will fill you up without breaking the bank. And although Aldi's grocery selection is smaller than what you'll see at other grocery chains, that doesn't mean it's lacking in variety. The options include grab-and-go breakfasts, as well as ingredients that customers can use to make a more leisurely morning meal.

Read on for the absolute best breakfast foods you can score at Aldi right now!

L'Oven Fresh English Muffins

Nutrition : (Per Muffin)

Calories : 140

Fat : 0.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g, Trans Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 150 mg

Carbs : 29 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: less than 1 g)

Protein : 5 g

Whether they're slathered with jam, used in a breakfast sandwich, or simply toasted and buttered, English muffins are the base in a plethora of mouthwatering breakfast options. Aldi version of the product—L'Oven Fresh English Muffins—is surprisingly close to popular name brands like Thomas and Bays.

They're soft, slightly chewy, taste great, and toast to a beautiful golden brown. A pack of six muffins costs $1.65 at my local Aldi right now, though prices could vary at other locations.

Breakfast Best Protein Waffles

Nutrition : (Per Serving)

Calories : 220

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g, Trans Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 340 mg

Carbs : 26 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 12 g

Finding breakfasts that are fast yet filling can be a lifesaver on busy mornings, and these Breakfast Best Protein Waffles fit the bill perfectly. Each serving of two waffles contains 12 grams of protein, far more than the four grams of protein that come in two Eggo Homestyle Waffles.

The taste and texture of the waffles are also really impressive for a product that prioritizes protein. They're buttery, slightly sweet, crispy on the outside, and soft in the middle. A pack of 10 waffles costs $3.99 at my local Aldi right now.

If you're a fan of McDonald's breakfast menu, you might want to hightail it over to your local Aldi without delay. The retailer sells bags of frozen pork sausage patties that some swear are identical to McDonald's breakfast sausage.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"I'm 100% convinced that the frozen sausage patties come from the same factory as McDonald's Sausage McMuffins. Huge fan, and easiest meat ever to keep in the freezer and pull one out to cook in a pan," a customer shared on Reddit last year.

Available in original and maple flavors, 18-count packs of the sausage patties are currently selling for $8.79 at my local Aldi. The taste, convenience, and value have made these a staple Aldi buy for many fans.

Friendly Farms Whole Milk Greek Yogurt

Nutrition : (Per Serving)

Calories : 170

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g, Trans Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 60 mg

Carbs : 7 g (Fiber: less than 1 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 15 g

Greek yogurt has many tasty uses, and that versatility makes it especially great at breakfast time. It can pair wonderfully with some simple fruit or granola or make a great addition to smoothies or protein shakes.

Aldi's version of this classic dairy product under its Friendly Farms house brand is creamy, tangy, rich, and has never let me down. The retailer sells whole milk and nonfat version in several flavor varieties, including plain, strawberry, and vanilla. A 32-ounce container of Plain Friendly Farms Whole Milk Greek Yogurt is priced at $3.49 in my area right now.

Millville Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix

Nutrition : (Per Serving)

Calories : 200

Fat : 1.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g, Trans Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 650 mg

Carbs : 43 g (Fiber: less than 1 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 4 g

I'm a firm believer that the absolute best pancakes are the ones you either get from a restaurant or make from scratch. Still, Aldi's Millville Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix is a super handy product to keep in your pantry for mornings when you don't have the time to hit up a café or whip up a fresh batch.

I've tried my fair share of pancake mixes over the years and this Aldi version is just as good as any name brand. It's also incredibly affordable at just $1.95 for a 32-ounce box in my area. For comparison, a 32-ounce box of Pearl Milling Company Complete Pancake & Waffle Mix costs $4.49 at my local ShopRite right now.

Season's Choice Hash Brown Patties

Nutrition : (Per Serving)

Calories : 120

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g, Trans Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 310 mg

Carbs : 16 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 1 g

The Season's Choice Hash Brown Patties sold at Aldi aren't your average frozen spuds. In fact, former McDonald's corporate chef Mike Haracz says they're essentially a dupe for the fan-favorite Hash Browns sold at the Golden Arches.

In a viral Dec. 2023 TikTok, Haracz explained that he'd compared the ingredients and nutrition information for McDonald's Hash Browns with a variety of grocery store versions to find the most similar iteration. The Season's Choice brand ended up being the closest match to Mickey D's Hash Browns. Haracz said they're "almost identical" and recommended deep frying them for the best results.

The former corporate chef isn't the only one who has come to this conclusion. Several fans of the product agreed with Haracz in the comments under his video.

"Been buying Season's Choice at Aldi for years. Can confirm if done right they're almost identical," one TikToker commented.

Appleton Farms Biscuit Ham Slices

Nutrition : (Per Serving)

Calories : 60

Fat : 0.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g, Trans Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 430 mg

Carbs : 2 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 10 g

The Breakfast Best Pork Sausage Patties aren't the only convenient morning protein option you can score at Aldi nowadays. Shoppers also adore the Biscuit Ham Slices sold under Aldi's private label Appleton Farms brand. Each four-slice serving contains 10 grams of protein and just 60 calories, and they fit beautifully on an English muffin breakfast sandwich thanks to their shape and size.

"The only bad thing I have to say about them is they need to come in a bigger package," one fan raved on Reddit.

Frosted Strawberry Pop-Tarts

Nutrition : (Per Serving)

Calories : 370

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g, Trans Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 320 mg

Carbs : 70 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 30 g)

Protein : 3 g

While Pop-Tarts aren't exclusive to Aldi by any means, they're too iconic to be excluded from a list of the retailer's best breakfast options. My local Aldi currently stocks three of the brand's most popular flavors: Strawberry, Brown Sugar Cinnamon, and Chocolate Fudge. Aldi's price for the product makes it a particularly tempting buy. Each 12-count box is selling for $3.93 in my area, while the same 12-count box is selling for $4.69 at another major retailer in my area (ShopRite).

Breakfast Best Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Croissant Sandwich

Nutrition : (Per Sandwich)

Calories : 360

Fat : 21 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g, Trans Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 720 mg

Carbs : 28 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 14 g

Don't write off Aldi's private label frozen breakfast sandwiches until you've tried them. Shoppers say that they're remarkably close in quality to the big name brands, and very affordable as well.

"They are comparable to Jimmy Dean but cheaper," a Redditor noted.

Aldi offers Sausage, Egg & Cheese Croissant Breakfast Sandwiches; Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit Breakfast Sandwiches; and Canadian Bacon, Egg & Cheese Muffin Sandwiches under its Breakfast Best house brand. A four-count box of the croissant sandwiches is currently selling for $5.09 in my area, while a four-count box of Jimmy Dean's Sausage, Egg & Cheese Croissant Sandwiches is selling for $7.99 at my local ShopRite right now.

Millville Cinnamon Granola Crunch

Nutrition : (Per Serving)

Calories : 120

Fat : 4.5 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g, Trans Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 80 mg

Carbs : 17 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 2 g

In need of a quick morning bite, or maybe something to pair with your Friendly Farms Greek Yogurt? If so, you might want to consider grabbing a bag of this Millville Cinnamon Granola Crunch. The granola comes in big clumps that are enjoyably crunchy but not so crisp that you'll risk breaking a tooth. Meanwhile, the flavor is warm and cinnamon-forward without being overly sweet.

A 16-ounce bag is selling for $3.69 in my area right now. For those who aren't big on cinnamon, Aldi also offers an Oats & Honey version.