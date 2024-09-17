The 12 Best Frozen Foods at Aldi Right Now
When it comes to highly affordable, private-label foods, Aldi never disappoints—especially in the freezer section. From breakfast foods to heat-and-eat dinners to frozen desserts, the fast-growing discount chain has something to suit almost everyone's taste—and always at a great price.
Keeping frozen breakfast items on hand means you can whip up a hot meal to help start the day in minutes. (Just microwave!) And the convenience of frozen fruits and veggies allows you to still eat healthy without worrying about using up that fresh produce.
If you or someone in your household has a sweet tooth, Aldi's desserts never disappoint. From ice cream to macarons, you can end any meal on a high note when you've got these items to serve up.
Check our list of the 12 best frozen items to buy right now before your next shopping trip!
Breakfast Best Buttermilk Pancakes
Nutrition: (Per 3 Pancakes)
Calories: 260
Fat: 7 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)
Sodium: 370 mg
Carbs: 44 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 12 g)
Protein: 6 g
A yummy hot breakfast that's ready in one minute? It doesn't get any better (or faster) than this. These buttermilk pancakes come in individually wrapped servings to make school or work mornings a snap. Plus, they are a great source of iron.
Earth Grown Meatless Breakfast Patties
Nutrition: (Per Patty)
Calories: 90
Fat: 5 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5)
Sodium: 280 mg
Carbs: 4 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 1 g)
Protein: 8 g
Delicious and seasoned with herbs and spices, these meatless breakfast patties have less fat than regular sausage and eating them is more sustainable. They go great with pancakes or eggs for an extra boost of protein and also come in links.
Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen French Bread Pepperoni Pizza
Nutrition: (Per Pizza)
Calories: 380
Fat: 16 g (Saturated Fat: 6)
Sodium: 800 mg
Carbs: 44 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 7 g)
Protein: 15 g
For a fun twist on frozen pizza, try this yummy French bread pizza from Mama Cozzi's. It's topped with pizza sauce, mozzarella and pepperoni made with pork, chicken and beef. You can also try the other varieties—extra cheese or supreme.
Specially Selected Macarons
Nutrition: (Per 3 Macarons)
Calories: 150
These macarons are the perfect sweet treat from the frozen section. Just thaw them out in the fridge and you've got a fancy Parisian dessert any night of the week! Each package contains two of every variety: raspberry, vanilla, pistachio, salted caramel, lemon, and chocolate. Ooh la la!
Sundae Shoppe Vanilla Sundae Nut Cones
Nutrition (Per Cone):
Calories: 290
Fat: 16 g (Saturated Fat: 10)
Sodium: 95 mg
Carbs: 33 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 24 g)
Protein: 5 g
Ice cream cones are the sweet treat that appeals to everyone. These cones from Sundae Shoppe are made with reduced-fat, artificially flavored vanilla ice cream, chocolate flavored covering, and peanuts in a sugar cone. There are eight in a package so you can share with the whole gang.
Fremont Fish Market USA Gulf Shrimp
Nutrition: (Per Serving)
Calories: 120
These raw, deveined, peeled, tail-off shrimp make throwing dinner together so easy. Toss some with pasta or add to your favorite stir-fry recipe for low-calorie protein that's so delicious.
Kirkwood Chicken Fries
Nutrition: (Per Serving)
Calories: 230
If you or your kids love chicken nuggets or strips, these chicken fingers will be a hit. Made with white chicken meat, they're thin and delicious and fun to dip in ketchup, marinara, or your favorite sauce. With this 24-ounce package in your freezer, you'll always have something for dinner—just heat and eat!
Season's Choice Steamable Broccoli Florets
Nutrition: (Per Serving)
Calories: 30
If you never seem to cook fresh veggies before they go bad, buy frozen! This bag of broccoli florets is frozen straight from the field, has no added sodium, and makes any meal healthier and more filling. These are premium Grade A vegetables, so you know you're getting the best.
Season's Choice Pineapple Chunks
Nutrition (Per Cup):
Calories: 70
Fat: 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0)
Sodium: 0 mg
Carbs: 18 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 14 g)
Protein: 1 g
Make a tropical smoothie any day of the week with this bag of frozen pineapple chunks. This unsweetened fruit is so convenient to have on hand and doesn't necessitate cutting up a whole pineapple! Also comes in a mango variety.
Bremer Chicken Pita Melts
Nutrition: (Per Sandwich)
Calories: 180
These flatbread pocket snack sandwiches are ready in just one minute in the microwave. Made with white meat chicken and American cheese, they come individually wrapped and are great for lunch or to satisfy mid-afternoon hunger pangs. They also comes in a cheeseburger variety.
Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Five Cheese Texas Toast
Nutrition: (Per Piece)
Calories: 170
Fat: 9 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)
Sodium: 290 mg
Carbs: 17 g (Fiber: 0.5 g, Sugar: 0 g)
Protein: 5 g
Topped with garlic spread and cheeses including mozzarella, cheddar, provolone, asiago and parmesan, this Texas Toast is the stuff that cheesy dreams are made of. Crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, it makes a great side with soup or salad or just enjoy it on its own. It also comes in a garlic variety.
Whole & Simple Mediterranean Chicken Quinoa Bowl
Nutrition: (Per Container)
Calories: 330
Fat: 7 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)
Sodium: 600 mg
Carbs: 53 g (Fiber: 8 g, Sugar: 5 g)
Protein: 17 g
This wholesome bowl meal is any easy lunch or the perfect dinner for busy weeknights. With brown rice, spinach, red bell peppers and sundried tomatoes it will give you the fuel you need to power through your to-do list. Also comes in a Southwest variety.