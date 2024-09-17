 Skip to content

The 12 Best Frozen Foods at Aldi Right Now

The popular discount grocer is your destination for affordable freezer finds from easy breakfast foods to frosty desserts.
Published on September 17, 2024 | 11:00 AM
FACT CHECKED BY Chris Shott
When it comes to highly affordable, private-label foods, Aldi never disappoints—especially in the freezer section. From breakfast foods to heat-and-eat dinners to frozen desserts, the fast-growing discount chain has something to suit almost everyone's taste—and always at a great price.

Keeping frozen breakfast items on hand means you can whip up a hot meal to help start the day in minutes. (Just microwave!) And the convenience of frozen fruits and veggies allows you to still eat healthy without worrying about using up that fresh produce.

If you or someone in your household has a sweet tooth, Aldi's desserts never disappoint. From ice cream to macarons, you can end any meal on a high note when you've got these items to serve up.

Check our list of the 12 best frozen items to buy right now before your next shopping trip!

Breakfast Best Buttermilk Pancakes

aldi Breakfast Best Buttermilk Pancakes
Photo: Aldi

Nutrition: (Per 3 Pancakes)
Calories: 260
Fat: 7 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)
Sodium: 370 mg
Carbs: 44 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 12 g)
Protein: 6 g

A yummy hot breakfast that's ready in one minute? It doesn't get any better (or faster) than this. These buttermilk pancakes come in individually wrapped servings to make school or work mornings a snap. Plus, they are a great source of iron.

Earth Grown Meatless Breakfast Patties

earth grown meatless breakfast patties
Photo: Instacart

Nutrition: (Per Patty)
Calories: 90
Fat: 5 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5)
Sodium: 280 mg
Carbs: 4 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 1 g)
Protein: 8 g

Delicious and seasoned with herbs and spices, these meatless breakfast patties have less fat than regular sausage and eating them is more sustainable. They go great with pancakes or eggs for an extra boost of protein and also come in links.

Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen French Bread Pepperoni Pizza

mama cozzi french bread pepperoni pizza
Photo: Aldi

Nutrition: (Per Pizza)
Calories: 380
Fat: 16 g (Saturated Fat: 6)
Sodium: 800 mg
Carbs: 44 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 7 g)
Protein: 15 g

For a fun twist on frozen pizza, try this yummy French bread pizza from Mama Cozzi's. It's topped with pizza sauce, mozzarella and pepperoni made with pork, chicken and beef. You can also try the other varieties—extra cheese or supreme.

Specially Selected Macarons

Specially Selected Macarons
Photo: Instacart

Nutrition: (Per 3 Macarons)
Calories: 150

These macarons are the perfect sweet treat from the frozen section. Just thaw them out in the fridge and you've got a fancy Parisian dessert any night of the week! Each package contains two of every variety: raspberry, vanilla, pistachio, salted caramel, lemon, and chocolate. Ooh la la!

Sundae Shoppe Vanilla Sundae Nut Cones

sundae shoppe vanilla cones
Photo: Aldi

Nutrition (Per Cone):
Calories: 290
Fat: 16 g (Saturated Fat: 10)
Sodium: 95 mg
Carbs: 33 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 24 g)
Protein: 5 g

Ice cream cones are the sweet treat that appeals to everyone. These cones from Sundae Shoppe are made with reduced-fat, artificially flavored vanilla ice cream, chocolate flavored covering, and peanuts in a sugar cone. There are eight in a package so you can share with the whole gang.

Fremont Fish Market USA Gulf Shrimp

fremont fish frozen shrimp
Photo: Aldi

Nutrition: (Per Serving)
Calories: 120

These raw, deveined, peeled, tail-off shrimp make throwing dinner together so easy. Toss some with pasta or add to your favorite stir-fry recipe for low-calorie protein that's so delicious.

Kirkwood Chicken Fries

a bag of frozen kirkwood chicken fries
Photo: Aldi

Nutrition: (Per Serving)
Calories: 230

If you or your kids love chicken nuggets or strips, these chicken fingers will be a hit. Made with white chicken meat, they're thin and delicious and fun to dip in ketchup, marinara, or your favorite sauce. With this 24-ounce package in your freezer, you'll always have something for dinner—just heat and eat!

Season's Choice Steamable Broccoli Florets

a bag of steamable broccoli
Photo: Aldi

Nutrition: (Per Serving)
Calories: 30

If you never seem to cook fresh veggies before they go bad, buy frozen! This bag of broccoli florets is frozen straight from the field, has no added sodium, and makes any meal healthier and more filling. These are premium Grade A vegetables, so you know you're getting the best.

Season's Choice Pineapple Chunks

a bag of season's choice frozen pineapple chunks
Photo: Aldi

Nutrition (Per Cup):
Calories: 70
Fat: 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0)
Sodium: 0 mg
Carbs: 18 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 14 g)
Protein: 1 g

Make a tropical smoothie any day of the week with this bag of frozen pineapple chunks. This unsweetened fruit is so convenient to have on hand and doesn't necessitate cutting up a whole pineapple! Also comes in a mango variety.

Bremer Chicken Pita Melts

aldi Bremer Angus Cheeseburger or Chicken Pita Melts
Photo: Aldi

Nutrition: (Per Sandwich)
Calories: 180

These flatbread pocket snack sandwiches are ready in just one minute in the microwave. Made with white meat chicken and American cheese, they come individually wrapped and are great for lunch or to satisfy mid-afternoon hunger pangs. They also comes in a cheeseburger variety.

Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Five Cheese Texas Toast

mama cozzi texas toast
Photo: Aldi

Nutrition: (Per Piece)
Calories: 170
Fat: 9 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)
Sodium: 290 mg
Carbs: 17 g (Fiber: 0.5 g, Sugar: 0 g)
Protein: 5 g

Topped with garlic spread and cheeses including mozzarella, cheddar, provolone, asiago and parmesan, this Texas Toast is the stuff that cheesy dreams are made of. Crispy on the outside and soft on the inside,  it makes a great side with soup or salad or just enjoy it on its own. It also comes in a garlic variety.

Whole & Simple Mediterranean Chicken Quinoa Bowl

whole and simple mediterranean bowl package
Photo: Instacart

Nutrition: (Per Container)
Calories: 330
Fat: 7 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)
Sodium: 600 mg
Carbs: 53 g (Fiber: 8 g, Sugar: 5 g)
Protein: 17 g

This wholesome bowl meal is any easy lunch or the perfect dinner for busy weeknights. With brown rice, spinach, red bell peppers and sundried tomatoes it will give you the fuel you need to power through your to-do list. Also comes in a Southwest variety.

Ronnie Koenig
Ronnie Koenig has written about food, drink, travel and culture for The New York Times, TODAY, The Atlantic and many others. Read more about Ronnie
Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.