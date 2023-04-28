10 Exciting New & Seasonal Aldi Items To Score In May

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

The "Aldi Finds" section of your favorite grocery store is getting a glow-up for spring! With so many new foods and beverages hitting the shelves at Aldi just in time for spring weather and celebrations, you'll want to make a special trip to the store before these delicious treats sell out.

Aldi features the best products from its private label and national brands in the store's "Aldi Finds" section, and this month there are so many good ones. Whether you're planning a backyard barbecue, a graduation party, a bridal or baby shower, or gender reveal party—or you're just ready to reveal some yummy eats to your closest friends—Aldi's got you covered.

Keep in mind that many of these snacks and drinks are seasonal so they won't be on shelves for long. Our advice—use this roundup as your checklist and "add to cart" as soon as you peep them in the store.

1 Simply Nature Organic Cajun or Spicy Chicken Sausage

These delicious sausages are perfect for throwing on the grill and they're a healthier (and more elevated) option than hot dogs! As a bonus, Simply Nature sausages are organic and made from chicken raised without antibiotics and fed a vegetarian diet, so you know you're getting only wholesome chicken in every bite. These sausages will add a little spice to your next party or weeknight dinner.

$4.99 – available 5/3

2 Specially Selected Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

You know you love shrimps, and bacon makes everything better, so why not treat yourself to both at the same time? Specially Selected Bacon Wrapped Shrimp features large, tail-on shrimp made even more delectable as they are nestled in a cozy blanket of bacon. You can bake these in the oven or grill them and they make the perfect appetizer for a special evening with friends—just make sure to have some napkins on hand as they can be a bit greasy (in the very best way).

$8.99 – available 5/3

3 Deutsche Küche Bavarian Soft Pretzels or Pretzel Sticks

Soft pretzels are guaranteed to put a smile on anyone's face, and now you can bring home the happiness with these frozen ones you'll find at Aldi. A box gives you six Bavarian soft pretzels that you can pair with some spicy mustard and share with friends—or eat them all up yourself. Just bake in the oven and then sprinkle on the sea salt (packet included). This German delicacy will fly off the shelves, so don't delay.

$4.79 – available 5/3

4 Clancy's Roasted Sweet Corn Popcorn

Aldi Reviewer calls this on-again, off-again offering an "underrated snack." Air popped and lightly seasoned, the bagged popcorn tastes like roasted sweet corn, which means it's the taste of summer in a convenient snack. If you love roasted corn on the cob with all the seasonings, including butter, salt and pepper, this is one snack that you won't want to pass up. And at 150 calories per serving, it's friendly to your waistline, too.

$2.49 – available 5/17

5 Specially Selected Everything Bagel Cold Smoked Salmon

Bagels and lox is the perfect Sunday brunch—with a schmear, of course—and this everything bagel smoked salmon takes things to the next level. If you love that blend of poppy seeds, toasted sesame seeds, dried garlic, dried onion and salt, you'll kvell over this special breakfast treat.

$4.39 – available 5/17

6 Sundae Shoppe Italian Ice

Summer is synonymous with Italian ices and these ones from Sundae Shoppe hit the spot. A box of six will get you strawberry and lemon cups that are kid-pleasers or can be dumped into a glass of prosecco for a grown-up slushie (you'll thank us later). Aldi Reviewer called the lemon flavor "tart and smooth" and was impressed how well the brand held up against more expensive varieties you'll find sold at summer attractions. Grab these before they melt away.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

$2.65 – available 5/31

7 Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Spicy BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

When you just can't decide if you want pizza or a cheeseburger, why not have both? Mama Cozzi's pizzas are Aldi fan favorites and this one is super savory with mozzarella and gouda cheeses, spicy beef patty crumbles, tomatoes, onion, bacon, diced jalepeno peppers, and spicy BBQ sauce. Keep a couple in the freezer for nights when you don't feel like cooking.

$6.99 – Available 5/10

8 Wicked Grove Rosé Hard Cider

It's officially rosé season so why not take enjoy that special taste of summer in a cider? According to a review on Untappd, this rose cider offers a "popping, fizzing-away head of white foam and a bubbly, clear, pink appearance." Flavors of spiced apple intermingle with notes of cranberry. There's a little sweetness, some tartness but no bitterness to speak of—cheers to that!

$7.99 – available 5/3

9 Deutsche Küche Garlic or Chili Cornichons

Cornichons are a cheap way to make your next charcuterie board so much more sophisticated, and at this price from Aldi, it's a no-brainer. These tiny pickles are tart and mildly sweet and have so many uses—toss them into some egg salad or potato salad to up your lunch game.

$2.49 – available 5/3

10 Park Street Deli Cheese or J alapeño Kolaches

A kolache is typically a sweet Czech pastry that's filled with fruit. They're super popular in Texas where chefs and home cooks have gotten creative, filling them with ingredients like cheese and jalapeños. Aldi offers this yummy version that you can simply heat and serve. The jalapeño variety has smoked sausage with jalapeño and cheese wrapped in a sweet and soft dough. Take a walk on the spicy side before these babies fly off the shelves.

$6.49 – available 5/17