Aldi Is Opening 26 New Stores This Spring Alone—Here's Where the Beloved Retailer Is Headed Next

Many major U.S. food retailers have ambitious expansion plans in the works, including popular warehouse clubs Costco, Sam's Club, and BJ's Wholesale. But none are nearly as prolific as Aldi.

The fast-growing discount chain opened 49 new stores across the country last year—the most of any grocer, according to a report by the firm JLL— and it's keeping up that blistering pace so far in 2023.

Right now, the beloved grocer, with highly affordable store-brand foods and dubiously nicknamed "Aisle of Shame," is on track to open at least 26 new and remodeled locations this spring, including 18 stores that opened just last month. According to the retailer's website, the March openings spanned 10 states: Alabama, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

In April, Aldi has opened stores in two towns in Upstate New York, Troy and Williamsville, with several more grand openings scheduled for later this month and next.

Notably, Winsight Grocery Business reports that Aldi is also doubling down on the Chicago area, with at least two new stores planned for La Grange Park and Portage Park, at the same time that retail giant Walmart is closing several of its stores in and around the city.

Aldi would not specify exactly how many new stores it plans to open this year, but in a statement, the retailer noted it had "opened and remodeled 139 stores in the U.S." in 2022 and "is on a similar growth trajectory in 2023." The company added that it is "committed to making quality, affordable fresh food and groceries accessible to communities across the country." Aldi currently operates over 2,200 stores in the U.S.

Grab a quarter to unlock your shopping cart as we countdown the days until Aldi's next openings, which will include the following locations:

1 El Cajon, California

Aldi already operates over a dozen stores in San Diego County, but the newest one will be its first in El Cajon, local Fox affiliate KSWB-TV reports. Located at 123 Fletcher Parkway, the new store will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. According to Aldi's website, the grand opening is scheduled for April 27 with a ribbon cutting starting at 8 a.m. The first 100 customers will receive a gift card, per KSWB-TV.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

2 Glendale, Arizona

The popular discount chain is also expanding its footprint in the Phoenix area with its first location in Glendale, opening on April 27. KNXV-TV reports the new store at 16880 N. 59th Ave., near Bell Road, will mark the retailer's 10th store in Arizona.

3 Memphis, Tennessee

Aldi is re-opening its store at 4056 Elvis Presley Blvd. in Memphis following renovations on May 4, according to the retailer's website—its fifth location in the Home of the Blues. Notably, the retailer last year closed one of its other Memphis locations at 2877 Lamar Avenue after 15 years, citing "repeated burglaries, property damage, and poor sales performance," according to WREG-TV.

4 Murrieta, California

The Southern California town of Murrieta will soon get its second Aldi location. The newest store at 28230 Clinton Keith Rd. opens on May 4. According to the retailer's website, a ribbon cutting is scheduled for 7:55 a.m. With the addition of both new Murrieta and El Cajon stores, Aldi will soon have a total of 96 locations in California.

5 St. Charles, Missouri

The St. Louis suburb of St. Charles is also getting a second Aldi location. The new store at 1095 Regency Parkway opens on May 4. According to Aldi, a ribbon cutting is scheduled for 8:45 a.m. The new store will mark Aldi's 94th location in Missouri.

6 Thorndale, Pennsylvania

Aldi is opening its first store in this Philadelphia suburb at 3205 E. Lincoln Hwy. on May 4. The ribbon cutting is set for 8:45 a.m. Once open, Aldi will have a total of 151 stores in Pennsylvania, according to its website.