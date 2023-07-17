Aldi Is Opening 3 New Locations Starting This Month—Here's Where

After opening 87 new locations in 2022, Aldi was named the fastest-growing grocer in the United States by Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL), a commercial real estate services company. The German discount supermarket chain currently operates 2,300 stores across the nation, making it the third-largest grocer in the country by store count, and it shows no signs of slowing down.

As part of its plan to open 120 stores by the end of 2023, Aldi has several openings slated for this summer, three of which are coming up on Thursday, July 27.

The new grocery stores, which will be open every day from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., will be located at:

8810 US 301 N., Parrish, Fla. 34219

500 North Greenbush Rd., Rensselaer , N.Y. 12144

, N.Y. 12144 75 NY 25A, Rocky Point, N.Y. 11778

The Rensselaer, N.Y., store is being relocated from 307 Columbia Turnpike. According to News10ABC, that Aldi location is permanently closing on Wednesday, July 26.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"We are excited to provide local shoppers a revamped and refreshed Aldi store designed to make grocery shopping smarter, faster, and easier," Aaron Sumida, Tully regional vice president for Aldi, told the news outlet. "We are always looking out for the needs of our shoppers and decided to move our Rensselaer store to allow more room for added fresh, high-quality products at affordable prices, which our loyal shoppers know and love."

All three of the upcoming stores will celebrate their grand openings with ribbon-cutting ceremonies on July 27 at 8:30 a.m. Shoppers can also enter for a chance to win a $500 Aldi gift card from July 27 through July 30.

While the three new stores will give away a limited number of free shopping totes, the first 100 customers at the Parish, Fla., and Rocky Point, N.Y., locations will also receive a "Golden Ticket" that could be worth up to $100.

Following the July 27 openings, Aldi will continue to expand its store portfolio next month. On Aug. 3, the grocery chain will open the doors of its new store in Urbana, Ohio. Then on Aug. 10, Aldi will open its Liberty Township, Ohio, and Landrum, S.C., locations. The first 100 customers at these stores will receive a "Golden Ticket," as well as a free goodie bag.

Additionally, Aldi's Orange City, Fla., store is opening this Wednesday, July 19.